AlamogordoConservativeNews.org Holloman Cookie Drive Nets 1380 Dozen Cookies

Thank you to the Alamogordo Community for showing the holiday love to the Holloman Air Force Base 49th Wing Airmen in partnership with first sergeants and the Holloman Spouses Organization which partnered for the organized annual Airman Cookie Drive.

The goal this year is to collect 1,200 dozen cookies for the airmen who live in the dorms. The goal was surpassed with 1380 dozen cookies collected. Wow super job!

The effort was a way for the community to come together and show our airmen that we support them and care for them and give them a small token of community love and support this holiday season. "The cookie drive is held in partnership with the local community to give every airman a bit of a homemade Christmas feeling and to help ensure they feel welcome and a part of the Alamogordo community," according to one of the Holloman Spouses.

The local community was invited to assist and to bake a variety of cookies that will be distributed to the airmen in the dorms on Dec. 6.

Cookies were dropped off on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Alamogordo Center of Commerce or the Holloman Community Activity Center for those with base access. Over 892 dozen cookies were collected in the town of Alamogordo at the Alamogordo Center of Commerce.

Prior to drop-off, cookies are packaged in baggies with 3 cookies each in order for ease of handing them out. This is an annual event that helps bring a bit of Christmas cheer to each of the airmen located in the dorms at Holloman during the holiday season.

