Alamogordo Wednesday Regional Sports Roundup & Tiger Cheerleading History

Alamogordo Boys Basketball Action. The Tigers Win!

Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys defeated Goddard 58-38. The Tigers beat Goddard 58-38 at Military Appreciation Night at the campus of the Alamogordo Tigers. In attendance was Colonel Nicolas Pederson, Vice Commander, 49th Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Jeff Martin, Command Chief, 49th Wing, who helped Alamogordo Tiger athletes, students and faculty honor our military connected students and families from Holloman and beyond.

Representatives of Holloman at Tiger Sports Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

Highlights and quarter by quarter play included: Alamogordo led Goddard 14-7, 2:21 to go 1Q, Alamogordo led Goddard 20-13 after 1Q,

Alamogordo led Goddard 26-14, 4:29 to go in the 2Q, Alamogordo led Goddard 33-20 at halftime, Alamogordo led Goddard 49-27 after 3Q, Alamogordo leads Goddard 52-32, 5:30 to go 4Q, game ended with Alamogordo carrying the lead throughout ending with defeating Goddard 58-38.

Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 18 points, Davion Smith had 13 and Jason Warren with 10. The Tigers improve their record to 4-3, and they next face El Paso Parkland on December 28th at the El Paso Tournament with Franklin High School.

Hot Springs defeated Tularosa 45-42.

The Wildcats drop to 4-5 and they next play at Cobre on January 6th.

Monday Ruidoso defeated Tularosa 59-46. Dillon Salazar led the Wildcats with 18 points, Estevan Barraza and Jacob Lathan each with 8.

In Girls Basketball regional action…

West Las Vegas defeated Tularosa 42-27.

The Lady Cats drop to 4-5 and they next host Alamogordo on Thursday.

A look back at Alamogordo Tigers Sports History from the book Coach Robert Sepulveda The Hveem Years available on Amazon in 42 countries. Book 2 includes more track and field records, more football and cross country, more girls interscholastic sports victories. Highlights of the amazing accomplishments of Coach Hveem and the collaborative relationship with all departments he created and more are highlighted.

The many victories not just in Track and Field but in the Girls sports such as the state Volleyball championship under Coach Debbie Scott winning the state banner against favored Santa Fe in 1979 and runner up 2nd in the state to Goddard in 1980. They placed second in the state again in 1982 and took the state title again in 1986 under Coach Carmen Ross.

Our research shows that Alamogordo led the state in many firsts. It was an early girls interscholastic state Volleyball Champion and it was the first interscholastic Cheerleading Champion in New Mexico.



R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Respected for their athletic abilities and the ability to drive spirit; Alamogordo High claimed the top New Mexico State Cheerleading title in 1980.

Professional judges during the first state championships awarded the Alamo Tiger girls 166 points out of a possible 175 in competition with AAA and AAAA schools on a statewide basis.

The Alamogordo Six were named to cheer for the South during the North South AAA-AAAA Basketball Classic in August. Pictured below from L to R above are Laurie Menefee (head cheerleader) Robyn Thummel and Cathy Cox. In the back row are Annette Flores, Elizabeth Blanchard, and Lorrie Pruitt(Black). Most people know Lorrie Pruitt Black today as the Executive Director of the Flickinger Center, President of the Board of the Center of Commerce and the wife of Sheriff David Black.