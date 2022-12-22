Otero Arts Jan 6th, 2023 Exhibition Painters of the Imagination Arlene Maclean, ﻿Yannick Garreau & ﻿Linda Ray

Alamogordo, NM – Otero Arts presents the work of three artists in January. They are Arlene MacLean whose work is abstract: Yannick Garreau, who paints in the Impressionistic style: and Linda Ray, whose work is considered ethereal and spiritual.

The Opening Reception will be from 5-7 on Friday January 6th at the Artspace located at 1118 Indiana Ave., Alamogordo.

As the artists’ styles differ greatly, we believe the viewer will enjoy the comparisons and contrasts in their work. Mrs. Maclean has been an artist for many years having recently moved from the East Coast to Alamogordo. Her paintings are abstract. According to Maclean, she doesn’t paint what she sees, but what she thinks she sees. Maclean’s advice to budding artists is to make art personal, make it your own.

Yannick Garreau, born in France, came to the US in 2016. He says his paintings bring him a sense of peace. His current work depicts a wide range of subject matter where he uses non-traditional ways to create images of people and animals using color.

Photo by Otero Arts

Linda Ray incorporates celestial images of imaginary and actual animals set in a blue/purple background. Her subjects are wolves, owls, lions and butterflies as well as imaginary creatures of her own invention. She works in acrylics to depict her wildlife, space-scapes, fairies and angels.

The exhibition of Maclean, Garreau and Ray will continue through the month of January. The Artspace gallery is open from 1-4 Thursday through Sunday.

For further information: contact oteroarts.org

Otero Artspace is located in the beautifully restored historic Woman’s Club building at 12th St. & Indiana in Alamogordo, NM. Built by the US Works Progress Administration in the 1930s in the Pueblo Revival style of architecture, the building is historically and culturally significant. It has been restored by the the people of Otero County.