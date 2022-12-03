AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org 101.9 FM 1220 AM Otero County Basketball Tournament Team Results

Girls Basketball
Carlsbad defeated Alamogordo 35-26 at the City of Champions Classic.
Jacqueline Vera led the Lady Tigers with 7, Mya Fox had 6 and Sydney Thomas with 5.
Lady Tigers are 1-3, will play either El Paso Riverside or Artesia on Saturday.
Sandia Prep defeated Tularosa 31-24 at the Red or Green Invitational in Hatch.
Maycee Griffin led the Lady Cats with 7 points. The Lady Cats are 1-1, play 3rd place game at 11 AM on Saturday.
Cloudcroft defeated Corona 44-40 at the Dora Tournament.
Kylie Adams led the Lady Bears with 17 points, Kyla Aguilar had 10 and Ellie Beug with 9. The Lady Bears improve to 1-1, will play final game of Dora Tournament Saturday at 3 PM.
Tularosa defeated Hot Springs 44-35 at the Red or Green Invitational in Hatch Valley.
Maycee Griffin led the Lady Cats with 22 points and Nevaeh Apachito had 10.
Roy/Mosquero defeated Cloudcroft 54-12 at the Dora Tournament.
Boys Basketball
Fort Sumner/House defeated Alamogordo 65-57 at the City of Champions Classic.
Davion Smith led the Tigers with 13 points, Kai Bickham had 12, Damarian Smith and Jason Warren each had 10.
Tigers drop to 2-1, will play Los Lunas or Hobbs Saturday.
Cloudcroft defeated Animas 70-45 at the Cliff Roundup.
Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 40 and Hoyt Condito had 14.
Tularosa defeated Mesilla Valley 71-53 at the Rio Grande Shootout in T or C.
Dillon Salazar led the Wildcats with 27 points and Seth Kazhe had 12.
Silver defeated Tularosa 55-42 at the Rio Grande Shootout in T or C.
Dillon Salazar and Jalen Randall each had 13 points to lead the Wildcats.
Wildcats are 1-1, will play 3rd Place game at 1 PM on Saturday.
Cliff defeated Cloudcroft 59-22 at the Cliff Roundup.
Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 12 points and Dom Thompkins had 6.
Bears are 1-1, will play in 3rd place game at 4 PM on Saturday.
Comments / 0