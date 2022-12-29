Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week and Midweek Basketball Tournament Results

Deonta Bynum was named 101.9 FM 1220 AM Tiger Basketball Athlete of the Week of 12/23/22 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle Alamogordo.

Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week 12-23-22 Photo by 101.9FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports

The Alamogordo midweek sports update begins with Boys Basketball action…

Parkland played Alamogordo Wednesday at the El Paso Holiday Tournament. The game highlights had Parkland leading Alamogordo 16-12 after the first quarter. Parkland led Alamogordo 25-16 at halftime.

Parkland leads Alamogordo 41-24 after the third quarter. Parkland defeated Alamogordo 52-36. Elijah Montoya led the Tigers with 14 points.

The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 4-4, will play Hanks at 11:30 AM on Thursday.

In other play Mescalero Apache defeated Jemez Valley 66-41 at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. Jason Kanseah led the Chiefs with 18 points, Maekquin Fossum had 16 and Davin Davis with 12. The Chiefs improve their record to 3-6, will face To’Hajilee on Wednesday at 10:30 AM.

Girls Basketball

Riverside defeated Alamogordo Tiger Girls 54-30 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament.

Teeya Gordon led the Lady Tigers with 10 points. The Lady Tigers drop to a recent of 5-6. They will play either Young Women’s Leadership Academy or Anthony at 9 AM on Thursday.

Mescalero Apache defeated Native American Community Academy 63-33 at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The Lady Chiefs improved their record to 5-4 and then faced Ramah at 9 AM on Wednesday.

Wednesday in tournament play Mescalero Apache defeated Ramah 61-39 at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. Ivonna Burgess led the Lady Chiefs with 22 points, Aliciana Shanta had 13 and Kaylionna Rocha with 10.

The Lady Chiefs improve their record to 6-4. They will play winner of Jemez Valley and Hozho Academy in tournament championship.

Further sports updates of tournament action will be presented over the weekend.