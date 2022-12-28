Alamogordo, NM

What does Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 mean to Alamogordo? Congresswoman Herrell Supports Court Ruling.

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Herrell - “It (Title 42) allows the Border Patrol to do a quick process on the border for those coming here illegally."﻿

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joF4J_0jwRK8FK00
Photo by2nd Life Media

What does Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 mean to Alamogordo?

Alamogordo Congressional Representative Congresswomen  Yvette Herrell (R-NM) had introduced the Securing the Homeland from International Entrants with Life-threatening Diseases (SHIELD) Act, to codify Title 42, now before the Supreme Court in debate as permanent law. The legislation which would preserve America's ability to protect its borders from a surge of COVID-19 cases per sponsors. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introducedthe Senate version of the bill.

"As Americans struggle to free themselves from lockdowns and mandates, the Biden Administration and its allies seek to eliminate Title 42, the public health rule that keeps more cases of Covid from entering our country and starting new outbreaks," said Rep. Herrell last Summer. "The SHIELD Act would codify Title 42 and require border officials to promptly return illegal immigrants who threaten to spread the coronavirus."

The bill text can be found here.

"Title 42 has been an integral and extremely successful measure to protect America's borders and our people during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Per local sources within the border patrol community who asked to remain anonymous to ensure their job security; “the title 42 policy is just another tool for our border patrol officers and local law enforcement to use the resources necessary to remove illegals and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus safeguarding Otero County and our borderlands.”

Title 42 will remain in effect for the time being and final review in February. Congressional District 2 representative Yvette Herrell says it's been vital towards keeping Americans safe.

Herrell said to KOAT TV on a prior occasion specific to rulings around Title 42, "The communities need it, the Border Patrol needs it. I mean, this is a great first step. This week is huge for our communities and law enforcement. It allows the Border Patrol to do a quick process on the border for those coming here illegally."

Herrell who leaves office the end of this week, believed Title 42 is vital for restoring our economy and that it should stay in place for as long as possible and be codified into permanent law per prior statements.

The United States Supreme Court has temporarily kept in place Title 42, a controversial immigration policy that has been criticized for denying refugees the ability to seek asylum in the US. 

In a five-four vote on Tuesday, the justices granted a request filed by several Republican state attorneys generals for the court to consider whether the states can challenge the end of Title 42. The policy was set to expire in mid-December, leading to fears of heightened immigration to the US.

The court’s decision to take up the case means Title 42 will remain in place for the indefinite future, dashing the hopes of rights groups who have characterized it as arbitrary and illegal.

“We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has sued for an end to the policy as per a press announcement. 

Title 42 refers to a rarely used section of the US Code, enacted in 1944, which allows the government to prohibit the entry of foreigners if they present a “serious danger” of spreading communicable diseases.

Former President Donald Trump invoked the policy in March 2020, as the US grappled with the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But US officials have used Title 42 to expel about 2.5 million people who entered the country seeking asylum, turning away arrivals at the US-Mexico border in the name of combatting COVID-19.

Immigrant rights groups accused the Trump administration of using public health as a pretext for cracking down on migration, a longstanding goal of the former president.

The policy has also been criticized as a dubious measure for combatting the spread of the virus. US health authorities said last April the policy was no longer necessary.

US President Joe Biden has met fierce pushback to his efforts to roll back the policy, with conservative judges and officials warning that the end of Title 42 would lead to a spike in border crossings.

As a result, Title 42 remained in place under the Biden administration, until a federal court ruled in November that the policy must end. The judge gave the Biden administration five weeks to prepare for the policy transition, scheduling Title 42’s expiration date for December 21.

Days before the expiration was set to occur, the Supreme Court issued a temporary order blocking any change to the policy as it considered whether to take up the issue.

Following Tuesday’s vote, the Supreme Court is now scheduled to hear arguments for the case in February, setting up another legal battle between groups like the ACLU and conservative politicians.

The ACLU has argued the policy is no longer necessary due to improvements in COVID-19 treatments and that it violates international asylum law. Conservative groups, meanwhile, believe Title 42’s end would lead to an increase in immigration that would overwhelm government agencies, leading to “unprecedented calamity”.

The case will be finally closed in 2023 after a February hearing before the Supreme Court. For Alamogordo and El Paso sector border patrol agents the policy allows as another tool to enforcement at least for the short term and depending upon the Court ruling possibly permanently. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Yvette Herrell# Congresswoman Yvette Herrell# Title 42# Immigration

Comments / 2

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
691 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Ringing In 2023 A Non-Traditional New Years Seeded from History

A non-traditional New Years became one seeded with deep history,. reflection and meaning as we left 2022 and entered 2023. For 2022 my partner Rene Sepulveda, the kitties; Aretha and Tina Marie and our dog Blanco look back and we can certainly say it’s been a ride full of adventures.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Camerata del Sol Comes with Mission of Music to Alamogordo Feb 4th

The Arts scene of music and culture is alive and well in Alamogordo as the partnerships of the New York Avenue Cultural Arts and History District showcases great regional entertainment. The arts scene is excellent and expanding in Alamogordo. Otero Arts the community nonprofit focused on the arts will present the classical string and vocal chamber ensemble.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Amy Barela Not to be Underestimated Sworn In Otero County Commission District 2

Amy Barela sworn it District 2 Otero County CommissionPhoto by2nd Life Media. Amy Barela was sworn into the Otero rCounty New Mexico County Commission District 2 Seat formerly held by Cowboys for Trump county-founder Couy Griffin. On Friday, December 30th at 10 am.

Read full story
7 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High Boys and Girls Win Final Games in Tournament Play

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball faced Harmony Science Academy at El Paso‘s Franklin High School Holiday Tournament. The Tiger Boys Basketball Team if Alamogordo Hugh School defeated Harmony Science Academy 45-43 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament, in Alamogordo’s final game of the tournament,

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Official Call is hereby made for the Biennial Convention of the Republican Party of Otero County

If any member of the public that is a registered Republican wants to. participate by law if registered Republican, you may. Thus the Official Call is hereby made for the Biennial Convention of the Republican Party of Otero County to be on January 12th 2023 at 5:30pm at Republican Party Headquarters, 2930 North White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo NM 88310 to conduct the following:

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday Evening

Thursday’s results from further High School Basketball Tournament play Day 2 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament at Franklin High School and for Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys Basketball as they faced off against Hanks.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

8 News Stories Highlighting Growth, Advancement, Culture Change and Hope for Alamogordo's New York Avenue

2022 has been a banner year for the New York Avenue business district and for Alamogordo MainStreet. Alamogordo's New York Avenue re-invented. Pictured the First National Bank Building 1903 present day Roadrunner Emporium Fine Arts GalleryPhoto by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of Alamogordo’s Black Churches

During this season of celebration of Kwanzaa it’s appropriate to revisit this article we previously published within New Mexico Influence Magazine of the understated Influence of the black church in conservative and rural Otero County, New Mexico.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week and Midweek Basketball Tournament Results

Deonta Bynum was named 101.9 FM 1220 AM Tiger Basketball Athlete of the Week of 12/23/22 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle Alamogordo. Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week 12-23-22Photo by101.9FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports.

Read full story
Las Cruces, NM

Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of ﻿centenarians

Happy Birthday to living legend and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Clayton Flowers on his 107th Birthday in Las Cruces this week. Happy 107 Birthday Lt FlowersPhoto byNAACP Dona Ana Branch for 2nd Life Media.

Read full story
10 comments
Las Cruces, NM

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions

According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.

Read full story
16 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Change in Leadership at Community Public Radio KALH-LP Alamogordo, New Mexico

Lydia Emmanual Productions Inc and 2nd Life Media Inc announced a partnership with the non-profit Southwestern Trails Cultural Heritage Association, owner of KALH Radio 95.1 and streaming at https://kalh.org/.

Read full story
Las Cruces, NM

Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State Aggies

Quarterback Diego Pavia led the New Mexico Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl championship with a 24-19 victory on Monday over Bowling Green in front of 22,987 fans at Ford Field in Detroit.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

10 Community Service Project Ideas for Alamogordo Small Businesses, School Classes or Volunteer Organizations

Alamogordo and Otero County is a community that has shown a big heart during the holiday season with the many various non-profit organizations that serve a variety of constituencies.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo First Responders Free Community Christmas Eve Thank You Dinner 2022 a Success

HEY OTERO COUNTY! Chez here reporting from the Desert Hills Church of Christ where the food and love is overwhelming. Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation DinnerPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Christmas Eve NORAD Tracks Santa with Help from Holloman Air Force Base for Alamogordo’s Kids

Alamogordo has a very close connection with the military as home and the convergence point to three military destinations. This Christmas Eve Alamogordo is cold and feels like a winter wonderland. The merchants of New York Avenue, Alamogordo have their window displays decked out in Christmas Cheer, the cool breeze over the White Sands looks of fresh snowfall and is excellent for sledding. The mountains of the Lincoln National Forest surrounding the city are blanked with beautiful snow caps.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Shop Local Christmas Eve on the Historic New York Avenue Cultural Arts District Open for Business

New York Avenue anchor business Roadrunner Emporium invites the public and in town visitors to come check out the beautiful window displays and shop with Old town feel in the historic New York Avenue.

Read full story

Representative Yvette Herrell Votes No Against Massive $1.7 Billion that Passed 225 to 201.

The United States House of Representatives on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, with New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell voting No. The bill however passed both the Senate and the House sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress.

Read full story
3 comments

New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrel Votes Yes in Bi-Partisan Respect for Child Survivors Act

New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrel Votes YES for Bi-Partisan S. 4926: Respect for Child Survivors Act. The bill, entitled Respect for Child Survivors Act, was led by Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn and co-sponsored by Democrat Delaware Senator Chris Coons, Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Read full story
79 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy