Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075c22_0kMn7jjB00
Courtney McCary, SquyreStudio Micro-Farm, A Critical Cog to Food SecurityPhoto by2nd Life Media

A food desert is an area with a 20% or higher poverty rate and in which one-third of the population lives more than one mile away from a supermarket. Every county in New Mexico has residents experiencing food insecurity, and some counties have segments of the population reporting hunger at least once during the month. The issue with food insecurity is not only finding food but finding food that is fresh, affordable and nutrient driven. One in 4 New Mexico children are at risk for hunger, and 1 in 6 people overall will experience food uncertainty. Food security programs are services that can literally mean the difference between adequate nutrition and hunger among children and adults. Access to food security programs with stable supplies can support healthy families. The issue with food security can also be food availability. Micro farms in food desert areas are an option to help with food insecurity and are an important option to cultivating small business opportunities for poorer or at risk communities.

In recent years, the term “micro farming” has buzzed around trendy agricultural circles. Micro farming is small-scale, high-yield, sustainably minded farming, generally conducted by hand in urban or suburban areas. Many farmers consider micro-farms the future of farming. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 80 percent of Americans live in urban areas, even though rural areas cover 97 percent of the nation’s land. Starting productive, land-efficient farming systems like micro-farms in cities or in economically challenged small towns like Alamogordo, can help bring food systems closer to the populations they feed in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner and fill in some supply chain gaps that lead to food insecurity.

Adding micro-farms in low-income areas keeps the food economy dollars in the local community, beautifies the cityscape, increases a communities’ ability to respond to crisis and increases access to healthy foods when they may not otherwise be available due to periods of crises such as Covid- 19 or other emergencies that disrupt the transportation and delivery network.

Mico-farms are a smart alternative in helping economically challenged communities to bring healthy foods locally grown to locals. They typically operate as low impact operations meaning they are good for the environment, help with sustainability of the local economy and are of great value in mentoring a sense of community.

Alamogordo with its unique climate and small town feel is a hub of a few evolving Micro Farms. Some know Angela Trout and her Naturally Balanced Farms which provides fresh eggs and more to local farmers markets.

A true microfarm that has garnered attention this last year is operated by Courtney McCary, the owner and lead farmer at SquyreStudio suburban micro farm and flower garden of Alamogordo. The family business is an example of the opportunity micro farms create for small independent and minority business owners. Courtney is a flower enthusiast with an impressive urban garden in New Mexico’s challenging arid high desert! Mrs. McCary currently grows in her backyard in a suburban neighborhood lot. While her footprint maybe small, they are envisioning to one day have a big impact.

Courtney became interested in organic gardening in 2020 while trying to find a low-impact physical activity to help with her heart rehabilitation. She joined social media to learn about her new gardening obsession and eventually began documenting her journey and teaching others! Courtney says, “My greatest accomplishment in learning to grow food is creating a connection within my community which inspires others to grow their own garden.”

Courtney employs organic gardening techniques and uses no sprays or foreign methods to deter pests! She says tending to her garden organically “has really helped my garden flourish this past year by keeping the soil covered with organic materials such as grass clippings, leaves or shredded paper, and not using any foreign methods to deter pests such as aphids. I saw an explosion of ladybugs, and praying mantises in my garden this year by not trying to control the aphid pressure myself. Nature did the work!”

Courtney is passionate about teaching others how to compost, mulch and grow sustainably. She shares her tips and enviable urban garden with her almost 4,000 TikTok followers and via a variety of social media outlets. Courtney is routinely seen of Facebook and attends most of the Alamogordo Farmers Market events on the weekends and the Farmers Market, among other public events. She is always graceful with a big, beautiful smile and displays her produce, vegetables and home made goods in an elegant manner that displays the natural beauty and color of her home grown creations.

The skills of micro-farming are evolving as is the number of micro-farms locally and around the US. Micro-farms are just on of an evolving chain of small business tools to feed our economy and provide sustainable food security for all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Microfarms# Food insecurity# Urban farming# Minority Businesses

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Otero County, NM

Attorney General Raul Torrez ﻿Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing

New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Dominique Thomas Indicted for Murder Detention Without Bond

An Indictment was returned by a grand jury against Dominque Thomas for alleged involvement in the murder of Augustine Moreno. Additional arrests and indictments are eminent per investigators.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Former Candidate Solomon Pena Denied Bond A Call For Tighter Laws

New Mexico State District Judge David Murphy agreed with prosecutors, pointing to the nature and circumstances of the allegations and that elected officials appeared to be the targets of at least intimidation or at worst harm and denied bond on Monday during a hearing.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector Region

Arrests continue at a record pace. Alamogordo Conservative Daily offers a Border Patrol and Immigration update for the weekend of January 22nd which shows lots of activities as well as releases highlights from the National CPB report that was released Friday.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Weekend Alamogordo Swimming and Basketball Update Tiger Athlete of the Week

Alamogordo High School Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and awarded by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio and awarded this week to Tiger Swim Team member Isiah Dallas.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Bring Home Awards from FCCLA Regionals

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system of Alamogordo Public Schools and systems across the country.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Does The Supreme Court Investigation of the Dobbs Leak Matter in Alamogordo or Manhattan?

From small towns like Alamogordo to large cities like New York does it really matter who leaked the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade?. The Supreme Courts inconclusive investigation into the leak is a stark reminder of how desperately it needs to be reformed and why reform actually does matter in Alamogordo and in Manhattan.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Historic Preservation from 1950s Coke Plant to Opulent Private Residence

From a warehouse to a Coke Plant then transformation into an opulent private residence, historical preservation and arts matter to a communities character. Those driving down New York Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico passing the corner of 12th and New York are typically intrigued by the large palm trees and the beautiful courtyard, wondering of the history of the building? Most have no idea the history of the building some locals recall it as the old Coke Plant, newcomers as the “building with all the palm trees.”

Read full story

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”

Read full story
11 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Fire Department Awards Two Junior Fire Marshal Awards

Congratulations Kalani Moncada & Harper Gorby on being named and awarded as the 2022 co-Junior Fire Marshal for the City of Alamogordo. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a home fire occurs in the United States every 87 seconds and children as young as 2 have been involved in accidentally setting fires. Junior Fire Marshal training is a program that many fire departments partner and support to engage youth in fire Safety. Alamogordo. is a participant in this type of child learning program.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo’s Mayor Susan Payne Receiving Death Threats Reports Alamogordo Town News KALH Radio Anthony Lucero

The Mayor of Alamogordo Susan Payne receives threats and calls for her death as reported in a live interview with KALH Radio’s Anthony Lucero in a breaking news report. The incidents began with tensions off the charts with protesters in front of Alamogordo High School from an extremist religious groups not from Alamogordo attempting to stir up hate and disrupting peace in front of the high school all last week.

Read full story
15 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sports Wrestling Alamogordo defeats Organ Mountain and Basketball Stats

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball faced Organ Mountain at 7 pm on the road. Organ Mountain led Alamogordo 26-14 at the halftime. Organ Mountain led Alamogordo 41-24 after the 3rd quarter. Organ Mountain finished defeating the Tiger Boys Alamogordo 56-46. Davion Smith and Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 11 points each, Jason Warren 9. The Tigers drop to a record of 6-8 and 0-2 in the district they host Mayfield on Monday.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update

Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.

Read full story
7 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Basketball & Swimming Results and Congratulations ﻿Ellary Battle

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball hosted Centennial in the District 3-5A opener with a tip-off that was at 7:30 tonight. The game was broadcast and can be heard archived at 1230 AM, 101.9 FM or the Exciter Media App.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project Prometheus

Former Republican Candidate Solomon Peña Arrested in Conspiracy to Shoot State Legislators. We in the Press Must be Diligent in Words We Use. Police in Albuquerque on Monday announced the arrest of a failed candidate for state Legislature in a string of shootings at locations associated with high-profile Democratic leaders.

Read full story
1 comments

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Had a Spiritual Brother Their Friendship Helped Shape the World.

In 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. faced a problem. He personally and deeply opposed the Vietnam War, but coming out against it publicly could alienate President Lyndon Johnson, who had staked much of his credibility on it. Condemning the war could put cherished civil rights legislation at home at risk. What was the way forward?

Read full story
9 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Celebrates MLK January 2023

The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is a call to action.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

History of JR Willis 1930s Artwork Womens Club of Alamogordo

A working group of Citizens with a nod toward historic preservation have called on the Otero County New Mexico Commissioners and the Administration of Otero County to return original paintings by J. R. Willis, presently housed in an office at the Otero County Building, back to their proper home at the Alamogordo Women’s Club leased under the direction of Otero Arts.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Saturday Sports Basketball, Wrestling and Sports Trainers, Tiger of the Week

Alamogordo Tiger of the Week named by 101.9 FM, 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Congratulations Isaiah Venegas - Tiger Wrestling awarded 1/13/23 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle, Alamogordo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy