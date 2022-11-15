Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Sports Update: Swimming, Cross Country, Volleyball

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo Tigers Cross Country Update:

Congratulations to Alamogordo’s Ellary Battle on being named to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Red All-Star Cross Country Team!

The NMHSCA Cross Country Red vs. Green Girls Race will be Saturday November 12th at Cleveland High School at 10:30 AM.

The link for information is below…
Cross Country Red vs. Green Race
Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Location: Cleveland High School

Alamogordo Tiger Swim Team began competition…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmmZW_0jB1213200
Alamogordo Sports Radio 1220 AM 101.9 FM hosts Tiger Swim TeamPhoto Courtesy 1220 AM 101.9 FM

The Alamogordo Girls finish 12th and the Boys Tied in a finish of 15th at Saturday’s Tori’s Invite in Hobbs.

Both teams next compete at Lovington meet next Saturday.

Top Alamogordo finisher in each event
Girls 

200 Free Relay - 8th (Sonja Davis, Elisa Crabtree, Adelynn DeBoef, Cassandra Pruitt - 2:08.83)
200 Medley Relay - 12th (Sonja Davis, Adelynn DeBoef, Cassandra Pruitt, Elisa Crabtree - 2:20.01)
400 Free Relay - 13th (Bailey Green, Lilly Weirzbanowski, Hagen Daily, Anna Crabtree - 5:55.34)
100 Fly - Sonja Davis 13th (1:25.74)
200 IM - Sonja Davis 13th (2:48.64)
100 Breast - Adelynn DeBoef 15th (1:27.06)
100 Back - Phoebe Weirzbanowski 23rd (1:44.47)
200 Free - Cheyenne Cervantes 25th (2:57.05)
100 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa 42nd (1:20.69)
50 Free - Angelina DeLaRosa - 47th (36.28)

Boys
200 Free Relay - 12th (Haakon Jones, Leamon Jones, Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas - 1:57.04)
200 medley relay - 16th (Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas, Leamon Jones, Cruz Hernandez - 2:18.53)
100 Fly - Leamon Jones 18th (1:41.66)
200 IM - Haakon Davis 18th (2:56.66)
100 Back - Omar Enriquez 24th (1:24.10)
100 Breast - Haakon Davis 24th (1:36.49)
200 Free - Cruz Hernandez 27th (2:43.35)
100 Free - Omar Enriquez 57th (1:20.32)
50 Free - Cruz Hernandez 59th (33.03)

In State Volleyball Action:

No. 1 Laguna Acoma defeated No. 7 Cloudcroft in straight sets (25-12, 25-22, 25-8) in the 2A State Tournament Semifinals.

Congrats to Lady Bears on making it to Final Four and an amazing season!

Prior No. 7 Cloudcroft defeated No. 8 Hagerman in straight sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) in the 2A State Tournament.

 No. 6 Tularosa defeats No. 5 Escalante in 4 sets (25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 25-22) in the 2A State Tournament.

Lady Cats advanced to play No. 2 Santa Rosa at Cleveland HS.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Alamogordo Area Sports# Otero County Sports# Cross Country# Alamogordo Tiger Swim Team

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
213 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Border Patrol Updates & Apprehensions

Awesome job at the Alamogordo Station Checkpoint of the US Border Patrol for intercepting these 4.4 kilos of cocaine reported by Border Patrol on Tuesday. The suspicious driver had the narcotics hidden in an aftermarket compartment of a hauled vehicle.

Read full story
2 comments
Otero County, NM

Griffin Fails to File Paperwork: New Mexico Supreme Court Affirms Couy Griffin Removal

The deposed Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin failed to explain to New Mexico’s highest court how he would challenge his removal from elected office, so the court threw out his appeal.

Read full story
30 comments
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org With Couy Griffin on Horseback Protest Outside Otero County Certifies Election Results

The Otero County, New Mexico Board of Commissioners consisting of 2 Republicans and 1 Democrat, unanimously voted to certify the canvass of the 2022 general election results for Otero County Nov. 15.

Read full story
3 comments
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County

In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.

Read full story
6 comments
Otero County, NM

Lack of Civility, Bullying and Missed Opportunities at Otero County Commissioner Meeting

Civility in politics has been decreasing for a long time and people are losing patience with the rhetoric. Most bullying by politicians and their supporters happens online however locally Couy Griffin to the act of bullying to a whole new level at Thursday’s County Commission Meeting.

