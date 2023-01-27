Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results

Photo by 101.9 FM 1220 AM

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.

Girls Basketball Las Cruces also defeatEd Alamogordo 65-52. Abby Vazquez led the Lady Tigers with 23 points and Jacqueline Vera had 11. The Lady Tigers drop to 10-10 and 0-4 in district. They also next play at Gadsden on Monday.

In regional action for Boys Basketball

The Tularosa Boys defeated Capitan 68-29. Jalen Randall led the Wildcats with 19 points, Dillon Salazar had 17 and Kenley Loretta had 10. The Wildcats improve their record to 10-9 and 2-0 in district. They next play at Lordsburg on Saturday.

Lordsburg Boys defeats Cloudcroft 62-44. Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 20 points. The Bears drop to 5-13 and 0-2 in district. They next play at Mescalero Apache on Saturday.

Girls Regional Play: Lordsburg Girls defeatEd Cloudcroft 66-21. The Lady Bears drop to 3-13 and 0-2 in district. They next play at Mescalero Apache on Saturday.

Capitan Girls defeats Tularosa 52-35. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 16 points and Maycee Griffin had 11. The Lady Cats drop to 8-10 and 0-2 in district. They next play at Lordsburg on Saturday.