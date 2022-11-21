AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Spotlight Artist Ed Breeding Open House Nov 27, 2022

Alamogordo, NM

Southern New Mexico Artist Ed Breeding is showcased at Roadrunner Emporium, 928 New York Avenue, Alamogordo New Mexico and is hosting an open house in Las Cruces on Sunday, November 27th, from 3 pm to 7 pm, 308 West Madrid Avenue, Las Cruce, New Mexico.

Ed Breeding

Ed Breeding has painted for over 25 years. His paintings have graced the covers of national magazines, including WATERFOWL MAGAZINE, WATERFOWLER'S WORLD, and a centerfold in AMERICAN FIELD MAGAZINE. His four paintings of THE FOUR SEASONS OF THE AMISH of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania were reproduced on Gourmet candy tins by Simon Candy Company, and over 400,000 units sold out across the USA. Travel throughout the USA, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Cuba has greatly enriched and broadened his field of subject matter. Living with the people in many of these countries has given him a deeper insight into their culture, and this aspect often shows up in Ed's paintings, photography and films.

Besides painting landscapes, wildlife, and western art, Ed's commissioned portraits have sold for $6,000. He has produced over 25 Limited Edition art prints, with a number of sellouts. He was in the top ten three years in a row for the TENNESSEE DUCK STAMP Competition. His painting, A GREAT READ (shown on this webpage) was in the April 2012 issue of SOUTHWEST ART MAGAZINE.

My home art show on November 27th will be the first home show that I have done recently.  Previously, after moving to New Mexico in 2004 I did home shows every year, and they were very successful. This upcoming show will consist of 92 of my original paintings, plus prints, and some of my documentary films and 14 published books.”

After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force in Germany, Ed Breeding quickly got the 'travel bug,' and he saw most all of the western European countries, and after getting out of the military he continued his global travels.  The exposure to different countries and cultures instilled in him the great desire to recreate some of those scenes and experiences into paintings.

Ed Breeding as a young man served in the military and worked with the CIA. Later he worked 17 years as superintendent in Industrial management, He has devoted his life to creating paintings of nature's wildlife, western and landscape scenes.  Being a backpacker and avid hiker in nature, he always travels with a camera and document what he sees and experiences, and they often become subjects and inspiration for paintings, according to the artist.

In addition to being an accomplished artist he is also a documentary style film maker. His Mayan film, REIGN OF THE JAGUAR is on YouTube. This film was shown on PBS KRWG TV, August 4, 2012. His documentary film, GENIUS SKY, about the images in the clouds of New Mexico was shown in the BLACK HILLS FILM FESTIVAL, SD in May, and in July, 2012 won an award in the LAS VEGAS FILM FESTIVAL.

His documentary film, STRAIGHT LINE CURVE - about seven men of the American Southwest redefining the word gay is available on DVD. After viewing this film, St. Paul's Foundation For International Reconciliation in San Diego, CA asked him to do a film featuring four high-profile African American clergy in Washington, DC, speaking out in support of LGBT people globally, who are being persecuted and even murdered in some third world countries. This film is called LOVE HEALS HOMOPHOBIA. A premier of the film took place in Washington, DC on October 11th, 2013. The film is has been distributed globally, with special emphasis on Africa and Jamaica.

Some of his other documentary films are: WILDERNESS BACKPACKING IN MONTANA, HEART OF THE ARTS, ENCHANTMENT IN MEXICO, A GATHERING OF GOLD, ECHOES FROM THE ANCESTORS (shown on PBS, Cable TV and accepted into three National film festivals), DESERT WOMAN, WILD-WILD WEST, AMBASSADOR FOR THE AZTEC NATION, UNSHACKLED, and WHILE AMERICANS SLEEP. PRESCRIPTION FOR ADDICTION -You Have A Voice...Use It!- This film is about the damage pharmaceuticals are doing to the people of this country. His film UNSHACKLED won the BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM AWARD at the 2014 YOSEMITE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL.

Ed Breeding paints, photographs, writes and creates films. If interested in purchasing any of his original paintings see his works daily at Roadrunner Emporium, 928 New York Avenue if in Alamogordo, or you may contact the artist directly at breeding4051@comcast.net or by calling him at: (575) 202-5687 for a private showing of his various works and deep artisan collection.

Flying High by Ed Breeding2nd Life Media Ed Breeding Collection

2nd Life Media Ed Breeding Collection

