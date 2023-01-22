Alamogordo Tigers Bring Home Awards from FCCLA Regionals

Alamogordo Tiger FCCLA Regional Award Winners Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system of Alamogordo Public Schools and systems across the country.

FCCLA is the only in school student organization with the family as its central focus; is a career and technology student organization that functions as an integral part of the family and consumer sciences education curriculum; and provides opportunities for active student participation at local, state, and national levels.

Several Alamogordo High School Tiger FCCLA students just competed in Regional Competitions. Alamogordo students got 11 awards out of 4 categories during the most recent FCCLA Regional Competitions under the guidance and leadership of team sponsor and educator Prince Walter.

In a social media post the team sponsor said; “My students shined at the FCCLA Star Event. State Competition here we are, go for the GOLD. Proud teacher, advisor, and coach.”

Regional Winners from Alamogordo High School included:

Sydney Thomas - Silver Medal in Baking and Pastry and Cake Decorations

Kathrynn Zuniga - Silver Medal in Cake Decorations

Nathan Laperuta - Silver Medal in Knife Skills

Morgan Blayney - Silver Medal in Knife Skills

Jayden Reese - Silver Medal in Knife Skills

Celena Romo - Bronze Medal in Baking and Pastry

Christian Hicks - Bronze Medal in Culinary Arts

Marcus Bonanno - Bronze Medal in Culinary Arts

Rusty Davidson - Bronze Medal in Culinary Arts

Ashland Cass — Bronze Medal in Cake Deccorations

Each of the above winners are qualified to compete in State Star Events on March 2-4, 2023 at Albuquerque. The State Conference will be hosted at the Marriott Pyramid, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The National Conference is scheduled for July 2nd through 6th in Denver, Colorado.

