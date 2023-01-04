The Day the Sun Exploded Near Alamogordo: The Plight of the Trinity Survivors Continues in 2023

Photo: Barbara Kent Center Age 13 day of the nuclear test, July 16, 1945, near Ruidoso, New Mexico Photo by Downwinders Association

In the early morning hours of July 16, 1945, at 5:29 am a large flash in the sky was witnessed near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The early dawn became super bright. It looked as if “the sun exploded” some would say. What was the flash? The worlds first atomic bomb was detonated from atop a hundred-foot steel tower 40 miles from Alamogordo’s city center at the Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, in the Jornado del Muerto valley, New Mexico.

According to eyewitness accounts, “the sky was bright with a huge flash, it hurt our eyes to look up, then a few hours later flakes fell from the sky above.” According to a local resident, Barbara Kent, who was a 13-year-old child the night of the testing; “The flakes were like snow in the middle of summer.”Children went out and played with the flakes rubbing them on their bodies thinking it was snow, but the flakes were warm and ashy. They thought the reason the flakes were hot was it was summer. “We were just 13 and had no idea what was going on, as we were at a dance camp in the desert.”

The flakes were the result of the first Atomic Bomb detonationas a part of fallout from the Manhattan Project’s Trinity Test Site. The site had been selected in part for its supposed isolation. In reality, thousands of people were within a 40-mile radius, some as close as 12 miles away. Yet those living near the bomb were never warned beforehand nor afterward, even as radioactive fallout would fall for days.

In 1990 Congress passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) which dispensed over $2 Billion dollars to more than 45,000 nuclear workers and “downwinders” a term describing those that lived near the test sites and may have been exposed to fallout. The fallout impacted crops, game animals, farm animals, sources of water and people living in the fallout areas with significant health issues.

After the Trinity test, the Manhattan Project’s chief Medical Officer advised that future nuclear tests not take place within 150 miles of populated areas. The trinity test was significantly more powerful than expected and the fallout was much greater than anticipated.

Oddly, billions in compensation has been paid out to other fallout victims however those downwinders of Otero, Lincoln Counties and Southern New Mexico were never recognized and never a part of the payouts and those damages were significant to property and the health of residents.

For years, Senator Ben Ray Lujan and other political leaders have attempted to amend RECA which was due to expire July 11, 2022 to recognize the locals of Southern New Mexico impacted by this fallout. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez introduced legislation last year to add New Mexico downwinders to the list of those eligible for the payments andraise the payments to $150,000.

“Unfortunately, decades later, many New Mexicans continue to fall ill due to radiation exposure,” Leger Fernandez told the Carlsbad Current-Argus. “This two-year extension of RECA is a step in the right direction to secure a long-term extension and expansion of benefits and eligibility, but we have more work to do; we can't turn our backs on our communities.”

Among the 68 co-sponsors from both parties of Leger Fernandez’s RECA amendment bill, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), in rare bipartisan move, signed on and supported the legislation.

The Trinity Site falls within Herrell’s Second Congressional District, and when she held the office as a member of the 117th Congress, she said expanding RECA was needed to make exposed New Mexicans whole. "This legislation is vital to ensuring that the men and women who were harmed by the development and testing at the dawn of the nuclear age are compensated by the government that put them in harm’s way," she said of the extension bill during comments in 2022. Now no longer in office the torch is passed to newly elected Gabriel Vasquez to ensure the Downwinders of Otero and Lincoln County are not again forgotten nor neglected further.

The bill was set to sunset this summer, ending the payments, but with the recent bill’s passage RECA will stay active until May 2024. Tina Cordova, founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium said, “the extension will not only allow more impacted people apply for the payments but also give New Mexico’s congresspeople more time to advocate that RECA be expanded to include her state’s downwinders.”

There are no guarantees in the bill and the fight continues. Pressure must remain on Congress and the elected representatives.

July 16th, 2022 the Tularosa Basin Downwinder Consortium hosted at town meeting and a Candlelight Vigil in remembrance of those exposed and to continue the fight forward. Alamogordo’s Owens AME Pastor, Warren Robinson led the vigil in prayer and remembrance. Special guests to the event included Leslie Begay with Southwest Uranium Miners and others. The Candlelight Vigil is held every year as a remembrance to those that have died from the fallout and to keep the fight alive for recognition of the damages resulting from the Trinity Site tests and a recognition of the memories of those present that historic morning.

As we enter 2023 and swear in a new 118th Congress the story and those impacted must not get lost in the shuffle of Congressional disfunction. To stay abreast of the continued battle and to learn more about the history of the fight, how to apply for repatriations or to learn more of the history of the Trinity Fallout and more visit: https://www.trinitydownwinders.com/

The battle for recognition, apologies and compensation to those impacted near Alamogordo in Otero, Lincoln Counties and Southern New Mexico all of these years later in 2023.