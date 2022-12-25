Alamogordo First Responders Free Community Christmas Eve Thank You Dinner 2022 a Success

HEY OTERO COUNTY! Chez here reporting from the Desert Hills Church of Christ where the food and love is overwhelming.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

The Otero County Community has provided so much food that we’re adding more folks to who we’re feeding. Our volunteers are taking food out to the guards at the Otero County Detention Center and we just called out to Holloman AFB and we’re taking about 15 folks worth of food to the Security Forces and Command Post.

And when it’s all done we’re still taking food to the women’s shelter, COPE, and the Emergency Room.

We’re estimating we will have fed about 110ish folks.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Volunteers Helping Serve To Go Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

As a quick idea, we had 4 turkeys, 4 hams, 3 briskets, enchiladas, tamales, lasagna, green chili Mac & cheese, and much much more. The side dishes were off the charts with all the standard Christmas dinner fixings, and as you’ll see in the pictures, the dessert table was awesome.

In addition to the food brought in by local citizens, I want to give a shout out to a couple of local businesses that also stepped up.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Walmart Donates Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

Walmart gave us a 100 piece fried chicken dinner

McGinn’s PistachioLand gave us a case of their nuts

Dominoes Pizza pitched in 4 pies so we could have a full variety of flavors

And Lowe’s Signature Market gave us a $50 gift card which we used to get our sodas & water.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner volunteers make it happen Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

Additionally, I want to thank the following for helping get the word out:

The Michael Shinnabery show on KRSY

Bob Flotte & Mike Durler at KHII Live and Local News

Chris Edwards from the Alamogordo Town News.

And I almost forgot, we also had a crew of about 20 volunteers from set up thru clean up that made this easy for us to make this happen.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner A Commitment to Community through leadership Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

Folks, Deacon Jim and I are humbled by the outpouring of support for our local heroes. These are the folks that protect and are ready at a moment’s notice to come help us when things get scary. To us, this is the smallest thing we can do to thank them for being there for us.

Of course every one of them thanked us for this dinner and they want to emphatically thank all of you for your support.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

Bottom-line, this night only works because of you! On Thanksgiving weekend I publish the 1st FB post asking for donations, and depending on the response, I’ll put out a couple of more requests as the month goes by. Then we go on the radio stations listed above and get an article in the online news. Each year, and double this year, individual local citizens step up and provide a single item for our menu. By all of you each doing a small part, this is what happens.

So thank you Otero County! You guys knocked it out of the park. And remember we’ll be back at this next year, look for my post right after Thanksgiving.

May all of you have a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year! May you all get all that you need and some of what you want.

May God bless our 1st Responders & our Military. May his grace be upon all of Otero County, and of course, May God bless America!

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org asked the organizers for a statement about the success of the event

“Deacon Jim and I are completely blown away by the outpouring of donations and volunteers for last night’s dinner. We fed the APD, AFD, Sheriff’s Dept (including those deputies in Chaparral), both Border Patrol Check points, the AMR Ambulance service, our State Police, and we had more than enough to also feed the Officers at the Otero County Detention Center, & the Security Forces in Holloman AFB. And as we do each year, we split the leftovers in two & fed the folks at the ER & the COPE women’s shelter. We estimate we fed about 110 people.

This was our most successful year yet, but we’re already thinking about how to top it next year. If you’re interested in helping out next time, “like” the Otero Fire/EMS Appreciation on Page. I’ll post next years donation request on that page Thanksgiving weekend. Hopefully we’ll see you then!”

From AlamogordoConservativeNews.org than you to the organizers and thank you to all of those that serve us Daily! This is Christmas in Alamogordo, this is the community spirit we love.

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo

Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation Dinner Photo by Paul Sanchez Alamogordo