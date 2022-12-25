Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo First Responders Free Community Christmas Eve Thank You Dinner 2022 a Success

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

HEY OTERO COUNTY! Chez here reporting from the Desert Hills Church of Christ where the food and love is overwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuMIo_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation DinnerPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

The Otero County Community has provided so much food that we’re adding more folks to who we’re feeding. Our volunteers are taking food out to the guards at the Otero County Detention Center and we just called out to Holloman AFB and we’re taking about 15 folks worth of food to the Security Forces and Command Post.

And when it’s all done we’re still taking food to the women’s shelter, COPE, and the Emergency Room.

We’re estimating we will have fed about 110ish folks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ib30U_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Volunteers Helping Serve To GoPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

As a quick idea, we had 4 turkeys, 4 hams, 3 briskets, enchiladas, tamales, lasagna, green chili Mac & cheese, and much much more. The side dishes were off the charts with all the standard Christmas dinner fixings, and as you’ll see in the pictures, the dessert table was awesome.

In addition to the food brought in by local citizens, I want to give a shout out to a couple of local businesses that also stepped up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCWPa_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Walmart DonatesPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

Walmart gave us a 100 piece fried chicken dinner

McGinn’s PistachioLand gave us a case of their nuts

Dominoes Pizza pitched in 4 pies so we could have a full variety of flavors

And Lowe’s Signature Market gave us a $50 gift card which we used to get our sodas & water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKPFv_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner volunteers make it happenPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

Additionally, I want to thank the following for helping get the word out:

The Michael Shinnabery show on KRSY

Bob Flotte & Mike Durler at KHII Live and Local News

Chris Edwards from the Alamogordo Town News.

And I almost forgot, we also had a crew of about 20 volunteers from set up thru clean up that made this easy for us to make this happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgJVE_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner A Commitment to Community through leadershipPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

Folks, Deacon Jim and I are humbled by the outpouring of support for our local heroes. These are the folks that protect and are ready at a moment’s notice to come help us when things get scary. To us, this is the smallest thing we can do to thank them for being there for us.

Of course every one of them thanked us for this dinner and they want to emphatically thank all of you for your support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWdiu_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation DinnerPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

Bottom-line, this night only works because of you! On Thanksgiving weekend I publish the 1st FB post asking for donations, and depending on the response, I’ll put out a couple of more requests as the month goes by. Then we go on the radio stations listed above and get an article in the online news. Each year, and double this year, individual local citizens step up and provide a single item for our menu. By all of you each doing a small part, this is what happens.

So thank you Otero County! You guys knocked it out of the park. And remember we’ll be back at this next year, look for my post right after Thanksgiving.

May all of you have a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year! May you all get all that you need and some of what you want.

May God bless our 1st Responders & our Military. May his grace be upon all of Otero County, and of course, May God bless America!

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org asked the organizers for a statement about the success of the event

“Deacon Jim and I are completely blown away by the outpouring of donations and volunteers for last night’s dinner. We fed the APD, AFD, Sheriff’s Dept (including those deputies in Chaparral), both Border Patrol Check points, the AMR Ambulance service, our State Police, and we had more than enough to also feed the Officers at the Otero County Detention Center, & the Security Forces in Holloman AFB. And as we do each year, we split the leftovers in two & fed the folks at the ER & the COPE women’s shelter. We estimate we fed about 110 people.

This was our most successful year yet, but we’re already thinking about how to top it next year. If you’re interested in helping out next time, “like” the Otero Fire/EMS Appreciation on Page. I’ll post next years donation request on that page Thanksgiving weekend. Hopefully we’ll see you then!”

From AlamogordoConservativeNews.org than you to the organizers and thank you to all of those that serve us Daily! This is Christmas in Alamogordo, this is the community spirit we love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nu7P6_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation DinnerPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsFGx_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation DinnerPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sTAL_0juCJiiB00
Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Thank You Alamogordo for Sharing and Caring!Photo byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Alamogordo First Responders Di# Alamogordo Police# Winter Wonderland# Community Volunteers

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
634 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of Alamogordo’s Black Churches

During this season of celebration of Kwanzaa it’s appropriate to revisit this article we previously published within New Mexico Influence Magazine of the understated Influence of the black church in conservative and rural Otero County, New Mexico.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week and Midweek Basketball Tournament Results

Deonta Bynum was named 101.9 FM 1220 AM Tiger Basketball Athlete of the Week of 12/23/22 The Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle Alamogordo. Deonta Bynum Tiger Athlete of the Week 12-23-22Photo by101.9FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports.

Read full story
Las Cruces, NM

Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of ﻿centenarians

Happy Birthday to living legend and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Clayton Flowers on his 107th Birthday in Las Cruces this week. Happy 107 Birthday Lt FlowersPhoto byNAACP Dona Ana Branch for 2nd Life Media.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

What does Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 mean to Alamogordo? Congresswoman Herrell Supports Court Ruling.

Herrell - “It (Title 42) allows the Border Patrol to do a quick process on the border for those coming here illegally."﻿. What does Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 mean to Alamogordo?

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Change in Leadership at Community Public Radio KALH-LP Alamogordo, New Mexico

Lydia Emmanual Productions Inc and 2nd Life Media Inc announced a partnership with the non-profit Southwestern Trails Cultural Heritage Association, owner of KALH Radio 95.1 and streaming at https://kalh.org/.

Read full story
Las Cruces, NM

Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State Aggies

Quarterback Diego Pavia led the New Mexico Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl championship with a 24-19 victory on Monday over Bowling Green in front of 22,987 fans at Ford Field in Detroit.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

10 Community Service Project Ideas for Alamogordo Small Businesses, School Classes or Volunteer Organizations

Alamogordo and Otero County is a community that has shown a big heart during the holiday season with the many various non-profit organizations that serve a variety of constituencies.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Christmas Eve NORAD Tracks Santa with Help from Holloman Air Force Base for Alamogordo’s Kids

Alamogordo has a very close connection with the military as home and the convergence point to three military destinations. This Christmas Eve Alamogordo is cold and feels like a winter wonderland. The merchants of New York Avenue, Alamogordo have their window displays decked out in Christmas Cheer, the cool breeze over the White Sands looks of fresh snowfall and is excellent for sledding. The mountains of the Lincoln National Forest surrounding the city are blanked with beautiful snow caps.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Shop Local Christmas Eve on the Historic New York Avenue Cultural Arts District Open for Business

New York Avenue anchor business Roadrunner Emporium invites the public and in town visitors to come check out the beautiful window displays and shop with Old town feel in the historic New York Avenue.

Read full story

Representative Yvette Herrell Votes No Against Massive $1.7 Billion that Passed 225 to 201.

The United States House of Representatives on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, with New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell voting No. The bill however passed both the Senate and the House sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress.

Read full story
3 comments

New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrel Votes Yes in Bi-Partisan Respect for Child Survivors Act

New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrel Votes YES for Bi-Partisan S. 4926: Respect for Child Survivors Act. The bill, entitled Respect for Child Survivors Act, was led by Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn and co-sponsored by Democrat Delaware Senator Chris Coons, Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Read full story
79 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Two Females Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Alamogordo

Two women were arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Photo byAlamogordo Police Department Press Release. Officers arrested Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzalez. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 5:28 pm, an Alamogordo Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue for minor traffic violations.

Read full story
27 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo To Celebrate Kwanzaa at Owen Chapel: History, Let's Break the Cycle of Sunday Segregation

Holiday traditions run a gamut in Alamogordo with the diversity of cultures and the influence of the military on the region. With that influence comes a diverse set of holiday traditions to respect and learn from one another; from Hanukkah in the Jewish tradition to Advent and Christmastide in the Christian tradition.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Wednesday Regional Sports Roundup & Tiger Cheerleading History

Alamogordo Boys Basketball Action. The Tigers Win!. Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys defeated Goddard 58-38. The Tigers beat Goddard 58-38 at Military Appreciation Night at the campus of the Alamogordo Tigers. In attendance was Colonel Nicolas Pederson, Vice Commander, 49th Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Jeff Martin, Command Chief, 49th Wing, who helped Alamogordo Tiger athletes, students and faculty honor our military connected students and families from Holloman and beyond.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo honored former Mayor Donald E. Carroll in a naming ceremony at City Hall

Wednesday afternoon 12-21-22 the City of Alamogordo honored former Mayor Donald E. Carroll in a naming ceremony at City Hall. Current and former commissioners, mayors, staff, and family were in attendance.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Otero Arts Jan 6th, 2023 Exhibition Painters of the Imagination Arlene Maclean, ﻿Yannick Garreau & ﻿Linda Ray

Alamogordo, NM – Otero Arts presents the work of three artists in January. They are Arlene MacLean whose work is abstract: Yannick Garreau, who paints in the Impressionistic style: and Linda Ray, whose work is considered ethereal and spiritual.

Read full story
Arizona State

Group seeks to return jaguars to New Mexico (New Mexico Political Report)

The Center for Biological Diversity hopes to one day see wild jaguars roaming through New Mexico’s Gila National Forest area once again. The conservation group has petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce the feline to the southwest.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo 9th Annual First Responders Dinner Update! Let's Make this the Best Ever!

A note from the organizers Deacon Jim & Chez concerning Alamogordo’s 9th Annual First Responders Christmas Eve Dinner. Dear Otero County thank you and drop off information for Christmas Eve, the Dinner is THIS Saturday!

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Primate Facility Complicated History and Recent Judicial Ruling

Judge again rules to move chimpanzees. The Alamogordo Primate Facility (APF) located at Holloman Air Force Base, Alamogordo, New Mexico houses chimpanzees that have been used in biomedical research. No active, invasive research is conducted on the site now. Chimpanzees have been bred for research in Alamogordo since the 1950s, and at one point, the state with Alamogordo leading the research was home to the largest captive chimpanzee colony on the planet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy