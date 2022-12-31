Amy Barela Not to be Underestimated Sworn In Otero County Commission District 2

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfS8J_0jzXSV4X00
Amy Barela sworn it District 2 Otero County CommissionPhoto by2nd Life Media

Amy Barela was sworn into the Otero rCounty New Mexico County Commission District 2 Seat formerly held by Cowboys for Trump county-founder Couy Griffin. On Friday, December 30th at 10 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIqMf_0jzXSV4X00
Photo byAmy Barela Family

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's appointedto the Otero County Commission District 2 seat Democrat Stephanie DuBois for a short two month stint after Mr Griffin was removed from office by a judge after loosing a case over his involvement around the events of January 6th, 2022 at the nation’s capital. 

Ms Dubois was defeated in the Nov. 8 general election by Republican Amy Barela. 

"It's very humbling after the election occurs and what the outcome is is what the constituents want. I plan on taking the next month and  learning the ins and outs on the process around the job and representing the needs of my constituents well.”

Barela said she was proud to have been elected to the position and planned to focus on policy that could unite the County, as well as promote its growth.

Mrs Barela is well known in Otero County as the former chair of the Republican Party of Otero County. A position she was nominated for via a surprise nomination in 2015 when the Republican Party removed Rocky Galacinni from leadership. She did not win that initial election and was surprised ti be nominated but Barela nonetheless  went through with the contest, but came up short, defeated by the new Chairwoman Trish Wilson, by a vote of 47-37.

However Mrs Barela worked hard, paid her dues and eventually was elected chairwoman. She served her party well and then took in the mantel in a primary fight for the District 2 seat. During the primary she was challenged by well known Alamogordo Center of Commerce Executive Director GB Oliver. It was expected Oliver would easily win the primary. Barela however, one not to be underestimated worked here tail off, knocking on hundreds of doors and getting people to the polls via personal contact. 

Ms Barela is gaining attention via the state Republican Party as well as she also was elected as the state first vice chair. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWXf7_0jzXSV4X00
Photo byRepublican Party

Congratulations Mrs Amy Barela on your swearing in on Friday and on the election as state first vice chair. You have proven yourself to be one not afraid to work hard and press the flesh to get the job done. Good luck in your new roles Otero County needs leadership that can build bridges after the recent years of division. Many eyes are on you to build unity into the political dialog. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Otero Country Commission# Alamogordo# Couy Griffin# Republican Party New Mexico# Retake Republicanism

Comments / 7

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
729 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & Safety

Alamogordo Girls Basketball hosted Santa Teresa at 7:30 PM Tuesday. The Alamogordo Tigers games are hosted on 101.9 FM, 1230 AM and www.alamosportsandtalk.com, https://youtu.be/yDAj7rK0bWs or the Exciter Media App.

Read full story

U.S. Representative Gabriel Vasquez Representing New Mexico District Sworn In? Chaos in the House

A new congressional term began Tuesday as members of the 118th Congress were set to be sworn in while questions remain over whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can get enough votes to be elected speaker of the House.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

A Homeless Shelter & Resource Center is Opening in Alamogordo

A new homeless shelter is opening in Alamogordo. Runners Refuge Homeless Resource Center and Emergency Night Shelter is located at 601 Delaware Ave, Alamogordo NM 88310. Under the direction, vision and leadership of Anthony Torres and his wife Sasha with Rich Hernandez and his wife Hope, executive pastors at Mountain View Church they are tackling some of the needs of addicted and the homeless in Alamogordo.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

The Whispers of the Anasazi to the Ghost of Willie, Spirits & Ghosts are Alive in Alamogordo, New Mexico

Indian wells where spirits roam and voices are heard in AlamogordoPhoto by2nd Life Media. The land now known as Alamogordo, New Mexico has been inhabited by people as far back as 11,000 years ago. Numerous pre-historic Paleo-Indian sites yielding unique artifacts, Indian wells, and petroglyphs are found within the city limits, most, not marked, and only known to locals. Sitting on an Indian well,near New Mexico State University Alamogordo as the wind blows, one can hear and feel the spirits of the first peoples and envision them living in communion with nature. Several locals refer to the “whispers by the wells” as proof of the Anasazi still roaming the mountains and riverbeds within Alamogordo. For 1,000 years, long before Columbus, the Anasazi Indians were lords of this land. Their civilization was as complex and sophisticated as that of the Mayans. Then, apparently without warning, the Anasazi all but disappeared. They left the Tularosa Basin with their belongings in place, ladles left in ceramic bowls, granaries sealed full of supplies, Indian wells dug awaiting their return. Leaving as they did, they planned to return. Local’s claim they are indeed here among us and when hiking in solitude when nearing their sacred grounds, riverbeds, and wells, if you listen, “you will hear their whispers from the other side.”

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Library A New Chapter Celebration 3 Days of Rebranding and Upgrade Events January 10th thru 12th

The Alamogordo Public Library has a history of innovation as a critical component to the fabric of Alamogordo dating back to 1900. The Alamogordo Public Library first opened on March 1, 1900. Its early permanent home was the corner of 10th Street and New York Avenue, then anchored by the First National Bank of Alamogordo now Roadrunner Emporium. The Alamogordo Women's Club and Public Library entrance we the present days Blush Beauty Salon Building on the 1oth Street side of 928 New York Avenue. The origins of the library were funded by the Alamogordo Women's Club.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo Case

Alamogordo case set for February 2023 not impacted by the recent. Alamogordo Case Not impacted by Settlement of Archdiocese of Santa Fe Case to be heard in February 2023Photo by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Ringing In 2023 A Non-Traditional New Years Seeded from History

A non-traditional New Years became one seeded with deep history,. reflection and meaning as we left 2022 and entered 2023. For 2022 my partner Rene Sepulveda, the kitties; Aretha and Tina Marie and our dog Blanco look back and we can certainly say it’s been a ride full of adventures.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Camerata del Sol Comes with Mission of Music to Alamogordo Feb 4th

The Arts scene of music and culture is alive and well in Alamogordo as the partnerships of the New York Avenue Cultural Arts and History District showcases great regional entertainment. The arts scene is excellent and expanding in Alamogordo. Otero Arts the community nonprofit focused on the arts will present the classical string and vocal chamber ensemble.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High Boys and Girls Win Final Games in Tournament Play

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball faced Harmony Science Academy at El Paso‘s Franklin High School Holiday Tournament. The Tiger Boys Basketball Team if Alamogordo Hugh School defeated Harmony Science Academy 45-43 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament, in Alamogordo’s final game of the tournament,

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Official Call is hereby made for the Biennial Convention of the Republican Party of Otero County

If any member of the public that is a registered Republican wants to. participate by law if registered Republican, you may. Thus the Official Call is hereby made for the Biennial Convention of the Republican Party of Otero County to be on January 12th 2023 at 5:30pm at Republican Party Headquarters, 2930 North White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo NM 88310 to conduct the following:

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday Evening

Thursday’s results from further High School Basketball Tournament play Day 2 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament at Franklin High School and for Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys Basketball as they faced off against Hanks.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

8 News Stories Highlighting Growth, Advancement, Culture Change and Hope for Alamogordo's New York Avenue

2022 has been a banner year for the New York Avenue business district and for Alamogordo MainStreet. Alamogordo's New York Avenue re-invented. Pictured the First National Bank Building 1903 present day Roadrunner Emporium Fine Arts GalleryPhoto by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of Alamogordo’s Black Churches

During this season of celebration of Kwanzaa it’s appropriate to revisit this article we previously published within New Mexico Influence Magazine of the understated Influence of the black church in conservative and rural Otero County, New Mexico.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week and Midweek Basketball Tournament Results

Deonta Bynum was named 101.9 FM 1220 AM Tiger Basketball Athlete of the Week of 12/23/22 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle Alamogordo. Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week 12-23-22Photo by101.9FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports.

Read full story
Las Cruces, NM

Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of ﻿centenarians

Happy Birthday to living legend and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Clayton Flowers on his 107th Birthday in Las Cruces this week. Happy 107 Birthday Lt FlowersPhoto byNAACP Dona Ana Branch for 2nd Life Media.

Read full story
10 comments
Alamogordo, NM

What does Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 mean to Alamogordo? Congresswoman Herrell Supports Court Ruling.

Herrell - “It (Title 42) allows the Border Patrol to do a quick process on the border for those coming here illegally."﻿. What does Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 mean to Alamogordo?

Read full story
2 comments
Las Cruces, NM

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions

According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.

Read full story
16 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Change in Leadership at Community Public Radio KALH-LP Alamogordo, New Mexico

Lydia Emmanual Productions Inc and 2nd Life Media Inc announced a partnership with the non-profit Southwestern Trails Cultural Heritage Association, owner of KALH Radio 95.1 and streaming at https://kalh.org/.

Read full story
Las Cruces, NM

Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State Aggies

Quarterback Diego Pavia led the New Mexico Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl championship with a 24-19 victory on Monday over Bowling Green in front of 22,987 fans at Ford Field in Detroit.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy