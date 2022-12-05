Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeNews.org Holloman Cookie Drive Nets 1380 Dozen Cookies

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQOu4_0jYNDmjW00
Holloman Cookie DrivePhoto byHolloman AFB

Thank you to the Alamogordo Community for showing the holiday love to the Holloman Air Force Base 49th Wing Airmen in partnership with first sergeants and the Holloman Spouses Organization which partnered for the organized annual Airman Cookie Drive. 

The goal this year is to collect 1,200 dozen cookies for the airmen who live in the dorms. The goal was surpassed with 1380 dozen cookies collected. Wow super job! 

The effort was a way for the community to come together and show our airmen that we support them and care for them and give them a small token of community love and support this holiday season.  "The cookie drive is held in partnership with the local community to give every airman a bit of a homemade Christmas feeling and to help ensure they feel welcome and a part of the Alamogordo community," according to one of the Holloman Spouses. 

The local community was invited to assist and to bake a variety of cookies that will be distributed to the airmen in the dorms on Dec. 6.

Cookies were dropped off on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Alamogordo Center of Commerce or the Holloman Community Activity Center for those with base access. Over 892 dozen cookies were collected in the town of Alamogordo at the Alamogordo Center of Commerce.

Prior to drop-off, cookies are packaged in baggies with 3 cookies each in order for ease of handing them out. This is an annual event that helps bring a bit of Christmas cheer to each of the airmen located in the dorms at Holloman during the holiday season.

📷

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Holloman AFB# Cookies for Airmen# Community Service# Christmas Cheer

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
312 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting

Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Representative Yvette Herrell Votes Yes bipartisan Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell joined all of the delegation from New Mexico as members of the House and the Senate and voted yes in support of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's bipartisan bill to prevent and treat opioid addiction is on its way to becoming law.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Girls defeated Roswell 37-29 & Regional Friday Roundup

Mescalero Apache defeated Alamo Navajo 53-51 at the Mescalero Holiday Classic. Jason Kanseah led the Chiefs with 15 points, Darius Wheeler with 13 and Maekquin Fossum with 11. Chiefs improve to 2-2, next play Fort Sumner on Saturday at 6:30 PM.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Community Update

Mirhonda Good a nominee for the US Presidential Scholars ProgramPhoto byAlamogordo Public Schools. CONGRATULATIONS to Alamogordo High School Senior and CTE Student, Mirhonda Good on your selection as a nominee for the US Presidential Scholars Program! We are so proud of you! Awesome news for an Awesome Tiger!!

Read full story

Representative Herrell votes Nay against codifying interracial and gay marriage

In a bill that codified interracial marriage and LBGTQ marriage into law, Representative Herrell voted Nay. The bill overwhelmingly passed the Senate with 60 votes and bipartisan support and overwhelmingly passed the house with a vote.

Read full story
51 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Basketball Boys & Girls Win! Tiger Cheerleading Fundraiser

Alamogordo Tiger Girls defeated Deming 45-32. Tiger Girls BasketballPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Abby Vazquez had 10. The Lady Tiger Team now has a record of 2-4. They next play at Roswell on Friday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Joys and Pitfalls of Operating a Small-Town News Service

Total weekday newspaper circulation - which includes both dailies and weeklies – declined from 122 million to 73 million.Photo by2nd Life Media. Alamogordo is a unique community in that it is basically a town without a legitimate major news provider. Like many small rural communities, the local community stopped supporting the local paper, the paper struggled and was eventually acquired by a national media conglomerate. The result now the public complains, because there is no consistent local coverage and dedicated local reporting.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Dec 5th Restraining Order Court Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin postponed till December 15th

December 5th a hearing was scheduled at the Otero County Courthouse between Stephanie Dubois and Couy Griffin related to the restraining order that Ms. Dubois filed against Mr. Griffin as per previous reports.

Read full story
8 comments
Alamogordo, NM

More Donors Needed for the 9th ANNUAL 1st RESPONDERS CHRISTMAS DINNER, Join the fun!

This is an update to the previously run story on the 9th Annual 1st Responder Christmas Dinner. We asked the co-chairs for an update to the previously run story on the upcoming first responders' dinner.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo City Commission to Meet Regular Session 12-6-22 Agenda

The Alamogordo City Commission will be meeting in regular session Tuesday December 6th at 6 pm. Commission agenda is below. Details of the agenda or past agendas and other information may be found at https://alamogordonm.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 1220 AM 101.9FM Alamogordo Regional Weekend Sports Tournament Roundup 12-5-22

Girls Basketball Tournament at the Dog PitPhoto by1220 AM 101.9 FM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Artesia defeated Alamogordo 64-52 in 3rd place game at City of Champions Classic. Teeya Gordon led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Abby Vazquez had 13 and Jacqueline Vera with 12. The Lady Tigers record is now 1-4. They next play at Deming on Tuesday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 FM 1220 AM Otero County Basketball Tournament Team Results

Alamogordo Tiger Girls on the Road in Tournament PlayPhoto by1220AM 101.9 FM. Carlsbad defeated Alamogordo 35-26 at the City of Champions Classic. Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 7, Mya Fox had 6 and Sydney Thomas with 5.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Regional Sports Roundup Basketball, Wrestling and Beyond

Alamogordo Tigers on the RoadPhoto by101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports. Alamogordo defeated Deming 50-41 at the City of Champions Classic in Artesia. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 15 points, Jason Warren with 12, Kai Bickham and Davion Smith each had 7. The Tiger Boys record moves to 2-0 and they next play winner of Artesia and Ft. Sumner at 7 PM on Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org When a public official files a restraining order; precedent of impact on free speech?

When a public official files a restraining order for public comments is that a dangerous precedent to free speech?. Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin raises 1st Amendment Questions.Photo by2nd Life Media.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Jamie Dennison’s Alamogordo December Don’t Miss Events List

There is so much to see and do in Alamogordo this holiday season check out just some of the LOCAL EVENTS IN ALAMOGORDO & SURROUNDING AREA Story and list compiled by Jamie Dennison…

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo MainStreet, Transforms New York Avenue into Christmas in Candyland this Weekend December 2nd and 3rd

The traditions of the Alamogordo local small business community members of the historic New York Avenue Business, History and Cultural Arts District continues with First Friday, Downtown Nights on Friday December 2nd, 4 pm to 8 pm and then the annual Christmas on MainStreet this Saturday, December 3rd from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Volunteers & Donors Needed for the 9th ANNUAL 1st RESPONDERS CHRISTMAS DINNER

The AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org staff met up with the 9th Annual 1st Responder Christmas Dinner Co-Chair Community Leader, Paul (Chez) Sanchez to learn the history or backstory of the 1st Responders Christmas Dinner held annually on Christmas Eve.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Sports History & Olympic Qualifiers

During the Olympics and most major sporting competitions there is almost always a sensitivity to politics and rather there is a place for political activism and sports. The Alamogordo Athletic program is not immune to that dialog of politics and sports. But it has educated some great scholars and athletes over its history some of which went on to the Olympic trials and beyond…

Read full story
Ruidoso, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Ruidoso High State Football Championship Winners

Congratulations to all Coaches and all Staff and all Cheerleaders and the Warriors Football Team for the win State Championship 2022. The class 3A final State Championship game featured St. Michael’s and Ruidoso. Both teams lost their respective championship games last season and came into this extra motivated to walk off the field victorious. In this strong defense matchup, only 12 points were scored, all coming from the Warriors to bring the blue trophy to Ruidoso.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy