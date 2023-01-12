Senator Lujan Via DOD Delivered $60 Million to Holloman Children and Alamogordo Public Schools

The Department of Defense announced Wednesday the award of a

Photo by Alamogordo Public School

$59,610,471 grant, as the Federal share of a larger $86,278,937 project, from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) to the Alamogordo Public School District (APS) to replace Holloman Elementary and Middle Schools on Holloman Air Force Base.

Upon completion, Holloman Elementary School will serve up to 600 students in Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade, and Holloman Middle School will serve up to 312 students in sixth through eighth grade. The project will address capacity and facility condition deficiencies that placed Holloman Elementary School as the 48th school and Holloman Elementary School as the 50th school on the 2019 Deputy Secretary of Defense "Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List" (Priority List).

Funding for this grant is provided under the Department's Public Schools on Military Installations Program. In making these funds available, the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation must give priority consideration to military installations that have schools with the most serious capacity and facility condition deficiencies, as determined by the Priority List.

A multi-disciplined Federal Evaluation Team, with representatives from the Assistant Secretaries of the Air Force, Army, Navy and the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation reviewed the school project to ensure the award appropriately addresses the noted capacity and facility condition deficiencies.

In correcting the identified facility condition and capacity issues at Holloman Elementary and Middle Schools, this grant keeps faith with service members, improves the quality of education for defense-connected students, aids in the recruitment and retention of vital skills at Holloman Air Force Base, and enhances partnerships between the communities and the installation.

“This OLDCC award is monumental for APS and all of our military-connected students. It clearly shows the strong partnerships between Holloman AFB, APS, and our Alamogordo community, which provided matching funds for the construction of the new Holloman Elementary School that opened last week. Alamogordo's matching funds for Holloman Elementary were the key to OLDCC awarding full funding for the remaining middle school portion of the APS Holloman campus. We are excited to get this project rolling and to have it and our new Chaparral middle school going simultaneously. It's another great day in Tiger Country,” according to Dr Ken Moore Superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo School Board President Judy Rabon commented; “The award of this grant from the OLDCC is a fine example of how teamwork has the ability to accomplish great things. Alamogordo Public Schools, Holloman AirForce Base, the Alamogordo Center of Commerce, and the City of Alamogordo have worked diligently in bringing this project to fruition. On behalf of the Board, our sincere thanks to all involved.”

In August 2022, Senator Luján visited with the 49th Air Wing Commander to discuss the capabilities and mission sets are Holloman. During that visit, the Senator discussed the infrastructure needs of the schools on Holloman Air Force Base. Last December, Senator Luján delivered over $273 million in investments for 146 local projects across New Mexico through the Omnibus Spending Bill that President Biden signed into law.

“For too long, service members have had to consider whether to geographically separate from their families to accept an assignment at Holloman. The nearly $60 million to the Alamogordo School District from DoD will not only vastly improve the lives of these children and set them up for future success, but will provide peace of mind to the airmen and airwomen living at Holloman. As a member of the HELP Committee, I’ve prioritized investments in our children and the teachers that support their learning, and will continue to do so,” said Senator Luján.