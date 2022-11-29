Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo MainStreet, Transforms New York Avenue into Christmas in Candyland this Weekend December 2nd and 3rd

The traditions of the Alamogordo local small business community members of the historic New York Avenue Business, History and Cultural Arts District continues with First Friday, Downtown Nights on Friday December 2nd, 4 pm to 8 pm and then the annual Christmas on MainStreet this Saturday, December 3rd from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Claudia Loya, president of Alamogordo MainStreet explained to the AlamogordoTownNews.com staff that this event is typically the largest signature event for the Alamogordo MainStreet Merchants to showcase their best for the holiday season. “This year will be the biggest and best in many years. Last year we were just coming out of the pandemic and the event was restrained. For 2022 we have all the street involved in creating a truly memorable event. The theme is Christmas in Candyland, and all of the stores are getting decked out into the theme. This is the biggest signature event for Alamogordo MainStreet. We thank the many sponsors who help make this event possible.”

The radio stations of 94.3 FM 94Key, Cool FM 107.9 and Country KZZX invite you to call in and win $25 dollar gift cards or MainStreet Bucks sponsored by your favorite shops on New York Avenue to include Mia’s Collectibles, The Local Bodega, Elite Memories Boutique, Victoria Alamogordo, Globug, Roadrunner Emporium, Good News Thrift Store, Pins and Needles, Rad Studios, Kaias Fitness Studio, Monicakes, Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts, and Capped.

Friday night also hosts events leading up to Saturday’s big street party and merchant event which is the monthly New York Avenue First Friday Downtown Nights. Friday night volunteers will begin transforming New York Avenue but most merchants will be open till 8 pm with Rocket City Gaming Lounge open past midnight.

Downtown Nights Friday December 2nd is the monthly showcase of New York Avenue with Roadrunner Emporium hosting live music from the sensational Sage Gentlewing, Friday shoppers can enjoy live music while shopping to add even more fun to kicking off a New York Avenue weekend.

Saturday evening December 3rd then begins the big day with a transformation of New York Avenue into Christmas in Candyland. There will be a Santa’s Village, Live Nativity Scene, Holiday Hayrides, Shopping, Food Trucks, A car show, Photos with Santa, Photos with the Grinch, Music, Dancing and more.

The events begin at 4 pm but the shops of New York Avenue are open at 10 am for all shoppers to shop early as well as all are open late till 9 or 10 pm Saturday. At the 800 and 900 Blocks of New York Avenue the events begin at 4 pm with a Little Miss and Mister Christmas Pageant, Santa Arrives at 5 pm, the Saint Francis Cabrini Choir performs ay 5:15 to 5:45, 5:45 to 6:15 is the Ugly Sweater Contest, Most Creative Contest, and the Pet Costume Contest, 6:15 to 7:00 pm the St Francis De Paula Folkloric Dancers will perform, 7:00 to 7:30 the Children’s Theater of Alamogordo & Friends perform, 7:30 to 8:15 Bells of Grace perform, at 8:15 to 8:45 Hannah Peterson performs.

On the Flickinger side of New York Avenue at the 1100 Block of New York Avenue events include Dorso Dirtbags leading events 5:30 to 8:30 and dispersed in between is Ballerinas De La Immaculada Maria at 6:00 to 6:30, 8:30 to 9:00 pm the dancing sensations of Anala Nahada, the live Nativity Scene will be ongoing, a car show hosted by Immaculate Cars Car Club in front of the Courthouse, photos with the Grinch on the Flickinger Stage and more.

Alice Weinman of Victoria Alamogordo welcomes the public to visit her store decorated as a Christmas Wonderland and to remember the meaning of Christmas, so go and enjoy the huge live Nativity Scene that will be hosted besides the Sands Theater.

Pins and Needles will be hosting a 15% off special pricing on select fabrics and accessories. Each store on New York Avenue will be in the spirit and décor of Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ezmL_0jRbbA2T00
Little Miss Christmas one of the many events hosted by Alamogordo MainStreet happening on New York Avenue December 3rd, 4 pm to 9 pmPhoto byRoadrunner Emporium

Be sure to drop by Mia’s Collectibles at the 800 Block of New York Avenue and see the awesome Christmas Tress and special offerings that are unique and highly collectible. Did you know that Globug has eatable geodes and more?

Roadrunner Emporium will have artisans on site to answer questions about the creative process. Alamogordo’s most unique collection of small business entrepreneurs and artisans will be showcasing their best this Friday for Downtown Nights and Saturday for Christmas on MainStreet.

There will be many street vendors and so much going on this awesome holiday weekend. This is the perfect event to get inspired by the holiday cheer, see people in special holiday costumes, shop local and support small business, and see the best and the coolest of the New York Avenue business and cultural arts community in full holiday cheer.

Don’t miss out on this biggest and best holiday festival in Southern New Mexico, Christmas on MainStreet – Alamogordo’s New York Avenue, Saturday December 3rd, 2022, 4 pm to 9 pm. Put on your best holiday cheer and we will see you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XgGu_0jRbbA2T00
Street Vendors will join the merchants of New York Avenue for Christmas in Candyland on New York Avenue December 3rdPhoto by2nd Life Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QB1ZF_0jRbbA2T00
Feel the love at Christmas in Candyland December 3rd 4 pm to 9 pm New York Avenue Alamogordo, New MexicoPhoto byRev Warren Robinson at Roadrunner Emporium

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo.

Alamogordo, NM
