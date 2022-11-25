AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org New York Avenue & Alamogordo Small Business Asks You to Shop Local Shop Small

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo’s Small Business community encourages locals to shop local this holiday season. Mayor Susan Payne declaratives through a proclamation support for small Businesses in our Alamogordo community recognizing the importance of small business to the local economy. Via proclamation she encouraged shopping local and recognized the contributions of small businesses to the local economy.

Mayor Payne of Alamogordo supports Alamogordo Small Business and Small Business SaturdayPhoto by2nd Life Media

The latest statistics show that there are 32.5 million small businesses in the US. (SBA, 2021).

Uncertainty is one major factor that can really impact small businesses, and this has been particularly evident during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest small business statistics, nearly one-third (31 percent) of small businesses in the US are currently not operational to the pre-Covid levels of stability and financial security.

Over 70 percent of US small businesses shut down when the US became the new epicenter of the virus. More than 60 percent of these small businesses that closed were due to government or health authority orders, as large parts of the country went into lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Some small business owners have taken measures to adapt to the new reality the coronavirus whoever reserves for most small businesses are depleted and this holiday season will define rather they continue forward.

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas brings in more sales than any other time of year for most small businesses. On average, holiday sales represent 20 to 40 percent of annual sales across most industries, according to the National Retail Federation. 

Small Business keeps money in the local economy. Most small businesses support local businesses and the local community. A purchase at the big box retailers sends profits out of the community back to headquarters far away from Alamogordo and a majority goes overseas to manufacturing plants in China and elsewhere. When you shop local you are supporting local crafters, community builders and dozens of small business suppliers. All the stores on New York Avenue and the small businesses beyond need local support - check them out first this holiday season for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Specials

Photo byAlamogordo Main Street

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo.

