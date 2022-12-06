Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo City Commission to Meet Regular Session 12-6-22 Agenda

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A8V9_0jYV4Mgg00
Alamogordo City HallPhoto by2nd Life Media

The Alamogordo City Commission will be meeting in regular session Tuesday December 6th at 6 pm. Commission agenda is below. Details of the agenda or past agendas and other information may be found at https://alamogordonm.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx

The meeting is open to the public and may also be watched online via You Tube at

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSiElI7_cdXcxZ4F9Kr5N2hH_KUoEr2fn

The agenda for the meeting includes...

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL INVOCATION & PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA📷PRESENTATIONS 1. Point in Time (PIT) count funding request through 100 % Otero. (Peg Crim, President of 100 % Otero and Nadia Sikes, Housing Team Lead)

Agenda Report
COA PIT Count Request

2. Information about the burned house located on 1301 Greenwood Lane. (Deborah Goldberg, Citizen)

Agenda Report
Goldberg agenda request form
1301 Greenwood documents
Goldberg pictures
1301 Greenwood Calls

PUBLIC COMMENT CITY MANAGER’S REPORT REMARKS AND INQUIRIES BY THE CITY COMMISSION📷CONSENT AGENDA 3. Approve the minutes for the November 15, 2022 Regular Commission meeting. (Rachel Hughs, City Clerk)

Agenda Report
11-15-2022 Minutes

4. Consider, and act upon, Resolution No. 2023-01 determining reasonable notice of meetings of the Alamogordo City Commission (Open Meetings Act). (Rachel Hughs, City Clerk) (Roll Call Vote Required)

Agenda Report
Res. 2023-01 Reasonable Notice of meetings

5. Consider, and act upon, the City Commission Regular Meeting Schedule for calendar year 2023. (Rachel Hughs, City Clerk) 

Agenda Report
2023 Commission Calendar
2023 Commission Meeting Deadline Schedule
2023 Commission Meeting Schedule Public Notice

6. Consider, and act upon, the Investment Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, in accordance with the City of Alamogordo Investment Ordinance. (Sue Ashe, Accounting Manager) 

Agenda Report
1. Investment Report
2. Collateralization
3. Investment Yield
4. Investment by Fund 22

7. Consider, and act upon, an Airport State-sponsored grant in the amount of $15,000 with a $15,000 City match. (Jim Talbert, Airport Manager)

Agenda Report
ALM-23-02 - SOLAR DISTANCE REMAINING LIGHTS INSTALLATION

8. Consider, and act upon, the transfer of Airport Hangar Leases E-12A and E-13A1. (Jim Talbert, Airport Manager)

Agenda Report
Rice transfer

9. Consider, and act upon, approving requests for City water service and water meters at 16 & 17 Indian Maid Ln., Alamogordo, NM 88310. (David Nunnelley, Utilities Director)

Agenda Report
DOC_20221031LetterOfIntent17IndianMaindLn
DOC_20221031LetterOfIntent16IndianMaindLn.

10. Consider, and act upon, approval of a grant agreement from the New Mexico Department of Finance in the amount of $314,000.00, to purchase and equip vehicles and equipment for the Alamogordo Police Department. (Debbie Osborne, Grant Coordinator)

Agenda Report
Alamogordo 22-G2921

11. Consider, and act upon, approval of a grant agreement from the New Mexico Department of Finance in the amount of $340,000.00, to plan, design, and construct a block wall and replace perimeter fencing at Monte Vista Cemetery. (Debbie Osborne, Grant Coordinator)

Agenda Report
Alamogordo 22-G2920

12. Consider, and act upon, approval of a grant agreement from the New Mexico Department of Finance in the amount of $300,000.00, to plan, design and construct improvements at Alameda Park Zoo. (Debbie Osborne, Grant Coordinator)

Agenda Report
Alamogordo 22-G2918

13. Consider, and act upon, Resolution 2022-49 requesting written approval from the Local Government Division of the Department of Finance and Administration, State of NM for the revised budget numbers computed as of December 6, 2022. (Evelyn Huff, Finance Director) (Roll Call Vote Required)

Agenda Report
RES 2022-49 12062022
#6 Budget Resolution 2022-49 December 6, 2022

ITEMS REMOVED FROM CONSENT AGENDA📷NEW BUSINESS 14. Consider, and act upon, award of Public Works Bid no. 2022-007 to Mountain Air Heating & Cooling, related to the Replace 40 Ton HVAC Unit - Alamogordo Public Library project in an amount not to exceed $86,686.20, including NMGRT.  (Bob Johnson, Engineering Manager)

Agenda Report
Bid Tab - Replace 40 Ton HVAC Unit - Alamogordo Public Library

15. Consider, and act upon, the first publication of Ordinance 1664, amending Chapter 5, 17, and 34 of the Alamogordo Code of Ordinances concerning Alcohol and Cannabis Licenses and Fees. (Brian Cesar, City Manager and Rachel Hughs, City Clerk) (Roll Call Vote Required)

Agenda Report
Ordinance 1664 amending Alcohol and Cannabis licenses and fees

16. Appointments to Boards and Committees. (Susan L. Payne, Mayor)

Agenda Report
2022-11-10 Application 1T - Solano

ADJOURNMENT

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alamogordo# Alamogordo City Commission Mee# Alamogordo New Mexico Politics# Alamogordo City Commission Dec# Mayor Susan Payne

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
312 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting

Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Representative Yvette Herrell Votes Yes bipartisan Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell joined all of the delegation from New Mexico as members of the House and the Senate and voted yes in support of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's bipartisan bill to prevent and treat opioid addiction is on its way to becoming law.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Girls defeated Roswell 37-29 & Regional Friday Roundup

Mescalero Apache defeated Alamo Navajo 53-51 at the Mescalero Holiday Classic. Jason Kanseah led the Chiefs with 15 points, Darius Wheeler with 13 and Maekquin Fossum with 11. Chiefs improve to 2-2, next play Fort Sumner on Saturday at 6:30 PM.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Community Update

Mirhonda Good a nominee for the US Presidential Scholars ProgramPhoto byAlamogordo Public Schools. CONGRATULATIONS to Alamogordo High School Senior and CTE Student, Mirhonda Good on your selection as a nominee for the US Presidential Scholars Program! We are so proud of you! Awesome news for an Awesome Tiger!!

Read full story

Representative Herrell votes Nay against codifying interracial and gay marriage

In a bill that codified interracial marriage and LBGTQ marriage into law, Representative Herrell voted Nay. The bill overwhelmingly passed the Senate with 60 votes and bipartisan support and overwhelmingly passed the house with a vote.

Read full story
51 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Basketball Boys & Girls Win! Tiger Cheerleading Fundraiser

Alamogordo Tiger Girls defeated Deming 45-32. Tiger Girls BasketballPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Abby Vazquez had 10. The Lady Tiger Team now has a record of 2-4. They next play at Roswell on Friday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Joys and Pitfalls of Operating a Small-Town News Service

Total weekday newspaper circulation - which includes both dailies and weeklies – declined from 122 million to 73 million.Photo by2nd Life Media. Alamogordo is a unique community in that it is basically a town without a legitimate major news provider. Like many small rural communities, the local community stopped supporting the local paper, the paper struggled and was eventually acquired by a national media conglomerate. The result now the public complains, because there is no consistent local coverage and dedicated local reporting.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Dec 5th Restraining Order Court Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin postponed till December 15th

December 5th a hearing was scheduled at the Otero County Courthouse between Stephanie Dubois and Couy Griffin related to the restraining order that Ms. Dubois filed against Mr. Griffin as per previous reports.

Read full story
8 comments
Alamogordo, NM

More Donors Needed for the 9th ANNUAL 1st RESPONDERS CHRISTMAS DINNER, Join the fun!

This is an update to the previously run story on the 9th Annual 1st Responder Christmas Dinner. We asked the co-chairs for an update to the previously run story on the upcoming first responders' dinner.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeNews.org Holloman Cookie Drive Nets 1380 Dozen Cookies

Thank you to the Alamogordo Community for showing the holiday love to the Holloman Air Force Base 49th Wing Airmen in partnership with first sergeants and the Holloman Spouses Organization which partnered for the organized annual Airman Cookie Drive.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 1220 AM 101.9FM Alamogordo Regional Weekend Sports Tournament Roundup 12-5-22

Girls Basketball Tournament at the Dog PitPhoto by1220 AM 101.9 FM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Artesia defeated Alamogordo 64-52 in 3rd place game at City of Champions Classic. Teeya Gordon led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Abby Vazquez had 13 and Jacqueline Vera with 12. The Lady Tigers record is now 1-4. They next play at Deming on Tuesday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 FM 1220 AM Otero County Basketball Tournament Team Results

Alamogordo Tiger Girls on the Road in Tournament PlayPhoto by1220AM 101.9 FM. Carlsbad defeated Alamogordo 35-26 at the City of Champions Classic. Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 7, Mya Fox had 6 and Sydney Thomas with 5.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Regional Sports Roundup Basketball, Wrestling and Beyond

Alamogordo Tigers on the RoadPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports. Alamogordo defeated Deming 50-41 at the City of Champions Classic in Artesia. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 15 points, Jason Warren with 12, Kai Bickham and Davion Smith each had 7. The Tiger Boys record moves to 2-0 and they next play winner of Artesia and Ft. Sumner at 7 PM on Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org When a public official files a restraining order; precedent of impact on free speech?

When a public official files a restraining order for public comments is that a dangerous precedent to free speech?. Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin raises 1st Amendment Questions.Photo by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Jamie Dennison’s Alamogordo December Don’t Miss Events List

There is so much to see and do in Alamogordo this holiday season check out just some of the LOCAL EVENTS IN ALAMOGORDO & SURROUNDING AREA Story and list compiled by Jamie Dennison…

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo MainStreet, Transforms New York Avenue into Christmas in Candyland this Weekend December 2nd and 3rd

The traditions of the Alamogordo local small business community members of the historic New York Avenue Business, History and Cultural Arts District continues with First Friday, Downtown Nights on Friday December 2nd, 4 pm to 8 pm and then the annual Christmas on MainStreet this Saturday, December 3rd from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Volunteers & Donors Needed for the 9th ANNUAL 1st RESPONDERS CHRISTMAS DINNER

The AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org staff met up with the 9th Annual 1st Responder Christmas Dinner Co-Chair Community Leader, Paul (Chez) Sanchez to learn the history or backstory of the 1st Responders Christmas Dinner held annually on Christmas Eve.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Sports History & Olympic Qualifiers

During the Olympics and most major sporting competitions there is almost always a sensitivity to politics and rather there is a place for political activism and sports. The Alamogordo Athletic program is not immune to that dialog of politics and sports. But it has educated some great scholars and athletes over its history some of which went on to the Olympic trials and beyond…

Read full story
Ruidoso, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Ruidoso High State Football Championship Winners

Congratulations to all Coaches and all Staff and all Cheerleaders and the Warriors Football Team for the win State Championship 2022. The class 3A final State Championship game featured St. Michael’s and Ruidoso. Both teams lost their respective championship games last season and came into this extra motivated to walk off the field victorious. In this strong defense matchup, only 12 points were scored, all coming from the Warriors to bring the blue trophy to Ruidoso.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy