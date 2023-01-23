Weekend Alamogordo Swimming and Basketball Update Tiger Athlete of the Week

Tiger Athlete of the Week Photo by 101.9 FM 1220 AM

Alamogordo High School Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and awarded by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio and awarded this week to Tiger Swim Team member Isiah Dallas.

The Alamogordo Tigers swim team competed this weekend and both the boys and girls teams scored 3rd Place.

For a list of needed State qualifying times click on link…

In other area sports results: Girls Basketball…

Capitan Girls defeated the Cloudcroft Lady Bears 60-14. The Lady Bears drop to 3-12 and are 0-1 in district they next host Lordsburg on Thursday.

Saturday Lordsburg Girls defeats Mescalero Apache Lady Chiefs 58-42. The Lady Chiefs drop their record to 12-6 and are 0-1 in district. They next host Tularosa on Tuesday.

From Thursday not yet reported; Mescalero Apache defeated Santa Teresa 54-45. The Lady Chiefs improve their record to 12-5.

Tularosa Girls defeats Hot Springs 48-22 in consolation championship at TBTC Classic.

The Lady Cats improve to 9 and 8 and they next play at Mescalero Apache on Tuesday.

Not reported prior; the Tularosa girls defeated McCurdy 61-14 at the TBTC Classic. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 13 points, Megan Hooten had 9 and Alysia Shuman with 8. The Lady Cats improved their record to 8-8.

Boys Area Basketball Results:

The Capitan Boys Basketball Team defeated Cloudcroft 56-39. The Bears drop to a record oaf 5-13 and 0-1 in district. The Bears next host Lordsburg on Thursday.

The Lordsburg Boys defeated Mescalero Apache 58-31. The Chiefs drop to a record of 6-12 and 0-1 in district. They next host Tularosa on Tuesday.

Magdalena Boys defeated Tularosa 63-25.

The Wildcats drop to a record of 8-9 and they next play at Mescalero Apache on Tuesday in district opener.

It was a bad day to be a number 1 ranked High School boys basketball team on Saturday.

Class 5A’s Volcano Vista saw its 47-game winning streak halted at Cleveland, which rallied from 21 down at halftime to stun the top-ranked Hawks 53-50 in District 1-5A.

The top two ranked teams in Class 4A met at Highland; the No. 2-rated Hornets, the reigning 4A state champion, upended No. 1 Albuquerque Academy 72-61 in a non-district encounter, and that’s a wrap!

Alamogordo High School Girls Swim Team Medalist