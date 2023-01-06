Alamogordo, NM

Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the Road

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmoGd_0k5Sd9VK00
Los Lunas defeats Alamogordo Tiger Boys at Las LunasPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio

Boys and  Girls High School Basketball was in the air on Thursday with Las Lunas Boys defeating the Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys.  According to Alamogordo Sports 101.9 1220 AM the game began with Las Lunas in the lead 17 to 9 at the end of the first quarter at Los Lunas. Los Lunas les Alamogordo 26-21 at halftime in a low scoring quarter.  Los Lunas lead Alamogordo 44-31 after the third quarter. 
Los Lunas then defeated Alamogordo 56-41.  Jason Warren led Alamogordo with 12 points, Kai Bickham had 9 and Davion Smith with 8. The Alamogordo Tigers drop to a record 5-6 for the season to date. They next plays at Silver on Tuesday.

In other action Cliff defeated Cloudcroft Boys 59-28 at the Lordsburg Maverick Stampede. Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 11 points. The Bears drop to a record of 3-6 and they next face either Silver or Colegio de Bachillieres at 3 PM Friday.

In Thursday night girls basketball action the Loving High School Girls defeated Cloudcroft 40-32 at the Jal Panther Invitational.  Kyla Aguilar led the Lady Bears with 12 points, Kylie Adams and Carly Kimble each had 6.  The Lady Bears drop to a record of 2-8 and they next play Jal at 5:30 PM Friday.

KALH radio, the voice of the Wildcats reports victory for the girls team. Tularosa High School Lady Wildcats defeated Hot Springs High School 50-38. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 19 points, Megan Hooten had 10 and Alysia Shuman with 8. the Lady Cats improve their record to 5-6 and next host Socorro on Saturday.

Brackets for the Lordsburg Boys Basketball tournament and the Jal Girls Basketball Tournament.  The tournament began Thursday when Cloudcroft Boys played Cliff and the  Cloudcroft Girls faced Loving with the results above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzKgs_0k5Sd9VK00
Photo by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKgSJ_0k5Sd9VK00
Photo byBoys and Girls High School Basketball was in the air on Thursday with Las Lunas Boys defeating the

…and that’s a wrap on Thursday’s regional sports activities. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Alamogordo Tiger Basketball# Cloudcroft# High School Basketball# Basketball

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

NM Supreme Court Hears Gerrymandering Case: History of District 2 Shows Republicans Democrats have held Seat

Monday 1/9/2023, the New Mexico Supreme Court was presented with a case filed by the Republican Party of New Mexico. The case was filed primarily out of fear of what would happen in New Mexico Congressional District 2. Republicans feared the redrawn maps tilted to Democratic favor, and as such was why Democrat Gabe Vasquez won against incumbent Yvette Herrell.

Read full story
26 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Police Arrest Yields Guns, Explosives and Drugs and Police Department Adds New Staff

An arrest on January 7th, 2023, was a joint police collaboration of the Alamogordo Police Department with assistance of an explosive detection dog from Holloman Air Force Base, the Dona Ana County Bomb Unit and the ATF.

Read full story
1 comments

The New House Rules Package Is Pretty Horrifying. But Will the GOP Really Pass It? By Jay Kuo

Now that Kevin McCarthy has donned a straitjacket in order to be elected Speaker of the House by his own party, the Congress can now get down to the business of legislating. After the drama and backroom dealing that finally won McCarthy the role, after a historically embarrassing 15 rounds of voting on Friday night, the House adjourned till Monday … without passing the Rules package over which McCarthy had finally capitulated. That caught the attention of Democrats and political observers. Noted Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) on Saturday, “If House Republicans had the votes for the Rules package, they would have put it to a vote last night. This should have been a straightforward vote for the majority party in Congress. Instead, we continue to see chaos, confusion and delay from the GOP Caucus.”

Read full story
Otero County, NM

New Speaker Selected, Alamogordo and Otero County Could Face Military Spending Cuts, Congressman Gabe Vasquez Sworn In

A new speaker is selected, our Congressman Gabe Vasquez is finally sworn in. Otero County and Alamogordo’s economic base could be at risk under the new congressional Speaker given his agreement for a significant military spending cut. Our freshman congressman must be vigilant to protect the interest of the region. Citizens from both parties must keep pressure on our representatives to ensure our economic base via the military is protected.

Read full story
5 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, Alamogordo

The El Paso Sector checkpoint and field agents were busy over the New Year’s weekend with multiple foiled smuggling schemes and numerous migrants intercepted inside commercial buses. Over 200 migrants were encountered attempting to evade arrest and make further entry into U.S. illegally. 12 smuggling schemes were caught resulting in 61 smuggled human beings. Fifteen human traffickers were apprehended and 178 migrant encounters occurred on public buses.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Congressman Gabe Vasquez New Mexico District 2 Proposes No Pay to Congress

Gabe Vasquez proposes: “Mandating Congress Can’t Accept Remuneration. Why should the members holding Congress hostage get paid for not working?” he asked rhetorically. “My bill will make sure that the members responsible for stopping work from happening aren’t getting paid for it.”

Read full story
88 comments

Still No Speaker Congressman Gabe Vazquez named Vice Chair Inclusion and Diversity Hispanic Congressional Caucus

New Mexico District 2 US Congressional Representative Elect Gabe. Congressman Gabriel Vasquez ready to work once speaker is selectedPhoto byCongress Archives. Vasquez was selected as Vice Chair of Diversity and Inclusion of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus all the while the fight for leadership as Speaker House of Representatives controlled by Kevin McCarthy goes into day 3 of chaos and no resolution.

Read full story
12 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Shots Fired Resulted in Chase and Arrest

The Alamogordo Police Department was contacted and responded to. the 1100 block of Greenwood in reference to shots fired on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately midnight.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Wrestling & Mescalero Apache Basketball Results

The Centennial Boys defeated Alamogordo High School Wrestling Team 38 to 35, the Centennial Girls win 6-0 at Wednesday’s District Dual. The Tigers Wrestling teams next event is January 11th vs. Las Cruces & Gadsden at Gadsden.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Interscholastic Sports History Alamogordo and Beyond

Interscholastic Sports programs rather in the small town of Alamogordo. State Champions 1600 Relay 1980s Alamogordo HighPhoto by2nd Life Media. Alamogordo New Mexico as a small city or in the large cities such as Manhattan have had a history of controversy; with loud and outspoken proponents and equally loud critics. Some argue that without organized high school level interscholastic sports such as track and field and basketball; racial and economic integration, the development of women’s sports programs or Title IX and other social changes never would have happened.

Read full story

The Day the Sun Exploded Near Alamogordo: The Plight of the Trinity Survivors Continues in 2023

Photo: Barbara Kent Center Age 13 day of the nuclear test, July 16, 1945, near Ruidoso, New MexicoPhoto byDownwinders Association. In the early morning hours of July 16, 1945, at 5:29 am a large flash in the sky was witnessed near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The early dawn became super bright. It looked as if “the sun exploded” some would say. What was the flash? The worlds first atomic bomb was detonated from atop a hundred-foot steel tower 40 miles from Alamogordo’s city center at the Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, in the Jornado del Muerto valley, New Mexico.

Read full story
53 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & Safety

Alamogordo Girls Basketball hosted Santa Teresa at 7:30 PM Tuesday. The Alamogordo Tigers games are hosted on 101.9 FM, 1230 AM and www.alamosportsandtalk.com, https://youtu.be/yDAj7rK0bWs or the Exciter Media App.

Read full story

U.S. Representative Gabriel Vasquez Representing New Mexico District Sworn In? Chaos in the House

A new congressional term began Tuesday as members of the 118th Congress were set to be sworn in while questions remain over whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can get enough votes to be elected speaker of the House.

Read full story
12 comments
Alamogordo, NM

A Homeless Shelter & Resource Center is Opening in Alamogordo

A new homeless shelter is opening in Alamogordo. Runners Refuge Homeless Resource Center and Emergency Night Shelter is located at 601 Delaware Ave, Alamogordo NM 88310. Under the direction, vision and leadership of Anthony Torres and his wife Sasha with Rich Hernandez and his wife Hope, executive pastors at Mountain View Church they are tackling some of the needs of addicted and the homeless in Alamogordo.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

The Whispers of the Anasazi to the Ghost of Willie, Spirits & Ghosts are Alive in Alamogordo, New Mexico

Indian wells where spirits roam and voices are heard in AlamogordoPhoto by2nd Life Media. The land now known as Alamogordo, New Mexico has been inhabited by people as far back as 11,000 years ago. Numerous pre-historic Paleo-Indian sites yielding unique artifacts, Indian wells, and petroglyphs are found within the city limits, most, not marked, and only known to locals. Sitting on an Indian well,near New Mexico State University Alamogordo as the wind blows, one can hear and feel the spirits of the first peoples and envision them living in communion with nature. Several locals refer to the “whispers by the wells” as proof of the Anasazi still roaming the mountains and riverbeds within Alamogordo. For 1,000 years, long before Columbus, the Anasazi Indians were lords of this land. Their civilization was as complex and sophisticated as that of the Mayans. Then, apparently without warning, the Anasazi all but disappeared. They left the Tularosa Basin with their belongings in place, ladles left in ceramic bowls, granaries sealed full of supplies, Indian wells dug awaiting their return. Leaving as they did, they planned to return. Local’s claim they are indeed here among us and when hiking in solitude when nearing their sacred grounds, riverbeds, and wells, if you listen, “you will hear their whispers from the other side.”

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Library A New Chapter Celebration 3 Days of Rebranding and Upgrade Events January 10th thru 12th

The Alamogordo Public Library has a history of innovation as a critical component to the fabric of Alamogordo dating back to 1900. The Alamogordo Public Library first opened on March 1, 1900. Its early permanent home was the corner of 10th Street and New York Avenue, then anchored by the First National Bank of Alamogordo now Roadrunner Emporium. The Alamogordo Women's Club and Public Library entrance we the present days Blush Beauty Salon Building on the 1oth Street side of 928 New York Avenue. The origins of the library were funded by the Alamogordo Women's Club.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo Case

Alamogordo case set for February 2023 not impacted by the recent. Alamogordo Case Not impacted by Settlement of Archdiocese of Santa Fe Case to be heard in February 2023Photo by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Ringing In 2023 A Non-Traditional New Years Seeded from History

A non-traditional New Years became one seeded with deep history,. reflection and meaning as we left 2022 and entered 2023. For 2022 my partner Rene Sepulveda, the kitties; Aretha and Tina Marie and our dog Blanco look back and we can certainly say it’s been a ride full of adventures.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Camerata del Sol Comes with Mission of Music to Alamogordo Feb 4th

The Arts scene of music and culture is alive and well in Alamogordo as the partnerships of the New York Avenue Cultural Arts and History District showcases great regional entertainment. The arts scene is excellent and expanding in Alamogordo. Otero Arts the community nonprofit focused on the arts will present the classical string and vocal chamber ensemble.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy