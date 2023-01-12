Alamogordo, NM

Senator Lujan Via DOD Delivered $60 Million to Holloman Children and Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

The Department of Defense announced Wednesday the award of a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJPSq_0kCBQ87z00
Photo byAlamogordo Public School

$59,610,471 grant, as the Federal share of a larger $86,278,937 project, from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) to the Alamogordo Public School District (APS) to replace Holloman Elementary and Middle Schools on Holloman Air Force Base.

Upon completion, Holloman Elementary School will serve up to 600 students in Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade, and Holloman Middle School will serve up to 312 students in sixth through eighth grade. The project will address capacity and facility condition deficiencies that placed Holloman Elementary School as the 48th school and Holloman Elementary School as the 50th school on the 2019 Deputy Secretary of Defense "Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List" (Priority List).

Funding for this grant is provided under the Department's Public Schools on Military Installations Program. In making these funds available, the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation must give priority consideration to military installations that have schools with the most serious capacity and facility condition deficiencies, as determined by the Priority List. 

A multi-disciplined Federal Evaluation Team, with representatives from the Assistant Secretaries of the Air Force, Army, Navy and the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation reviewed the school project to ensure the award appropriately addresses the noted capacity and facility condition deficiencies.

In correcting the identified facility condition and capacity issues at Holloman Elementary and Middle Schools, this grant keeps faith with service members, improves the quality of education for defense-connected students, aids in the recruitment and retention of vital skills at Holloman Air Force Base, and enhances partnerships between the communities and the installation.

“This OLDCC award is monumental for APS and all of our military-connected students. It clearly shows the strong partnerships between Holloman AFB, APS, and our Alamogordo community, which provided matching funds for the construction of the new Holloman Elementary School that opened last week. Alamogordo's matching funds for Holloman Elementary were the key to OLDCC awarding full funding for the remaining middle school portion of the APS Holloman campus. We are excited to get this project rolling and to have it and our new Chaparral middle school going simultaneously. It's another great day in Tiger Country,” according to Dr Ken Moore Superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo School Board President Judy Rabon commented; “The award of this grant from the OLDCC is a fine example of how teamwork has the ability to accomplish great things. Alamogordo Public Schools, Holloman AirForce Base, the Alamogordo Center of Commerce, and the City of Alamogordo have worked diligently in bringing this project to fruition. On behalf of the Board, our sincere thanks to all involved.”

In August 2022, Senator Luján visited with the 49th Air Wing Commander to discuss the capabilities and mission sets are Holloman. During that visit, the Senator discussed the infrastructure needs of the schools on Holloman Air Force Base. Last December, Senator Luján delivered over $273 million in investments for 146 local projects across New Mexico through the Omnibus Spending Bill that President Biden signed into law.

“For too long, service members have had to consider whether to geographically separate from their families to accept an assignment at Holloman. The nearly $60 million to the Alamogordo School District from DoD will not only vastly improve the lives of these children and set them up for future success, but will provide peace of mind to the airmen and airwomen living at Holloman. As a member of the HELP Committee, I’ve prioritized investments in our children and the teachers that support their learning, and will continue to do so,” said Senator Luján.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Holloman# AirForce Base Schools# Senator Ben Ray Lujan# Alamogordo Public Schools

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Saturday Sports Basketball, Wrestling and Sports Trainers, Tiger of the Week

Alamogordo Tiger of the Week named by 101.9 FM, 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Congratulations Isaiah Venegas - Tiger Wrestling awarded 1/13/23 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle, Alamogordo.

Read full story

Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?

Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.

Read full story
19 comments
Alamogordo, NM

A 67-Year-Old Male Was Shot and Succumbed to His Injuries in Alamogordo Thursday Evening

Thursday AlamogordoConservativeNews.org reported that the Alamogordo Police Department was called to investigate a shooting that occurred near the north Highway 54/70/82 junction. At the time the police have not released any further information on rather a victim is involved or details of the incident however an ambulance with police escort was seen leaving the scene.

Read full story
2 comments

50 Percent Millennials Register Independent: The Case for New Mexico House Bill 54

New Mexico House Bill 54 proposes Open Primaries which would bring Independents and Decline to States into the primary fold. New Mexico house bill 54 of the 2023 legislative session proposes changes to state primary elections. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections. New Mexico has about 300,000 Independent voters and the number appears to be growing nationwide as voters become disenchanted with the 2 party system.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Win, Basketball, Wrestling Highlights

Girls Basketball Highlights for Alamogordo and the region…. Mescalero Apache defeated Ruidoso 58-55. Laurdis Sundayman led the Lady Chiefs with 16 points, Ivonna Burgess and Skyla Enjady each had 14. The Lady Chiefs improve their record to 9-5 and they next host Mesilla Valley Christian on Saturday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Police Arrest & Highway Shooting Investigation

An Alamogordo, New Mexico man arrested was for Criminal Sexual Contact of a minor in a joint investigation between Hatch Police Detectives and the Alamogordo Police Department.

Read full story
1 comments

NM Supreme Court Hears Gerrymandering Case: History of District 2 Shows Republicans Democrats have held Seat

Monday 1/9/2023, the New Mexico Supreme Court was presented with a case filed by the Republican Party of New Mexico. The case was filed primarily out of fear of what would happen in New Mexico Congressional District 2. Republicans feared the redrawn maps tilted to Democratic favor, and as such was why Democrat Gabe Vasquez won against incumbent Yvette Herrell.

Read full story
40 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Police Arrest Yields Guns, Explosives and Drugs and Police Department Adds New Staff

An arrest on January 7th, 2023, was a joint police collaboration of the Alamogordo Police Department with assistance of an explosive detection dog from Holloman Air Force Base, the Dona Ana County Bomb Unit and the ATF.

Read full story
1 comments

The New House Rules Package Is Pretty Horrifying. But Will the GOP Really Pass It? By Jay Kuo

Now that Kevin McCarthy has donned a straitjacket in order to be elected Speaker of the House by his own party, the Congress can now get down to the business of legislating. After the drama and backroom dealing that finally won McCarthy the role, after a historically embarrassing 15 rounds of voting on Friday night, the House adjourned till Monday … without passing the Rules package over which McCarthy had finally capitulated. That caught the attention of Democrats and political observers. Noted Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) on Saturday, “If House Republicans had the votes for the Rules package, they would have put it to a vote last night. This should have been a straightforward vote for the majority party in Congress. Instead, we continue to see chaos, confusion and delay from the GOP Caucus.”

Read full story
1 comments
Otero County, NM

New Speaker Selected, Alamogordo and Otero County Could Face Military Spending Cuts, Congressman Gabe Vasquez Sworn In

A new speaker is selected, our Congressman Gabe Vasquez is finally sworn in. Otero County and Alamogordo’s economic base could be at risk under the new congressional Speaker given his agreement for a significant military spending cut. Our freshman congressman must be vigilant to protect the interest of the region. Citizens from both parties must keep pressure on our representatives to ensure our economic base via the military is protected.

Read full story
5 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, Alamogordo

The El Paso Sector checkpoint and field agents were busy over the New Year’s weekend with multiple foiled smuggling schemes and numerous migrants intercepted inside commercial buses. Over 200 migrants were encountered attempting to evade arrest and make further entry into U.S. illegally. 12 smuggling schemes were caught resulting in 61 smuggled human beings. Fifteen human traffickers were apprehended and 178 migrant encounters occurred on public buses.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Congressman Gabe Vasquez New Mexico District 2 Proposes No Pay to Congress

Gabe Vasquez proposes: “Mandating Congress Can’t Accept Remuneration. Why should the members holding Congress hostage get paid for not working?” he asked rhetorically. “My bill will make sure that the members responsible for stopping work from happening aren’t getting paid for it.”

Read full story
89 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the Road

Boys and Girls High School Basketball was in the air on Thursday with Las Lunas Boys defeating the Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys. According to Alamogordo Sports 101.9 1220 AM the game began with Las Lunas in the lead 17 to 9 at the end of the first quarter at Los Lunas. Los Lunas les Alamogordo 26-21 at halftime in a low scoring quarter. Los Lunas lead Alamogordo 44-31 after the third quarter.

Read full story

Still No Speaker Congressman Gabe Vazquez named Vice Chair Inclusion and Diversity Hispanic Congressional Caucus

New Mexico District 2 US Congressional Representative Elect Gabe. Congressman Gabriel Vasquez ready to work once speaker is selectedPhoto byCongress Archives. Vasquez was selected as Vice Chair of Diversity and Inclusion of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus all the while the fight for leadership as Speaker House of Representatives controlled by Kevin McCarthy goes into day 3 of chaos and no resolution.

Read full story
12 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Shots Fired Resulted in Chase and Arrest

The Alamogordo Police Department was contacted and responded to. the 1100 block of Greenwood in reference to shots fired on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately midnight.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Wrestling & Mescalero Apache Basketball Results

The Centennial Boys defeated Alamogordo High School Wrestling Team 38 to 35, the Centennial Girls win 6-0 at Wednesday’s District Dual. The Tigers Wrestling teams next event is January 11th vs. Las Cruces & Gadsden at Gadsden.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Interscholastic Sports History Alamogordo and Beyond

Interscholastic Sports programs rather in the small town of Alamogordo. State Champions 1600 Relay 1980s Alamogordo HighPhoto by2nd Life Media. Alamogordo New Mexico as a small city or in the large cities such as Manhattan have had a history of controversy; with loud and outspoken proponents and equally loud critics. Some argue that without organized high school level interscholastic sports such as track and field and basketball; racial and economic integration, the development of women’s sports programs or Title IX and other social changes never would have happened.

Read full story

The Day the Sun Exploded Near Alamogordo: The Plight of the Trinity Survivors Continues in 2023

Photo: Barbara Kent Center Age 13 day of the nuclear test, July 16, 1945, near Ruidoso, New MexicoPhoto byDownwinders Association. In the early morning hours of July 16, 1945, at 5:29 am a large flash in the sky was witnessed near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The early dawn became super bright. It looked as if “the sun exploded” some would say. What was the flash? The worlds first atomic bomb was detonated from atop a hundred-foot steel tower 40 miles from Alamogordo’s city center at the Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, in the Jornado del Muerto valley, New Mexico.

Read full story
53 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & Safety

Alamogordo Girls Basketball hosted Santa Teresa at 7:30 PM Tuesday. The Alamogordo Tigers games are hosted on 101.9 FM, 1230 AM and www.alamosportsandtalk.com, https://youtu.be/yDAj7rK0bWs or the Exciter Media App.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy