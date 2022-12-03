AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 FM 1220 AM Otero County Basketball Tournament Team Results

Girls Basketball

Alamogordo Tiger Girls on the Road in Tournament Play Photo by 1220AM 101.9 FM

Carlsbad defeated Alamogordo 35-26 at the City of Champions Classic.

Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 7, Mya Fox had 6 and Sydney Thomas with 5.

Lady Tigers are 1-3, will play either El Paso Riverside or Artesia on Saturday.

Sandia Prep defeated Tularosa 31-24 at the Red or Green Invitational in Hatch.

Maycee Griffin led the Lady Cats with 7 points. The Lady Cats are 1-1, play 3rd place game at 11 AM on Saturday.

Cloudcroft defeated Corona 44-40 at the Dora Tournament.

Kylie Adams led the Lady Bears with 17 points, Kyla Aguilar had 10 and Ellie Beug with 9. The Lady Bears improve to 1-1, will play final game of Dora Tournament Saturday at 3 PM.

Tularosa defeated Hot Springs 44-35 at the Red or Green Invitational in Hatch Valley.

Maycee Griffin led the Lady Cats with 22 points and Nevaeh Apachito had 10.

Roy/Mosquero defeated Cloudcroft 54-12 at the Dora Tournament.

Boys Basketball

Fort Sumner/House defeated Alamogordo 65-57 at the City of Champions Classic.

Davion Smith led the Tigers with 13 points, Kai Bickham had 12, Damarian Smith and Jason Warren each had 10.

Tigers drop to 2-1, will play Los Lunas or Hobbs Saturday.

Cloudcroft defeated Animas 70-45 at the Cliff Roundup.

Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 40 and Hoyt Condito had 14.

Tularosa defeated Mesilla Valley 71-53 at the Rio Grande Shootout in T or C.

Dillon Salazar led the Wildcats with 27 points and Seth Kazhe had 12.

Silver defeated Tularosa 55-42 at the Rio Grande Shootout in T or C.

Dillon Salazar and Jalen Randall each had 13 points to lead the Wildcats.

Wildcats are 1-1, will play 3rd Place game at 1 PM on Saturday.

Cliff defeated Cloudcroft 59-22 at the Cliff Roundup.

Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 12 points and Dom Thompkins had 6.

Bears are 1-1, will play in 3rd place game at 4 PM on Saturday.