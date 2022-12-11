Alamogordo, NM

Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.

At 6 am parents report Adoni has a collapsed lung but is in recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPoD5_0jei0lPq00
Alamogordo Christmas ParadePhoto by2nd Life Media

The child was reportedly young around 5 years old. The child was flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas. 

His condition is unknown and names of those involved are not being released at this time. 

The police reported the child was trying to reboard the float but was accidentally caught by the tire and partially ran over.

Thoughts and prayers for the child , his family and the people who were driving the float as well as anyone who was affected by this horrible accident.

Let's all put the energy into positive and healing thoughts and prayers and leave the judgments about the incident and those involved aside for now. Now the community, this Sunday, needs to come together in positivity with healing in our hearts for the families impacted, those that witnessed and most especially the child impacted.

While parade accidents are generally rare,  incidents on occasion do occur and underscore the potential dangers accompanying such events.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) previously called for localities to adopt more stringent safety measures. The agency issued several recommendations in  reports that found governments and sponsoring entities often lack adequate planning procedures and clear rules for parades.

The most notable recommendation for localities in a NTSB report,  calls for governments to require written safety plans as part of an event approval process.

At a minimum, NTSB states, the plan should address risk mitigation and contingency planning, safety briefings, driver and vehicle screening, float safety and notifying railroads or other entities about potential hazards.

Due to tonight’s tragedy organizations sponsoring parades and city leaders will be reviewing the incident and what tighter controls and prevention can be implemented to help mitigate future injuries or incidents.

But first our prayers go out to all involved and those that witnessed this incident.

6 am Update from parent…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0N6o_0jei0lPq00
Photo by2nd Life Media

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Child injury# Alamogordo# Alamogordo Christmas Parade# Parade injury# Alamogordo Police

Comments / 10

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
395 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa in Alamogordo through the Light and Food

In Alamogordo and around the world December is the host of three major holidays that overlap, and all have a celebration of light with food and family as a major component. The 3 most celebrated cultural and religious holidays are Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. This year, Hanukkah begins on December 24 and lasts until January 1, Christmas of course falls on December 25, and Kwanzaa begins December 26 and lasts through January 1. Within American Culture there is a lot of overlap between these holidays; families in which one parent is Jewish and one is Christian may celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas, and African American families may celebrate both Kwanzaa and Christmas. Though Christmas is the dominate holiday in driving retail sales, garnering celebrations and public activities, each have similarities, and each have distinct differences.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Sports Update for Wed December 14th Recap

Alamogordo Tigers Boys Basketball on the Road and traveled to Rosswell. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys Basketball faced off at Roswell at 7 PM Tuesday December 13th. On game nights people may LISTEN on 101.9 FM, 1230 AM, alamosportsandtalk.com, https://youtu.be/TtiX0f5-oPE or the Exciter Media App.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Rallies in Prayer as Five Year Old Injured in Float Accident has Emergency Surgery Parents Update Dec 13 pm

The Christmas spirit is alive and well with the community of Alamogordo worried and in thoughts and continued prayers for the young 5 year old child that was injured in a float accident at the Alamogordo Christmas Festival of Lights Parade Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Story Update Adoni Child Hit by Float in Alamogordo sent to Emergency Surgery Monday Evening

The original story on the young lad that was injured by the float is below and was published this past Saturday. Saturday 12-10-22 during the Alamogordo Festival of Lights Christmas Parade an incident occurred resulting in a pause to the parade and the 5-year-old child to be flown to El Paso hospital for potential trauma.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Basketball & Wrestling Sports Update

Jeremiah Lee - Tiger Wrestling - 12/9/22 Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' CirclePhoto by101.9 Fm 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Hagerman defeated Mescalero Apache 43-30.

