Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting

Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.

At 6 am parents report Adoni has a collapsed lung but is in recovery.

Alamogordo Christmas Parade Photo by 2nd Life Media

The child was reportedly young around 5 years old. The child was flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

His condition is unknown and names of those involved are not being released at this time.

The police reported the child was trying to reboard the float but was accidentally caught by the tire and partially ran over.

Thoughts and prayers for the child , his family and the people who were driving the float as well as anyone who was affected by this horrible accident.

While parade accidents are generally rare, incidents on occasion do occur and underscore the potential dangers accompanying such events.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) previously called for localities to adopt more stringent safety measures. The agency issued several recommendations in reports that found governments and sponsoring entities often lack adequate planning procedures and clear rules for parades.

The most notable recommendation for localities in a NTSB report, calls for governments to require written safety plans as part of an event approval process.

At a minimum, NTSB states, the plan should address risk mitigation and contingency planning, safety briefings, driver and vehicle screening, float safety and notifying railroads or other entities about potential hazards.

Due to tonight’s tragedy organizations sponsoring parades and city leaders will be reviewing the incident and what tighter controls and prevention can be implemented to help mitigate future injuries or incidents.

6 am Update from parent…