AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Border Patrol Updates & Apprehensions

Awesome job at the Alamogordo Station Checkpoint of the US Border Patrol for intercepting these 4.4 kilos of cocaine reported by Border Patrol on Tuesday.

The suspicious driver had the narcotics hidden in an aftermarket compartment of a hauled vehicle.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector

Wednesday an additional apprehension was made with another great job by Alamogordo checkpoint agents for seizing 6.7 kilos of cocaine! The suspicious driver hid the narcotics in an aftermarket compartment located in the center floorboard of the vehicle & will face charges for the smuggling scheme.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector

Santa Teresa Station agents apprehended a convicted child predator attempting to illegally re-enter the USA. This migrant was previously convicted with Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Montgomery County Maryland and sentence to 10-years imprisonment. Subject was charged with 8 USC 1326 for the illegal re-entry.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector

Agents in Santa Teresa Station’s area of responsibility utilize innovative technology to enhance daytime and nighttime capabilities to detect and identify activity at the border.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector

An amazing job from the Santa Teresa Station & Sector Anti-Smuggling Units, working alongside TX DPS, for following a lead that resulted in the interception of 45 smuggled migrants and 1 smuggler from a local stash house. Thus far this FY2023, El Paso Sector agents have already discovered 29 stash houses and located 347 migrants from these smuggling schemes.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector

Another great job by the Santa Teresa Station agents for pro-active action in a search and rescue of an injured migrant in the desert area. This FY2023 to date, since Oct. 1, El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents have already rescued over 25 migrants thus saving countless lives.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector

Both SantaTeresa & Clint Stations foiled several separate smuggling schemes, the week of November 4th involving vehicles that failed to yield to agents.

Santa Teresa agents located the passenger van, in question, abandoned near I-10 after an extensive search, alongside 10 migrants hiding near the conveyance.

In Clint, multiple individuals were observed bailing out of an SUV, after it failed to yield to agents, and were successfully located hiding in nearby brush.

Altogether, a total of 14 migrants attempting to be smuggled further into the UnitedStates were intercepted. Outstanding work this month by border patrol along the New a Mexico and El Paso border zones.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector