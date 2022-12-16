Thursday Regional Football & Volleyball All State & Basketball Highlights

In Regional Football News the 2022 New Mexico High School Coaches Association has announced its 6A All-State selections. Locally those selections include:

Photo by 2nd Life Media

6A - Alamogordo: First Team - Brayden Money (P), Second Team - Brayden Money (K) And Honorable Mention - Maison Tripp (DE), Ryan Stovall (ILB), KC Keller (C), Damon Mayberry (RB)

For 2A - Tularosa the selections include: First Team - Kani Mathis (WR), Second Team - Justin Porter (DL) and Honorable Mention - Justin Porter (C)

For 2A - Mescalero Apache The selections include Honorable Mention - Reuben Morgan (OL), Angelo Rocha (RB)

For the complete roster and link to the full teams - https://www.nmhsca.com/page/show/4081879-all-state-football-

In State Volleyball News the 2022 New Mexico High School Coaches Association announced All-State selections including the following locals in 2A.

2A - Tularosa selections included: 1st Team - Maycee Griffin (Middle Blocker); 2nd Team - RayAnn Chavez (Left/Right Hitter), Layla Gaston (Left/Right Hitter), Megan Hooten (Setter)

2A - Cloudcroft selection was 2nd Team - Jayden Hughes (Middle Blocker)

The complete listing and link to full teams https://www.nmhsca.com/allstatevolleyball

And in Girls Basketball Action last night Tularosa defeated Jal 60-43 at the Texico Tournament. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 25 points, Maycee Griffin with 15 and Nevaeh Apachito had 8.

The Lady Cats improve their record to 4-2, and they will play the winner of Newcombe and Texico at 5:30 PM on Friday.

Cloudcroft defeated Carrizozo 64-20 at the Mountain Top Tournament. Kylie Adams led the Lady Bears with 25 points and Kyla Aguilar had 15. The Lady Bears improve their record to 2-5, next play Lordsburg at 5:30 PM on Friday.

Boys Basketball Action last night saw Cloudcroft defeat Carrizozo 53-37 at the Mountain Top Tournament. Tyson Thompkins led the Bears with 17 points, Dominic Romero had 10 and Dominic Thompkins with 9. The Bears now improve to a record of 3-3, next play Cliff at 7 PM on Friday.