Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.

Courtney McCary, SquyreStudio Micro-Farm, A Critical Cog to Food Security Photo by 2nd Life Media

A food desert is an area with a 20% or higher poverty rate and in which one-third of the population lives more than one mile away from a supermarket. Every county in New Mexico has residents experiencing food insecurity, and some counties have segments of the population reporting hunger at least once during the month. The issue with food insecurity is not only finding food but finding food that is fresh, affordable and nutrient driven. One in 4 New Mexico children are at risk for hunger, and 1 in 6 people overall will experience food uncertainty. Food security programs are services that can literally mean the difference between adequate nutrition and hunger among children and adults. Access to food security programs with stable supplies can support healthy families. The issue with food security can also be food availability. Micro farms in food desert areas are an option to help with food insecurity and are an important option to cultivating small business opportunities for poorer or at risk communities.

In recent years, the term “micro farming” has buzzed around trendy agricultural circles. Micro farming is small-scale, high-yield, sustainably minded farming, generally conducted by hand in urban or suburban areas. Many farmers consider micro-farms the future of farming. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 80 percent of Americans live in urban areas, even though rural areas cover 97 percent of the nation’s land. Starting productive, land-efficient farming systems like micro-farms in cities or in economically challenged small towns like Alamogordo, can help bring food systems closer to the populations they feed in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner and fill in some supply chain gaps that lead to food insecurity.

Adding micro-farms in low-income areas keeps the food economy dollars in the local community, beautifies the cityscape, increases a communities’ ability to respond to crisis and increases access to healthy foods when they may not otherwise be available due to periods of crises such as Covid- 19 or other emergencies that disrupt the transportation and delivery network.

Mico-farms are a smart alternative in helping economically challenged communities to bring healthy foods locally grown to locals. They typically operate as low impact operations meaning they are good for the environment, help with sustainability of the local economy and are of great value in mentoring a sense of community.

Alamogordo with its unique climate and small town feel is a hub of a few evolving Micro Farms. Some know Angela Trout and her Naturally Balanced Farms which provides fresh eggs and more to local farmers markets.

A true microfarm that has garnered attention this last year is operated by Courtney McCary, the owner and lead farmer at SquyreStudio suburban micro farm and flower garden of Alamogordo. The family business is an example of the opportunity micro farms create for small independent and minority business owners. Courtney is a flower enthusiast with an impressive urban garden in New Mexico’s challenging arid high desert! Mrs. McCary currently grows in her backyard in a suburban neighborhood lot. While her footprint maybe small, they are envisioning to one day have a big impact.

Courtney became interested in organic gardening in 2020 while trying to find a low-impact physical activity to help with her heart rehabilitation. She joined social media to learn about her new gardening obsession and eventually began documenting her journey and teaching others! Courtney says, “My greatest accomplishment in learning to grow food is creating a connection within my community which inspires others to grow their own garden.”

Courtney employs organic gardening techniques and uses no sprays or foreign methods to deter pests! She says tending to her garden organically “has really helped my garden flourish this past year by keeping the soil covered with organic materials such as grass clippings, leaves or shredded paper, and not using any foreign methods to deter pests such as aphids. I saw an explosion of ladybugs, and praying mantises in my garden this year by not trying to control the aphid pressure myself. Nature did the work!”

Courtney is passionate about teaching others how to compost, mulch and grow sustainably. She shares her tips and enviable urban garden with her almost 4,000 TikTok followers and via a variety of social media outlets. Courtney is routinely seen of Facebook and attends most of the Alamogordo Farmers Market events on the weekends and the Farmers Market, among other public events. She is always graceful with a big, beautiful smile and displays her produce, vegetables and home made goods in an elegant manner that displays the natural beauty and color of her home grown creations.

The skills of micro-farming are evolving as is the number of micro-farms locally and around the US. Micro-farms are just on of an evolving chain of small business tools to feed our economy and provide sustainable food security for all.