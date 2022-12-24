Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Shop Local Christmas Eve on the Historic New York Avenue Cultural Arts District Open for Business

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New York Avenue anchor business Roadrunner Emporium invites the public and in town visitors to come check out the beautiful window displays and shop with Old town feel in the historic New York Avenue.

Roadrunner Emporium Christmas Window Displays Award WinningPhoto by2nd Life Media

To our visitors New York Avenue is in a Renaissance of transition with more new businesses investing growing. Buildings are being revitalized, history is being preserved and local entrepreneurs are open and showcasing great holiday cheer. This summer a $1.9 Million transformation of infrastructure and city scape will happen. But this Christmas Eve the window displays are magical. Come check out the small businesses and shop local.

Victoria Alamogordo has a vast Christmas selection and great prices on unique gifts still available at 913 Néw York, next door Pins and Needles has everything for quilting, awesome fabrics and more. Mia’s Collectibles at 9th and New York has amazing antiques, collectibles and more.

The Local Bodega and Roadrunner Emporium will be open 10 am till 7 pm Christmas Eve, so the big box store workers can drop by and shop local for those unique one of a kind items.

Roadrunner Emporium’s award winning window displays are not to be missed and a huge sale with discounts up to 50 percent off on select items. Candles and Christmas decor 20% to 30% off, antiques, collectibles and limited jewelry items 20% to 40% off. Furs and women’s high fashion clothing up to 30% off. Saturday only 10 am to 7 pm.

Come on down to Roadrunner Emporium, Victoria Alamogordo, Mia’s Collectible, GloBug, the Local Bodega and the other shops of New York Avenue, each running special sales for Christmas Eve for the absolute finest in locally procured, locally crafted, locally sourced one or a kind items not found anywhere else in Alamogordo.

Alamogordo’s New York Avenue business district houses over 200 entrepreneurs in a 3 block radius - New York Avenue is Alamogordo’s Small Business arts, culture, history and commerce district. 