Read full story

Representative Yvette Herrell Votes Yes bipartisan Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell joined all of the delegation from New Mexico as members of the House and the Senate and voted yes in support of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's bipartisan bill to prevent and treat opioid addiction is on its way to becoming law.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Girls defeated Roswell 37-29 & Regional Friday Roundup

Mescalero Apache defeated Alamo Navajo 53-51 at the Mescalero Holiday Classic. Jason Kanseah led the Chiefs with 15 points, Darius Wheeler with 13 and Maekquin Fossum with 11. Chiefs improve to 2-2, next play Fort Sumner on Saturday at 6:30 PM.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Community Update

Mirhonda Good a nominee for the US Presidential Scholars ProgramPhoto byAlamogordo Public Schools. CONGRATULATIONS to Alamogordo High School Senior and CTE Student, Mirhonda Good on your selection as a nominee for the US Presidential Scholars Program! We are so proud of you! Awesome news for an Awesome Tiger!!

Read full story

Representative Herrell votes Nay against codifying interracial and gay marriage

In a bill that codified interracial marriage and LBGTQ marriage into law, Representative Herrell voted Nay. The bill overwhelmingly passed the Senate with 60 votes and bipartisan support and overwhelmingly passed the house with a vote.

Read full story
60 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Basketball Boys & Girls Win! Tiger Cheerleading Fundraiser

Alamogordo Tiger Girls defeated Deming 45-32. Tiger Girls BasketballPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Abby Vazquez had 10. The Lady Tiger Team now has a record of 2-4. They next play at Roswell on Friday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Joys and Pitfalls of Operating a Small-Town News Service

Total weekday newspaper circulation - which includes both dailies and weeklies – declined from 122 million to 73 million.Photo by2nd Life Media. Alamogordo is a unique community in that it is basically a town without a legitimate major news provider. Like many small rural communities, the local community stopped supporting the local paper, the paper struggled and was eventually acquired by a national media conglomerate. The result now the public complains, because there is no consistent local coverage and dedicated local reporting.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Dec 5th Restraining Order Court Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin postponed till December 15th

December 5th a hearing was scheduled at the Otero County Courthouse between Stephanie Dubois and Couy Griffin related to the restraining order that Ms. Dubois filed against Mr. Griffin as per previous reports.

Read full story
8 comments
Alamogordo, NM

More Donors Needed for the 9th ANNUAL 1st RESPONDERS CHRISTMAS DINNER, Join the fun!

This is an update to the previously run story on the 9th Annual 1st Responder Christmas Dinner. We asked the co-chairs for an update to the previously run story on the upcoming first responders' dinner.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo City Commission to Meet Regular Session 12-6-22 Agenda

The Alamogordo City Commission will be meeting in regular session Tuesday December 6th at 6 pm. Commission agenda is below. Details of the agenda or past agendas and other information may be found at https://alamogordonm.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeNews.org Holloman Cookie Drive Nets 1380 Dozen Cookies

Thank you to the Alamogordo Community for showing the holiday love to the Holloman Air Force Base 49th Wing Airmen in partnership with first sergeants and the Holloman Spouses Organization which partnered for the organized annual Airman Cookie Drive.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 1220 AM 101.9FM Alamogordo Regional Weekend Sports Tournament Roundup 12-5-22

Girls Basketball Tournament at the Dog PitPhoto by1220 AM 101.9 FM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Artesia defeated Alamogordo 64-52 in 3rd place game at City of Champions Classic. Teeya Gordon led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Abby Vazquez had 13 and Jacqueline Vera with 12. The Lady Tigers record is now 1-4. They next play at Deming on Tuesday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 FM 1220 AM Otero County Basketball Tournament Team Results

Alamogordo Tiger Girls on the Road in Tournament PlayPhoto by1220AM 101.9 FM. Carlsbad defeated Alamogordo 35-26 at the City of Champions Classic. Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 7, Mya Fox had 6 and Sydney Thomas with 5.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Regional Sports Roundup Basketball, Wrestling and Beyond

Alamogordo Tigers on the RoadPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports. Alamogordo defeated Deming 50-41 at the City of Champions Classic in Artesia. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 15 points, Jason Warren with 12, Kai Bickham and Davion Smith each had 7. The Tiger Boys record moves to 2-0 and they next play winner of Artesia and Ft. Sumner at 7 PM on Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org When a public official files a restraining order; precedent of impact on free speech?

When a public official files a restraining order for public comments is that a dangerous precedent to free speech?. Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin raises 1st Amendment Questions.Photo by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy