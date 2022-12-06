Alamogordo City Commission to Meet Regular Session 12-6-22 Agenda

The Alamogordo City Commission will be meeting in regular session Tuesday December 6th at 6 pm. Commission agenda is below. Details of the agenda or past agendas and other information may be found at https://alamogordonm.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx
The meeting is open to the public and may also be watched online via You Tube at
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSiElI7_cdXcxZ4F9Kr5N2hH_KUoEr2fn
The agenda for the meeting includes...
CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL INVOCATION & PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA📷PRESENTATIONS 1. Point in Time (PIT) count funding request through 100 % Otero. (Peg Crim, President of 100 % Otero and Nadia Sikes, Housing Team Lead)
Agenda Report
COA PIT Count Request
2. Information about the burned house located on 1301 Greenwood Lane. (Deborah Goldberg, Citizen)
Agenda Report
Goldberg agenda request form
1301 Greenwood documents
Goldberg pictures
1301 Greenwood Calls
PUBLIC COMMENT CITY MANAGER’S REPORT REMARKS AND INQUIRIES BY THE CITY COMMISSION📷CONSENT AGENDA 3. Approve the minutes for the November 15, 2022 Regular Commission meeting. (Rachel Hughs, City Clerk)
Agenda Report
11-15-2022 Minutes
4. Consider, and act upon, Resolution No. 2023-01 determining reasonable notice of meetings of the Alamogordo City Commission (Open Meetings Act). (Rachel Hughs, City Clerk) (Roll Call Vote Required)
Agenda Report
Res. 2023-01 Reasonable Notice of meetings
5. Consider, and act upon, the City Commission Regular Meeting Schedule for calendar year 2023. (Rachel Hughs, City Clerk)
Agenda Report
2023 Commission Calendar
2023 Commission Meeting Deadline Schedule
2023 Commission Meeting Schedule Public Notice
6. Consider, and act upon, the Investment Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, in accordance with the City of Alamogordo Investment Ordinance. (Sue Ashe, Accounting Manager)
Agenda Report
1. Investment Report
2. Collateralization
3. Investment Yield
4. Investment by Fund 22
7. Consider, and act upon, an Airport State-sponsored grant in the amount of $15,000 with a $15,000 City match. (Jim Talbert, Airport Manager)
Agenda Report
ALM-23-02 - SOLAR DISTANCE REMAINING LIGHTS INSTALLATION
8. Consider, and act upon, the transfer of Airport Hangar Leases E-12A and E-13A1. (Jim Talbert, Airport Manager)
9. Consider, and act upon, approving requests for City water service and water meters at 16 & 17 Indian Maid Ln., Alamogordo, NM 88310. (David Nunnelley, Utilities Director)
Agenda Report
DOC_20221031LetterOfIntent17IndianMaindLn
DOC_20221031LetterOfIntent16IndianMaindLn.
10. Consider, and act upon, approval of a grant agreement from the New Mexico Department of Finance in the amount of $314,000.00, to purchase and equip vehicles and equipment for the Alamogordo Police Department. (Debbie Osborne, Grant Coordinator)
Agenda Report
Alamogordo 22-G2921
11. Consider, and act upon, approval of a grant agreement from the New Mexico Department of Finance in the amount of $340,000.00, to plan, design, and construct a block wall and replace perimeter fencing at Monte Vista Cemetery. (Debbie Osborne, Grant Coordinator)
Agenda Report
Alamogordo 22-G2920
12. Consider, and act upon, approval of a grant agreement from the New Mexico Department of Finance in the amount of $300,000.00, to plan, design and construct improvements at Alameda Park Zoo. (Debbie Osborne, Grant Coordinator)
Agenda Report
Alamogordo 22-G2918
13. Consider, and act upon, Resolution 2022-49 requesting written approval from the Local Government Division of the Department of Finance and Administration, State of NM for the revised budget numbers computed as of December 6, 2022. (Evelyn Huff, Finance Director) (Roll Call Vote Required)
Agenda Report
RES 2022-49 12062022
#6 Budget Resolution 2022-49 December 6, 2022
ITEMS REMOVED FROM CONSENT AGENDA📷NEW BUSINESS 14. Consider, and act upon, award of Public Works Bid no. 2022-007 to Mountain Air Heating & Cooling, related to the Replace 40 Ton HVAC Unit - Alamogordo Public Library project in an amount not to exceed $86,686.20, including NMGRT. (Bob Johnson, Engineering Manager)
Agenda Report
Bid Tab - Replace 40 Ton HVAC Unit - Alamogordo Public Library
15. Consider, and act upon, the first publication of Ordinance 1664, amending Chapter 5, 17, and 34 of the Alamogordo Code of Ordinances concerning Alcohol and Cannabis Licenses and Fees. (Brian Cesar, City Manager and Rachel Hughs, City Clerk) (Roll Call Vote Required)
Agenda Report
Ordinance 1664 amending Alcohol and Cannabis licenses and fees
16. Appointments to Boards and Committees. (Susan L. Payne, Mayor)
Agenda Report
2022-11-10 Application 1T - Solano
ADJOURNMENT
Comments / 0