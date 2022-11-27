AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Ruidoso High State Football Championship Winners

Congratulations to all Coaches and all Staff and all Cheerleaders and the Warriors Football Team for the win State Championship 2022.

Ruidoso State Football Champions 2022 Photo by NMAA

The class 3A final featured St. Michael’s and Ruidoso. Both teams lost their respective championship games last season and came into this extra motivated to walk off the field victorious. In this strong defense matchup, only 12 points were scored, all coming from the Warriors to bring the blue trophy to Ruidoso.

“You know, our defense they have been playing lights out all season long,” said Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson. “I think we have averaged only giving up 9 points a game. You know, our defense came out here on State Championship day and shut down St. Mike’s, that’s huge.”

The Warriors made up for last year’s 41-21 loss to the Lovington Wildcats in the state title game defeating Santa Fe St. Michael’s 12-0 for the 3A state title Saturday.

Ruidoso quarterback Cooper Pritchett threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Logan Sandoval in the first quarter. The Horsemen thwarted the Warriors 2-point conversions.

Sandoval caught 10 touchdown passes coming into Saturday’s game.

Defense took over for both squads the rest of the contest as neither offense scored for the rest of the game.

Ruidoso ends the season at 12-1 and St. Michael’s wrapped up 2022 with an 11-2 record.

Artesia High School’s five-year state championship drought ended Saturday afternoon with a 27-17 victory over Piedra Vista in Farmington.

The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers for the 5A state title and the 31st title overall in the program’s storied history.

Maupin, a second-year coach, lost to the Los Lunas Tigers in the 2021 state championship game.

He coached at Los Lunas before being named Artesia’s head coach prior to the start of the 2021 season

Maupin also quarterbacked the Bulldogs to a state title in 2004 as Artesia shutout Silver High 42-0 at the Bulldog Bowl.

The Panthers grabbed an early lead on the game’s opening drive as Paul Brown caught a 6-yard pass from Riley Paquin early in the first quarter. The Panthers converted the extra point kick and led 7-0.

"They came out a little different and caught us off guard," Maupin said.

Piedra Vista’s lead lasted nearly four minutes as the Bulldogs answered on a 3-yard run by Diego Wesson. Peyton Greathouse kicked the extra point and tied the score at 7.

Artesia broke the tie and never looked back for the rest of the game as Julian Estrada caught a 24-yard pass from quarterback Nye Estrada late in the first quarter. Greathouse converted the point after touchdown kick and Artesia maintained the lead for the rest of the game.

The Panthers scored early in the final period. Artesia held Piedra Vista in check for the rest of the fourth quarter ensuring the victory.

Both teams wrapped the season with 11-2 records.

The class 6A final was one for the record books, as a total of 136 points were scored. The game started out in a shootout, as a touchdown was scored on seven consecutive drives. La Cueva held a 34-28 lead at halftime, and the Bears scored on their opening drive of the third quarter, however, a Storm takeover began.

Cleveland’s defense forced two La Cueva fumbles, and their offense kept the pressure on to regain the lead. After an Evan Wysong 72-yard touchdown run and an Andres Aguirre pick-six, the game was all but over. Both teams continued to find the end zone, and Cleveland got the win 75-61.

It’s unbelievable man, its a testament to these guys, coaches working their butts off all year long man, its unreal,” Cleveland coach Robert Garza said. “I am sure going to miss these guys, a great group of seniors.”

…and that’s a wrap on high school Football for 2022…