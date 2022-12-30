Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday Evening

Thursday’s results from further High School Basketball Tournament play Day 2 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament at Franklin High School and for Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys Basketball as they faced off against Hanks.

Photo by 1220 AM 101.9 Alamogordo Sports

Alamogordo High game was broadcasted on 1230 AM, 101.9 FM and can be heard archived at alamosportsandtalk.com, or https://youtu.be/KybWJocMikE via the Exciter Media App.

Alamogordo Tiger Sports results…

Tiger Boys basketball began with Alamogordo leading Hanks 17-5 after thr first quarter. Alamogordo led Hanks 37-20 at halftime and then the tide changed. Hanks defeated Alamogordo 64-58 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament. Jason Warren led the Tigers with 16 points, Kai Bickham and Deonta Bynum each with 10.

The Tiger boys dropped to a record of 4-5, will play final game of tournament Friday at 10:30 AM.

In Girls Basketball Alamogordo defeated Anthony 59-16 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament at Irvin HS. Teeya Gordon led the Lady Tigers with 16 points and Elizabeth Needham had 10.

The Lady Tigers next played Fabens. Alamogordo Girls then defeatex Fabens 75-7 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament at Irvin High School. Maryjane Rodriguez led the Lady Tigers with 13 points and Abby Vazquez had 10.

The Lady Tigers record improved to 7-6 and they next play Immanuel Christian at 12 PM on Friday.

In other regional play of Girls Basketball Mescalero Apache defeated Jemez Valley 57-47 to win the Roadrunner Bracket at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. Kaylionna Rocha led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points, Ivonna Burgess and Aliciana Shanta each had 14.

The Lady Chiefs improve their recent to 7-4 and they next play at Chaparral on Wednesday.

Boys Basketball for Mescalero Apache play Alamo Navajo defeated the Mescalero ApacheBoys 39-37 in the Bear Bracket Championship of the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The Chiefs drop to a record of 4-7 and they next play at Chaparral on Wednesday.