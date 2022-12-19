Alamogordo Sports Sunday Update Alamogordo Swimming Team Boys win and the Girls were 2nd, Wrestling and more

Boys Basketball Results:

Cimarron defeated Mescalero Apache 70-36. The Chiefs record drops to 2-6, next play Jemez Valley at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational in Albuquerque on December 27th.

Hatch Valley defeated Cloudcroft 46-26 at the Mountain Top Tournament. Dominic Thompkins led the Bears with 8 points and Tyson Thompkins had 7.

Alamogordo High School Swim Team Brings Home Awards Photo by Alamogordo High School

Girls Basketball Results:

Animas defeated Cloudcroft 71-30 at the Mountain Top Tournament. The Lady Bears dropped to 2-7, next play Jal on January 5th at the Jal Tournament.

Tohatchi defeated Tularosa 49-18 at the Texico Tournament. Maycee Griffin led the Lady Cats with 8 points. The Lady Cats drop to 4-4, next host West Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Mescalero Apache defeated Maxwell 62-16.

Aliciana Shanta led the Lady Chiefs with 17 points, Ivonna Burgess had 15 and Kaylionna Rocha with 11. The Lady Chiefs improve to 4-4, next play Cimarron on December 27th at the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational in Albuquerque.

Alamogordo Swimming Team Boys win and the Girls were 2nd at Saturday's Las Cruces High Invitational. Both teams next compete at Albuquerque Academy on January 14th.

Top Alamogordo finisher in each event include Girls Rankings:

50 Free - Sonja Davis 1st (29.38)

100 Back - Sonja Davis 1st (1:13.26)

500 Free - Lilli Weirzbanowski 1st (8:31.30)

Girls 200 Medley - 2nd (Sonja Davis, Bailey Green, Lilli Weirzbanowski, Elisa Crabrtree - 2:33.78)

200 Free - Elisa Crabtree 2nd (2:40.28)

400 Free - 2nd (Sonja Davis, Maeve Wierzbanowski, Cheyenne Cervantes, Elisa Crabtree - 5:09.84)

200 IM - Bailey Green 3rd (3:21.75)

200 Free Relay - 3rd (Angelina DeLaRosa, Lilli Weirzbanowski, Anna Crabtree, Bailey Green - 2:24.46)

100 Breast - Bailey Green 3rd (1:39.42)

100 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa 5th (1:20.21)

Boys rankings:

200 Medley - 1st (Holden Carpenter, Patrick Stephenson, Cruz Hernandez, Jack Hallbeck - 2:40.60)

50 Free - Haakon Davis 1st (28.03)

100 Fly - Isaiah Dalmas 1st (1:21.71)

500 Free - Landon Artiaga 2nd (6:22.56)

200 Free Relay - 2nd (Leamon Jones, Landon Artiaga, Haakon Davis, Isaiah Dalmas - 1:54.74)

100 Back - Omar Enriquez 2nd (1:21.00)

100 Breast - Isaiah Dalmas 2nd (1:24.38)

400 Free - 2nd (Braylon Malone, Chase Rose, Jack Hallbeck, Landon Artiaga - 5:19.10)

200 Free - Braylon Malone 3rd (2:43.28)

100 Free - Omar Enriquez 7th (1:17.00)



Alamogordo High School Wrestling boys finished 18th and the the Girls finished 14th at Saturday's Rio Hondo Scuffle in Roswell.

Results included: Bella Burch finishes 2nd at 165 lbs and Charles Hinson was 3rd at 285 lbs.

Both teams next compete vs. Centennial on January 4th. Results by weight class: