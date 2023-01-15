Alamogordo Saturday Sports Basketball, Wrestling and Sports Trainers, Tiger of the Week

Photo by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio

Alamogordo Tiger of the Week named by 101.9 FM, 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Congratulations Isaiah Venegas - Tiger Wrestling awarded 1/13/23 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle, Alamogordo.

Regional Boys Basketball Action Alamogordo and beyond…

Friday Loving defeated Cloudcroft 63-55 at the Dexter Tournament. Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 18 points.

Saturday 1-14-23 NMMI Boys defeated Cloudcroft Boys 51-32 at the Dexter Tournament. Isaiah Ortega again led the Bears with 15 points and Tyson Thompkins had 10. The Bears now 4-11 and next host Carrizozo on Thursday.

Fort Sumner/House defeated Tularosa 66-32 at the Santa Rosa Tournament. Fabian Pacheco led the Wildcats with 9 points.

The Wildcats drop to 7-7 and faced Mora or Santa Rosa Saturday at 5 PM.

Mora defeated Tularosa Saturday 34-31 at the Santa Rosa Tournament. Fabian Pacheco named to all-tournament team.

The Wildcats drop to 7-8 and next host NMMI on Tuesday.

Mesilla Valley Christian Boys defeated Mescalero Apache 62-40. The Chiefs fall to 5-10 this season, next host Hagerman on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball Action included:

Mescalero Apache Girls defeated Mesilla Valley Christian 43-39. The Lady Chiefs improve to 10-5 and next host Hagerman on Tuesday.

Tularosa Girls defeated Eunice 31-29. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 11 points. The Lady Cats improve to 7-7, next play Ruidoso on Thursday.

Athletic Trainers Compete and Tigers Roar!

Sun City Trainers Association Team Championship Winners and Julie Jobe Individual Champion!

Photo by Alamogordo High School

Photo by Alamogordo High School

And finally wrestling results:

Alamogordo Tigers finished 7th at Saturday's Sierra Blanca Invite in Ruidoso.

Individual finishes

Damon Mayberry 2nd (189 lbs)

Adrian Decoste T-3rd (127 lbs)

Damien Daugherty 4th (114 lbs)

Dylan Champagne 4th (285 lbs)

Elijah Lee 5th (152 lbs)

Isaiah Venegas 6th (189 lbs)

Tigers next compete at Organ Mountain on Wedensday

Results

114 - Jeremiah Lee (1-2), Fall (1:19) - Fall (:30), Fall (4:19)

114 - Damien Daugherty (2-2) - Fall (2:03), Fall (4:19) - Fall (2:46), Fall (1:48) - 4th place

127 - Adrian Decoste (2-1), Fall (1:36), Fall (3:49) - Fall (1:25) - Tied 3rd place

127 - D'Andre Martin (0-2), Fall (:37), Fall (4:55)

145 - William Shirk (2-2), Fall (5:19), Fall (1:59) - Decision (15-1), Fall (:34)

152 - Elijah Lee (4-1), Fall (1:25), Fall (:18), Fall (1:34), Fall (:32) - Technical Fall (4:00)

189 - Damon Mayberry (3-1), Fall (:35), Fall (1:54), Decision (17-10) - Fall (1:16) - 2nd Place

189 - Isaiah Venegas (0-1), Fall (:23), Fall (2:09), Fall (2:20), Decision (8-7), Fall (2:02) - 6th Place

285 - Dylan Champagne (1-1), Fall (1:40), Fall (:41), Fall (1:53) - Fall (:40), No Contest - 4th Place

285 - Eliseo Marroquin (0-1), Fall (:43), Fall (1:58)