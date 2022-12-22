Wednesday afternoon 12-21-22 the City of Alamogordo honored former Mayor Donald E. Carroll in a naming ceremony at City Hall. Current and former commissioners, mayors, staff, and family were in attendance.

Former Alamogordo Mayor Honored

“It was a long 25 years,” said Rosemarie Carroll, Don Carroll’s wife, “Don’s motto was ‘If it isn’t good for the city, we are not going to do it.’”

Mayor Carroll is the longest-serving mayor of the City of Alamogordo, serving 12 years from March 1996 to March 2008. He gave 25 years of service to the City of Alamogordo as Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem, and a City Commissioner, elected in March of 1982.

Former Commission, Inez Moncada, served with Carroll, “Don was such a good mayor; he was diligent and always thoroughly researched every topic he considered bringing before the commission, very knowledgeable.”

During his term as Mayor, Carroll served on many boards including, but not limited to Chairman, New Mexico Self Insurers’ Fund; Chairman, Otero County Solid Waste Authority; Director, Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District; Director, Otero County Economic Development Council and Co-Chair, Holloman AFB Restoration Advisory Board.

“I have a lot of respect for Don; he devoted himself to the city and our relationship with Holloman Air Force Base. He and I share a passion for water and the projects that the City has implemented, his work helps to ensure water security for our city now and well into the future,” said former Mayor Richard Boss.

Mayor Carroll helped to obtain funding for various water collection and delivery systems during his tenure. The water conservation measures that began in the 90s helped to drop the city’s per capita use. And in 2005, the City of Alamogordo won an “Innovative Water Conservation” award presented by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Current New Mexico State Senator, and former City of Alamogordo Mayor & Commissioner, Ron Griggs was the catalyst for the recognition of Mayor Carroll. He shared, “Don dedicated a lot of his life to the City of Alamogordo, he was the longest-serving mayor, and definitely deserves the recognition he is receiving today.”

The City of Alamogordo is happy to be able to commemorate former Mayor Carroll’s service to Alamogordo and pleased to have his name adorning the commission chambers were he served for so many years.

