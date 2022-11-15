AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Sports Update: Swimming, Cross Country, Volleyball

Alamogordo Tigers Cross Country Update:

Congratulations to Alamogordo’s Ellary Battle on being named to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Red All-Star Cross Country Team!

The NMHSCA Cross Country Red vs. Green Girls Race will be Saturday November 12th at Cleveland High School at 10:30 AM.

Cross Country Red vs. Green Race

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Location: Cleveland High School

Alamogordo Tiger Swim Team began competition…

Alamogordo Sports Radio 1220 AM 101.9 FM hosts Tiger Swim Team Photo Courtesy 1220 AM 101.9 FM

The Alamogordo Girls finish 12th and the Boys Tied in a finish of 15th at Saturday’s Tori’s Invite in Hobbs.

Both teams next compete at Lovington meet next Saturday.

Top Alamogordo finisher in each event

Girls

200 Free Relay - 8th (Sonja Davis, Elisa Crabtree, Adelynn DeBoef, Cassandra Pruitt - 2:08.83)

200 Medley Relay - 12th (Sonja Davis, Adelynn DeBoef, Cassandra Pruitt, Elisa Crabtree - 2:20.01)

400 Free Relay - 13th (Bailey Green, Lilly Weirzbanowski, Hagen Daily, Anna Crabtree - 5:55.34)

100 Fly - Sonja Davis 13th (1:25.74)

200 IM - Sonja Davis 13th (2:48.64)

100 Breast - Adelynn DeBoef 15th (1:27.06)

100 Back - Phoebe Weirzbanowski 23rd (1:44.47)

200 Free - Cheyenne Cervantes 25th (2:57.05)

100 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa 42nd (1:20.69)

50 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa - 47th (36.28)

Boys

200 Free Relay - 12th (Haakon Jones, Leamon Jones, Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas - 1:57.04)

200 medley relay - 16th (Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas, Leamon Jones, Cruz Hernandez - 2:18.53)

100 Fly - Leamon Jones 18th (1:41.66)

200 IM - Haakon Davis 18th (2:56.66)

100 Back - Omar Enriquez 24th (1:24.10)

100 Breast - Haakon Davis 24th (1:36.49)

200 Free - Cruz Hernandez 27th (2:43.35)

100 Free - Omar Enriquez 57th (1:20.32)

50 Free - Cruz Hernandez 59th (33.03)

In State Volleyball Action:

No. 1 Laguna Acoma defeated No. 7 Cloudcroft in straight sets (25-12, 25-22, 25-8) in the 2A State Tournament Semifinals.

Congrats to Lady Bears on making it to Final Four and an amazing season!

Prior No. 7 Cloudcroft defeated No. 8 Hagerman in straight sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) in the 2A State Tournament.

No. 6 Tularosa defeats No. 5 Escalante in 4 sets (25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 25-22) in the 2A State Tournament.

Lady Cats advanced to play No. 2 Santa Rosa at Cleveland HS.