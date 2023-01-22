Alamogordo, NM

Does The Supreme Court Investigation of the Dobbs Leak Matter in Alamogordo or Manhattan?

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

f

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqITG_0kN9B5u900
Photo by2nd Life Media

From small towns like Alamogordo to large cities like New York does it really matter who leaked the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade?

The Supreme Courts inconclusive investigation into the leak is a stark reminder of how desperately it needs to be reformed and why reform actually does matter in Alamogordo and in Manhattan.

The reality is the leak was a distraction meant to shift focus away from where is should have been: the disastrous harm that overturning Roe for the women, trans and nonbinary people who depend on abortion access to obtain the reproductive healthcare they deserve. Dobbs was just one of many Supreme Court decisions that has been chipping away at the civil rights of all people.

The Court’s investigation, which did not identify the source of the leak, proves just how unseriously it considered this matter. According to the investigation report, the marshal’s investigation included “126 formal interviews of 97 employees,” all of whom denied leaking it. Though it was unclear, the Court has since clarified that the marshal did speak with the justices, but did not require them to sign sworn affidavits.

Per Jay Kuo and the Kuo Report…

The Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts want us to believe that the big story coming out of the nation’s top judicial body is that a thorough internal investigation has failed to reveal the identity of the “Dobbs leaker”—i.e., the individual who provided an advance copy of the bombshell opinion Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org. to a reporter at Politico in May 2022, several weeks before the final opinion was set to be announced. “[T]he team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” read a short statement from the Court.

But the real story is something else entirely. As legal observers noted, with more than a little disdain, the 20-page report by the Court’s marshal, Col. Gail A. Curley, who oversaw the inquiry, was notable not for what it covered but for who it left out: the Justices themselves. 

Anyone looking at the plain circumstances of this whodunnit should come away with a few questions right out the gate:

  • Who had access to the opinion?
  • Who had a motive to see it leaked?
  • Who has violated the norms of confidentiality before?

It’s silly to conduct an investigation that leaves the nine Justices (and, say, any of their very politically active spouses) out of the mix, but that’s what appears to have happened here. And any common sense investigation would begin with the logical supposition that the stronger the possible motive and the worse any prior violations have been, the more scrutiny ought to be applied. 

Ah, but there’s the problem! Such an approach would have pointed directly at two Justices in particular: Samuel Alito, who has been credibly accused of leaking important opinions before, and Clarence Thomas, whose wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas is a known right-wing political agitator who was determined to see Roe v. Wade overturned. And yet, maddeningly, it does not even appear that these individuals were investigated. Let’s take a closer look at this debacle.

The investigation apparently covered employees and staff, but not the Justices

The careful wording of the report released on Thursday leads inexorably to the conclusion that, for whatever reason, the Justices and their spouses were not subjected to investigation. For starters, if they were, given how badly Chief Justice Roberts wishes to improve the Court’s standing in public opinion, that fact would have been front and center. The statement would read something like, “All nine Justices and their spouses and families were questioned thoroughly, and their mobile devices, computers, and files were checked and re-checked for any evidence of an external communication with any third parties containing the draft opinion.”

But that is not what the statement or the report says. Instead, the report couched its language carefully: “The investigation focused on Court personnel – temporary (law clerks) and permanent employees – who had or may have had access to the draft opinion during the period from the initial circulation until the publication by Politico.” So let’s get this straight: Does “focused” actually mean that zero attention was paid to the Justices themselves? 

It seems so. Note the use of “permanent employees”— a generic phrase that most certainly would never mean the Justices. To remove any doubt, the Report actually distinguishes the “Justices” from “employees” by later saying that “in addition to the Justices, 82 employees had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft decision.” 

Chief Justice Roberts asked Michael Chertoff, a former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to assess the investigation independently, and in a one-page statement Chertoff concluded that Curley’s team had conducted a thorough investigation, and he could not “identify any additional useful investigative measures.”

Right. Emphasis on “useful” perhaps?

The New York Times followed up on the apparent hole in the report, but was initially stonewalled. “Asked whether Ms. Curley’s investigators had interviewed the justices and their spouses, a spokeswoman for Mr. Chertoff declined to comment. She referred questions to the Supreme Court press office, which did not respond to a request for clarification.”

Justice Alito purportedly leaked a court opinion decision before

If someone within an organization has allegedly stolen from it in the past, you might want to start with that person if something goes missing again. That’s why it would have made perfect sense to startthe inquiry with Justice Alito, who was the author of the Dobbs opinion as well as the author of the Hobby Lobby opinion, which was also apparently leaked in advance of its being official.

Per reporting by The New York Times:

In a letter to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and in interviews with The New York Times, the Rev. Rob Schenck said he was told the outcome of the [Hobby Lobby] 2014 case weeks before it was announced. He used that information to prepare a public relations push, records show, and he said that at the last minute he tipped off the president of Hobby Lobby, the craft store chain owned by Christian evangelicals that was the winning party in the case.

There is zero reason to doubt the veracity of this statement. Schenck was at the heart of the anti-abortion movement, but he turned whistle-blower on his chief ally on the Court. Alito has denied both his account and the notion that he was the leaker of Dobbs, but come on. At the very least, this is a blaring, five-alarm warning.

Justice Thomas’s wife Ginni has a record of eyebrow-raising interference

Radical conservatives have rarely had as much access to the Supreme Court as Ginni Thomas, and she has blatantly used it to push a far-right agenda. Already under scrutiny (though far from enough) for her communications around the illegal attempts to overturn the 2020 election, including her direct lobbying of local officials in swing states to decertify their results and her numerous conspiracy-laden text messages with Mark Meadows, Thomas has shown a propensity and willingness to violate norms at all levels. 

As for motive, like Justice Alito, as a staunch anti-abortionist Ginni Thomas along with her husband would have wanted to see the swing votes from the recent Trump appointees (Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett) locked in by the early disclosure. Should the swing Justices have considered changing their votes after the public outcry, the right would have a strong case that they were succumbing under pressure from the woke left mob to do so. That is precisely why draft opinions are not made public so that healthy deliberations can continue without political interference.

At the very least, given the level of mistrust that Ginni Thomas has engendered through her overtly extremist political involvement, the investigation ought to have included an entire section assuring the public that the Thomases had been interviewed and their mobile devices, computers, and files searched thoroughly for any evidence of a violation. The investigation’s failure to do so amounts to diligence malpractice.  And it only raises further suspicions about the Court’s seriousness in getting to the bottom of this breach and restoring its reputation with the public.

So now what?

The inconclusive report raises the troubling conclusion that no one will ever be held responsible or accountable for the biggest breach of trust in the Court’s history. It further tarnishes the legacy of Chief Justice Roberts, who feels like no Chief at all. And it appears once again to place powerful people above the very system they are sworn to uphold and protect.

We can only hope that the scrutiny the Court faces as a result of the breach will deter any future leaks. This may be wishful thinking. Certainly no more consequential a decision than Dobbs is likely to come along for another generation, so whoever leaked the opinion probably decided the blowback was worth it. And sadly, the failure to pursue all likely suspects, including most importantly the Justices and their spouses, only reinforces to the Justices that they truly can operate outside of the very rules the Court has set for itself with no real consequences.

Seen more broadly, the violation of norms and traditions is now an unsettling pattern the Court has set for itself. After all, as Professor Lawrence Tribe noted,

Anyone notice the irony of obsessing over who broke the compact of privacy about a decision that itself broke a 50-year compact with all the women of America?

Update: On Friday afternoon, Marshal Curley issued a brief statement:

During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions. The justices actively cooperated in the iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses. On this basis, I did not believe it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits.

This official statement raises many questions. What questions did she ask the Justices, and why were they asking questions of her? Did the Marshal question the Justice spouses directly, and if not, why not? Did she search the Justices’ devices and email accounts? Why not require a sworn statement if other employees of the Court were required to provide them? The carefully couched statement continues to leave doubts as to the fairness or completeness of the investigation.

Sourced: 2nd Life Media & The Status Kuo provides political and legal analysis in plain English, US Supreme Court release.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Supreme Court# Dobbs Investigation# Supreme Court leak# Jay Kuo# The Kuo report

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia Invitational

Alamogordo Tiger boys basketball hosted Mayfield this evening. Game highlights Mayfield led Alamogordo 16-8 after the first quarter. Mayfield led Alamogordo 26-20 going into halftime. The tables turned in the 3rd quarter with Alamogordo leading Mayfield 34-30 ending the 3rd quarter. Then victory Alamogordo Boys defeated Mayfield 44-42. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 13 points, scored game winning shot with 10 seconds to go. Davion Smith, Damiran Smith, Zach Sell and Kai Bickham each had 6. The Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys improved their record to 7–8 and 1-2 in district, they next play at Las Cruces on Thursday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of the Black Church Alamogordo and Beyond…

The Black Church was the first source of land ownership for Black African slaves in America and is viewed as the reason and savior of oppressed African people in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Otero County, NM

Attorney General Raul Torrez ﻿Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing

New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.

Read full story
9 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Dominique Thomas Indicted for Murder Detention Without Bond

An Indictment was returned by a grand jury against Dominque Thomas for alleged involvement in the murder of Augustine Moreno. Additional arrests and indictments are eminent per investigators.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Former Candidate Solomon Pena Denied Bond A Call For Tighter Laws

New Mexico State District Judge David Murphy agreed with prosecutors, pointing to the nature and circumstances of the allegations and that elected officials appeared to be the targets of at least intimidation or at worst harm and denied bond on Monday during a hearing.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector Region

Arrests continue at a record pace. Alamogordo Conservative Daily offers a Border Patrol and Immigration update for the weekend of January 22nd which shows lots of activities as well as releases highlights from the National CPB report that was released Friday.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Weekend Alamogordo Swimming and Basketball Update Tiger Athlete of the Week

Alamogordo High School Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and awarded by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio and awarded this week to Tiger Swim Team member Isiah Dallas.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Bring Home Awards from FCCLA Regionals

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system of Alamogordo Public Schools and systems across the country.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Historic Preservation from 1950s Coke Plant to Opulent Private Residence

From a warehouse to a Coke Plant then transformation into an opulent private residence, historical preservation and arts matter to a communities character. Those driving down New York Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico passing the corner of 12th and New York are typically intrigued by the large palm trees and the beautiful courtyard, wondering of the history of the building? Most have no idea the history of the building some locals recall it as the old Coke Plant, newcomers as the “building with all the palm trees.”

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.

Read full story

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”

Read full story
13 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Fire Department Awards Two Junior Fire Marshal Awards

Congratulations Kalani Moncada & Harper Gorby on being named and awarded as the 2022 co-Junior Fire Marshal for the City of Alamogordo. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a home fire occurs in the United States every 87 seconds and children as young as 2 have been involved in accidentally setting fires. Junior Fire Marshal training is a program that many fire departments partner and support to engage youth in fire Safety. Alamogordo. is a participant in this type of child learning program.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo’s Mayor Susan Payne Receiving Death Threats Reports Alamogordo Town News KALH Radio Anthony Lucero

The Mayor of Alamogordo Susan Payne receives threats and calls for her death as reported in a live interview with KALH Radio’s Anthony Lucero in a breaking news report. The incidents began with tensions off the charts with protesters in front of Alamogordo High School from an extremist religious groups not from Alamogordo attempting to stir up hate and disrupting peace in front of the high school all last week.

Read full story
15 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sports Wrestling Alamogordo defeats Organ Mountain and Basketball Stats

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball faced Organ Mountain at 7 pm on the road. Organ Mountain led Alamogordo 26-14 at the halftime. Organ Mountain led Alamogordo 41-24 after the 3rd quarter. Organ Mountain finished defeating the Tiger Boys Alamogordo 56-46. Davion Smith and Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 11 points each, Jason Warren 9. The Tigers drop to a record of 6-8 and 0-2 in the district they host Mayfield on Monday.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update

Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.

Read full story
7 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Basketball & Swimming Results and Congratulations ﻿Ellary Battle

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball hosted Centennial in the District 3-5A opener with a tip-off that was at 7:30 tonight. The game was broadcast and can be heard archived at 1230 AM, 101.9 FM or the Exciter Media App.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project Prometheus

Former Republican Candidate Solomon Peña Arrested in Conspiracy to Shoot State Legislators. We in the Press Must be Diligent in Words We Use. Police in Albuquerque on Monday announced the arrest of a failed candidate for state Legislature in a string of shootings at locations associated with high-profile Democratic leaders.

Read full story
1 comments

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Had a Spiritual Brother Their Friendship Helped Shape the World.

In 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. faced a problem. He personally and deeply opposed the Vietnam War, but coming out against it publicly could alienate President Lyndon Johnson, who had staked much of his credibility on it. Condemning the war could put cherished civil rights legislation at home at risk. What was the way forward?

Read full story
9 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Celebrates MLK January 2023

The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is a call to action.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy