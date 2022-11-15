AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Sports Update: Swimming, Cross Country, Volleyball

Alamogordo Tigers Cross Country Update:
Congratulations to Alamogordo’s Ellary Battle on being named to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Red All-Star Cross Country Team!
The NMHSCA Cross Country Red vs. Green Girls Race will be Saturday November 12th at Cleveland High School at 10:30 AM.
The link for information is below…
Cross Country Red vs. Green Race
Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Location: Cleveland High School
Alamogordo Tiger Swim Team began competition…
The Alamogordo Girls finish 12th and the Boys Tied in a finish of 15th at Saturday’s Tori’s Invite in Hobbs.
Both teams next compete at Lovington meet next Saturday.
Top Alamogordo finisher in each event
Girls
200 Free Relay - 8th (Sonja Davis, Elisa Crabtree, Adelynn DeBoef, Cassandra Pruitt - 2:08.83)
200 Medley Relay - 12th (Sonja Davis, Adelynn DeBoef, Cassandra Pruitt, Elisa Crabtree - 2:20.01)
400 Free Relay - 13th (Bailey Green, Lilly Weirzbanowski, Hagen Daily, Anna Crabtree - 5:55.34)
100 Fly - Sonja Davis 13th (1:25.74)
200 IM - Sonja Davis 13th (2:48.64)
100 Breast - Adelynn DeBoef 15th (1:27.06)
100 Back - Phoebe Weirzbanowski 23rd (1:44.47)
200 Free - Cheyenne Cervantes 25th (2:57.05)
100 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa 42nd (1:20.69)
50 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa - 47th (36.28)
Boys
200 Free Relay - 12th (Haakon Jones, Leamon Jones, Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas - 1:57.04)
200 medley relay - 16th (Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas, Leamon Jones, Cruz Hernandez - 2:18.53)
100 Fly - Leamon Jones 18th (1:41.66)
200 IM - Haakon Davis 18th (2:56.66)
100 Back - Omar Enriquez 24th (1:24.10)
100 Breast - Haakon Davis 24th (1:36.49)
200 Free - Cruz Hernandez 27th (2:43.35)
100 Free - Omar Enriquez 57th (1:20.32)
50 Free - Cruz Hernandez 59th (33.03)
In State Volleyball Action:
No. 1 Laguna Acoma defeated No. 7 Cloudcroft in straight sets (25-12, 25-22, 25-8) in the 2A State Tournament Semifinals.
Congrats to Lady Bears on making it to Final Four and an amazing season!
Prior No. 7 Cloudcroft defeated No. 8 Hagerman in straight sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) in the 2A State Tournament.
No. 6 Tularosa defeats No. 5 Escalante in 4 sets (25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 25-22) in the 2A State Tournament.
Lady Cats advanced to play No. 2 Santa Rosa at Cleveland HS.