Read full story
34 comments
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org OTERO COMMUNITY PARTNERS HOSTED DAY OF HOPE

Otero County residents experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity enjoyed a day of free food, service and support from Otero County community organizations on Saturday, November 5. After getting help with housing, job and benefit applications and medical screenings, attendees could connect with one another and community members while enjoying a meal provided by Mountain View Church and Runner’s Refuge.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Lessons of Election Night, The Otero Red Wall Held, or Did It?

Congratulations to the candidates elected via Tuesday’s New Mexico General Election. The local Red Wall Held but Civility was the victor of the night overall. The red wall of Otero County held but has a large crack in it as a result of the election of Congress Member Elect Gabe Vasquez.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo, Cloudcroft & State Cross Country Results from New Mexico State Meet

The Alamogordo Boys finish 9th at the 5A State Meet. Omar Enriquez 16th (16:39.13) Angel Avila 45th (17:42.44) Cayden Casares 57th (17:57.14) Isaiah Dalmas 68th (18:17.00) Cade Bailey 77th (18:34.60)

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

In Memory Stella Maynard Edwards, Mother to Co-Founder of Alamogordo, New Mexico's 2nd Life Media Inc

It’s said that individuals go through various phases or stages of life and are different people at various periods of one’s life. The life of my mother, Stella M Edwards, would be just such a life.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo 2022 Veteran's Day Parade Photo Journal and History of Veterans Day

Alamogordo’s 10th Street and New York Avenue hosted the 2022 Alamogordo Veterans Day Parade 2022. The parade celebrated Veterans with 4 legged friends, school children, police, fire, military, the Honor Guard, the US Veterans Motorcycle Club rode along with the Patriot Guard Riders Captain, the Honor Flight Participants, Judge Ellen Jessen, the Children’s Theater of Alamogordo, the Flickinger Center, political candidates Amy Barela, Commission District 2, and John Block, Candidate for State District 51 were present and more.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates

Number 6 ranked Rio Rancho defeated number 11 ranked Alamogordo 21-7 in the 6A 1st Round Playoffs. The Alamogordo Tigers finished their season at 5-6. Ram Stadium 1st Round State Playoffs verses Alamogordo Tigers on home turfCourtesy 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Friday Night Free Ortero Arts Reception, Downtown Nights New York Avenue Free Live Music, Shopping and More

The First Fridays of each month the downtown Cultural Arts and History District comes alive - all stores are open till 8 pm with specials and great music and the new exhibition opens each month at Otero Arts.

Read full story
Mescalero, NM

AlamogordoTownNews.com Mescalero Apache Boys finished 2nd at Saturday's District 3/4 - A/AA District Championships

Cross Country - Saturday's District 3/4 - A/AA District Championships. Mescalero Apache Boys finished 2nd at Saturday's District 3/4 - A/AA District Championships in Roswell and qualified for the A/AA State Meet on November 5th.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Area High School Sports Update

Las Cruces defeated Alamogordo in straight sets (25-7, 25-9, 25-12). Lady Tigers drop to 3-19, 0-9 in district and they finish the regular season Saturday vs. Gadsden. Cloudcroft defeated Mescalero Apache in 4 sets (23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16).

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org High School Football Who will win the State? Alamogordo Tigers Make State Playoffs

Alamogordo Tiger make it to state Football Playoffs…. High School football fans from across Alamogordo, Otero County and the state will have a chance to cheer on the local teams over the course of the next several weeks with the start of the New Mexico Activities Association's state championship tournament.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo ZooBoo, KALH’s Anthony Lucero and Halloween on New York Avenue Saturday a Collaborative Success

Saturday saw many Halloween festivities in Alamogordo, New Mexico from Boo Zoo, to the New York Avenue Trick or Treat; the kids had a big day in Alamogordo Saturday, all day, celebrating Halloween.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands

The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

History, Lisa Vale to Ellary Battle, 2022-2023 Tigers Cross County Boys & Girls Win District Title

Alamogordo Boys & Girls both win the District 3-5A Meet - congrats to both teams on winning a district championship for the Alamogordo Tigers!. Alamogordo Tigers Boys & Girls Cross Country Win 2022-2023 District Titles.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

In Alamogordo and Nationally Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?

In Alamogordo New Mexico and via national polling Eighty-five percent of American adults say they go online daily—and 31% say they're online constantly—which is likely no surprise considering how much of our modern lives have become tethered to the internet. It's not only the hours we spend scrolling through our social media feeds, checking email, and streaming music playlists.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy