Alamogordo 9th Annual First Responders Dinner Update! Let's Make this the Best Ever!

A note from the organizers Deacon Jim & Chez concerning Alamogordo’s 9th Annual First Responders Christmas Eve Dinner.

Photo by 2nd Life Media

Dear Otero County thank you and drop off information for Christmas Eve, the Dinner is THIS Saturday!

Just WOW. We are seriously overwhelmed and humbled by the massive outpouring of love for our Otero County 1st Responders. In the 1st two weeks of our request for donations, we have received commitments for at least twice as much food as we’ve had in almost any 2 years combined of our history. We have so many donations that we now must close out our request for food. The same with our request for volunteers, we’re at our capacity, there is actually something as too many cooks…

We simply can’t thank you all enough for your support. Trust me when I say that the 1st Responders appreciate your efforts as well. They are really going to eat well on Christmas Eve.

REMINDER and Specifics: The dinner will be at at the Desert Hills Church of Christ, 1900 23rd St, 88310 from 6-9:30pm on the 24th. We ask for the food to be dropped off at the church from 4-6 that afternoon.

Unfortunately, because this is a one night a year event that have only 2 folks managing it, we are unable to pick up or store any items at all. Everything must be dropped off in the timeframe listed above. We appreciate your understanding!

Please stay tuned to the Otero Fire/EMS Appreciation Page on Facebook for updates & pics on Christmas Eve. This will truly be an amazing evening for our local heroes!

And of course, look out next year for our dinner post that we put up each Thanksgiving Weekend. Every year we’ll do this and we obviously count on your support to make it happen. Without the Otero Community, this simply would not work.

May God bless you all and please have a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!