Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo honored former Mayor Donald E. Carroll in a naming ceremony at City Hall

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Wednesday afternoon 12-21-22 the City of Alamogordo honored former Mayor Donald E. Carroll in a naming ceremony at City Hall. Current and former commissioners, mayors, staff, and family were in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fW9AE_0jqxk9yt00
Former Alamogordo Mayor HonoredPhoto byCity of Alamogordo

“It was a long 25 years,” said Rosemarie Carroll, Don Carroll’s wife, “Don’s motto was ‘If it isn’t good for the city, we are not going to do it.’”

Mayor Carroll is the longest-serving mayor of the City of Alamogordo, serving 12 years from March 1996 to March 2008. He gave 25 years of service to the City of Alamogordo as Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem, and a City Commissioner, elected in March of 1982.

Former Commission, Inez Moncada, served with Carroll, “Don was such a good mayor; he was diligent and always thoroughly researched every topic he considered bringing before the commission, very knowledgeable.”

During his term as Mayor, Carroll served on many boards including, but not limited to Chairman, New Mexico Self Insurers’ Fund; Chairman, Otero County Solid Waste Authority; Director, Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District; Director, Otero County Economic Development Council and Co-Chair, Holloman AFB Restoration Advisory Board.

“I have a lot of respect for Don; he devoted himself to the city and our relationship with Holloman Air Force Base. He and I share a passion for water and the projects that the City has implemented, his work helps to ensure water security for our city now and well into the future,” said former Mayor Richard Boss.

Mayor Carroll helped to obtain funding for various water collection and delivery systems during his tenure. The water conservation measures that began in the 90s helped to drop the city’s per capita use. And in 2005, the City of Alamogordo won an “Innovative Water Conservation” award presented by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Current New Mexico State Senator, and former City of Alamogordo Mayor & Commissioner, Ron Griggs was the catalyst for the recognition of Mayor Carroll. He shared, “Don dedicated a lot of his life to the City of Alamogordo, he was the longest-serving mayor, and definitely deserves the recognition he is receiving today.”

The City of Alamogordo is happy to be able to commemorate former Mayor Carroll’s service to Alamogordo and pleased to have his name adorning the commission chambers were he served for so many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSOZo_0jqxk9yt00
Photo byCity of Alamogordo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIK4b_0jqxk9yt00
Photo byCity of Alamogordo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAUj7_0jqxk9yt00
Photo byCity of Alamogordo

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Alamogordo Politics# Former Mayor Carroll Honored# Senator Griggs# New Mexico Politics

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
620 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Las Cruces, NM

Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State Aggies

Quarterback Diego Pavia led the New Mexico Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl championship with a 24-19 victory on Monday over Bowling Green in front of 22,987 fans at Ford Field in Detroit.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

10 Community Service Project Ideas for Alamogordo Small Businesses, School Classes or Volunteer Organizations

Alamogordo and Otero County is a community that has shown a big heart during the holiday season with the many various non-profit organizations that serve a variety of constituencies.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo First Responders Free Community Christmas Eve Thank You Dinner 2022 a Success

HEY OTERO COUNTY! Chez here reporting from the Desert Hills Church of Christ where the food and love is overwhelming. Alamogordo 2022 First Responder Christmas Eve Appreciation DinnerPhoto byPaul Sanchez Alamogordo.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Christmas Eve NORAD Tracks Santa with Help from Holloman Air Force Base for Alamogordo’s Kids

Alamogordo has a very close connection with the military as home and the convergence point to three military destinations. This Christmas Eve Alamogordo is cold and feels like a winter wonderland. The merchants of New York Avenue, Alamogordo have their window displays decked out in Christmas Cheer, the cool breeze over the White Sands looks of fresh snowfall and is excellent for sledding. The mountains of the Lincoln National Forest surrounding the city are blanked with beautiful snow caps.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Shop Local Christmas Eve on the Historic New York Avenue Cultural Arts District Open for Business

New York Avenue anchor business Roadrunner Emporium invites the public and in town visitors to come check out the beautiful window displays and shop with Old town feel in the historic New York Avenue.

Read full story

Representative Yvette Herrell Votes No Against Massive $1.7 Billion that Passed 225 to 201.

The United States House of Representatives on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, with New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell voting No. The bill however passed both the Senate and the House sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress.

Read full story
3 comments

New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrel Votes Yes in Bi-Partisan Respect for Child Survivors Act

New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrel Votes YES for Bi-Partisan S. 4926: Respect for Child Survivors Act. The bill, entitled Respect for Child Survivors Act, was led by Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn and co-sponsored by Democrat Delaware Senator Chris Coons, Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Read full story
79 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Two Females Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Alamogordo

Two women were arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Photo byAlamogordo Police Department Press Release. Officers arrested Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzalez. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 5:28 pm, an Alamogordo Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue for minor traffic violations.

Read full story
27 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo To Celebrate Kwanzaa at Owen Chapel: History, Let's Break the Cycle of Sunday Segregation

Holiday traditions run a gamut in Alamogordo with the diversity of cultures and the influence of the military on the region. With that influence comes a diverse set of holiday traditions to respect and learn from one another; from Hanukkah in the Jewish tradition to Advent and Christmastide in the Christian tradition.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Wednesday Regional Sports Roundup & Tiger Cheerleading History

Alamogordo Boys Basketball Action. The Tigers Win!. Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys defeated Goddard 58-38. The Tigers beat Goddard 58-38 at Military Appreciation Night at the campus of the Alamogordo Tigers. In attendance was Colonel Nicolas Pederson, Vice Commander, 49th Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Jeff Martin, Command Chief, 49th Wing, who helped Alamogordo Tiger athletes, students and faculty honor our military connected students and families from Holloman and beyond.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Otero Arts Jan 6th, 2023 Exhibition Painters of the Imagination Arlene Maclean, ﻿Yannick Garreau & ﻿Linda Ray

Alamogordo, NM – Otero Arts presents the work of three artists in January. They are Arlene MacLean whose work is abstract: Yannick Garreau, who paints in the Impressionistic style: and Linda Ray, whose work is considered ethereal and spiritual.

Read full story
Arizona State

Group seeks to return jaguars to New Mexico (New Mexico Political Report)

The Center for Biological Diversity hopes to one day see wild jaguars roaming through New Mexico’s Gila National Forest area once again. The conservation group has petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce the feline to the southwest.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo 9th Annual First Responders Dinner Update! Let's Make this the Best Ever!

A note from the organizers Deacon Jim & Chez concerning Alamogordo’s 9th Annual First Responders Christmas Eve Dinner. Dear Otero County thank you and drop off information for Christmas Eve, the Dinner is THIS Saturday!

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Primate Facility Complicated History and Recent Judicial Ruling

Judge again rules to move chimpanzees. The Alamogordo Primate Facility (APF) located at Holloman Air Force Base, Alamogordo, New Mexico houses chimpanzees that have been used in biomedical research. No active, invasive research is conducted on the site now. Chimpanzees have been bred for research in Alamogordo since the 1950s, and at one point, the state with Alamogordo leading the research was home to the largest captive chimpanzee colony on the planet.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Police Department Partners in Community: Shop with a Cop, Bike Safety and Holloman Partnership Training

Alamogordo Police Department Community Connections:. When you think of law enforcement, the idea that often comes to mind is the police officers. That’s not surprising, because of their role in the criminal justice system is to act as the face of the system and to investigate crimes.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sports Sunday Update Alamogordo Swimming Team Boys win and the Girls were 2nd, Wrestling and more

Cimarron defeated Mescalero Apache 70-36. The Chiefs record drops to 2-6, next play Jemez Valley at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational in Albuquerque on December 27th.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

My Solstice Wishes for Alamogordo and my Social Media friends by Kathy Ramsey

This is the time of year when I try to step back with some grace to acknowledge what I have learned and what I hope for the next while. I have depended on all of you in ways you can’t possibly know these past months of illness and I am grateful! I am getting better!

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Saturday December 17th Alamogordo Regional High School Sports Update

Alamogordo High School Athlete Jacqueline Vera from Lady Tiger Basketball was named this weeks Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and presented by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Congratulations to this weeks winner.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Former Mayor Don Carroll to be Honored in Naming Ceremony

Former Alamogordo Mayor to be honoredPhoto byCity of Alamogordo. Former Mayor Don Carroll’s legacy will be honored on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in a naming ceremony at Alamogordo City Hall beginning at 3:00 pm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy