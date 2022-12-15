Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Sports Update for Wed December 14th Recap

Alamogordo Tigers Boys Basketball on the Road and traveled to Rosswell. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys Basketball faced off at Roswell at 7 PM Tuesday December 13th. On game nights people may LISTEN on 101.9 FM, 1230 AM, alamosportsandtalk.com, https://youtu.be/TtiX0f5-oPE or the Exciter Media App.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQOJr_0jiLF8dd00
Tiger Basketball on the RoadPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM

Boys Basketball

In overtime Roswell defeated Alamogordo 80-74. Highlights of the game: Alamogordo led Roswell 17-16 after first quarter, Roswell led Alamogordo 37-35 at halftime, Alamogordo leads Roswell 53-44 after 3Q, Alamogordo and Roswell tied 69-69 after regulation, went to OT. Deonta Bynum jumper with 5 seconds to go sending it to OT. Roswell wins 80 to 74.Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 23 points, Kai Bickham and Jason Warren each with 13 and Damiran Smith had 10. The Tigers drop to 3-3, and next host Goddard next Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Magdalena defeated Tularosa 54-44. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 18 points and Maycee Griffin with 8. The Lady Cats drop to 3-3, next play Jal in first game of Texico Tournament on Thursday.

Football - All-District 3-2A Selections -Tularosa

1st team consists of Justin Porter (C & DT), Michael Hood (RB), Kani Mathis (WR), Jacob Lathan (WR), Fabien Pacheco (OLB).

The 2nd Team consists of Gabe Walters (G), Koy Cojo (T), Seth Kazhe (WR), Dillon Salazar (QB), Xavier Chavez (RB), Makaio Lasalle (ILB), Aiden Reed (OLB).

Honorable Mention includes Anthony Mendez (G), Adrius Guilez (T), Anthony Paz (WR), Shawn Skaggs (QB), Estevan Barraza (OLB), Jacob Lathan (DB), Gabe Walters (DT), Seth Kazhe (ILB), Michael Hood (DB) Congratulations to all in Regional Interscholastic Sports Play! Great job by all participants.

