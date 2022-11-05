AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo 2022 Veteran's Day Parade Photo Journal and History of Veterans Day

Alamogordo’s 10th Street and New York Avenue hosted the 2022 Alamogordo Veterans Day Parade 2022. The parade celebrated Veterans with 4 legged friends, school children, police, fire, military, the Honor Guard, the US Veterans Motorcycle Club rode along with the Patriot Guard Riders Captain, the Honor Flight Participants, Judge Ellen Jessen, the Children’s Theater of Alamogordo, the Flickinger Center, political candidates Amy Barela, Commission District 2, and John Block, Candidate for State District 51 were present and more.

The parade began with the procession of the flag, followed by 49th Wing Commander Justin Spears, then Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne and a host of other parade entrants, ending with the procession of fire equipment and all honoring our American Veterans.

A photo journal follows of this years parade…

Alamogordo's Veteran's Day Parade 2022 10th Street to New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

49th Wing Commander Justin Spears at Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2002 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne and her husband at the Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Patriot Guard Riders Captain at the Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Bikers from US Veteran's Bike Club and the Patriot Guard at the 2022 Alamogordo Veterans Day Parade 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Daughters of the American Revolution at the Veteran's Day Parade 2022 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Beautiful Horses visit Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Republican Party Float accompanies by Amy Barela, John Block and others at Alamogordo's Veterans Day Parade 2022 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Childrens Theater of Alamogordo at the Alamogordo 2022 Veteran's Day Parade 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Childrens Theater of Alamogordo at the Alamogordo 2022 Veteran's Day Parade 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Appropriately Ghost Busters visits the historic and haunted New York Avenue for the 2022 Veteran's Day Parade 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

St Francis Cabrini Catholic School at the Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

4 Legged Pups Joined the Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Buene Vista joined the Alamogordo 2022 Veteran's Day Parade 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

Alamogordo Veteran's Day Parade 2022 on Alamogordo's historic New York Avenue 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com/AlamogordoConservativeNews.org

The History of Veterans Day:

Not to be confused with Memorial Day which is celebrated in May. Veterans Day is to celebrate all military alive and serving, those that served in the past and those that died. Memorial Day is to to memorialize those that perished.

In 1921, an unknown World War I American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. This site, on a hillside overlooking the Potomac River and the city of Washington, D.C., became the focal point of reverence for America’s veterans.

Similar ceremonies occurred earlier in England and France, where an unknown soldier was buried in each nation’s highest place of honor (in England, Westminster Abbey; in France, the Arc de Triomphe).

These memorial gestures all took place on November 11, giving universal recognition to the celebrated ending of World War I fighting at 11 a.m., November 11, 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month). The day became known as “Armistice Day.”

Armistice Day officially received its name in America in 1926 through a Congressional resolution. It became a national holiday 12 years later by similar Congressional action.

If the idealistic hope had been realized that World War I was “the War to end all wars,” November 11 might still be called Armistice Day.

But only a few years after the holiday was proclaimed, war broke out in Europe. Sixteen and one-half million Americans took part.

Four hundred seven thousand of them died in service, more than 292,000 in battle.

Armistice Day Changed To Honor All Veterans.

The first celebration using the term Veterans Day occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947.

Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized "National Veterans Day," which included a parade and other festivities, to honor all veterans.

The event was held on November 11, then designated Armistice Day. Later, U.S. Representative Edward Rees of Kansas proposed a bill that would change Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day.

Raymond Weeks received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Reagan in November 1982. Weeks' local parade and ceremonies are now an annual event celebrated nationwide.

On Memorial Day 1958, two more unidentified American war dead were brought from overseas and interred in the plaza beside the unknown soldier of World War I. One was killed in World War II, the other in the Korean War.

In 1984, an unknown serviceman from the Vietnam War was placed alongside the others. The remains from Vietnam were exhumed May 14, 1998, identified as Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, and removed for burial.

To honor these men, symbolic of all Americans who gave their lives in all wars, an Army honor guard, the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), keeps day and night vigil.

A law passed in 1968 changed the national commemoration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. It soon became apparent, however, that November 11 was a date of historic significance to many Americans. Therefore, in 1978 Congress returned the observance to its traditional date.

National Ceremonies Held at Arlington National Cemetery

The focal point for official, national ceremonies for Veterans Day continues to be the memorial amphitheater built around the Tomb of the Unknowns.

At 11 a.m. on November 11, a combined color guard representing all military services executes “Present Arms” at the tomb. The nation’s tribute to its war dead is symbolized by the laying of a presidential wreath. The bugler plays “taps.” The rest of the ceremony takes place in the amphitheater.

Veterans Day ceremonies at Arlington and elsewhere are coordinated by the President’s Veterans Day National Committee. Chaired by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the committee represents national veterans organizations.

Governors of many states and U.S. territories appoint Veterans Day chairpersons who, in cooperation with the National Committee and the Department of Defense, arrange and promote local ceremonies.

Readers Digest

Veteran's Day is officially November 11th, so thank a veteran or an active-duty member of the military this week for their service. Our military is the lifeblood of the Alamogordo community.