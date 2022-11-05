Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates

Number 6 ranked Rio Rancho defeated  number 11 ranked Alamogordo 21-7 in the 6A 1st Round Playoffs. The Alamogordo  Tigers finished their season at 5-6. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QldVK_0izwkuyi00
Ram Stadium 1st Round State Playoffs verses Alamogordo Tigers on home turfCourtesy 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio

Highlights of the game:

Rio Rancho was 3-for-3 in the red zone during the Friday night competition in its 21-7 victory.

Select commentary pet101.9 FM 1220 AM Sports Radio…

“JJ Arellano 1 yd TD run, Rio Rancho led Alamogordo 7-0, 4:25 to go 1Q

Damon Mayberry 2 yd TD run, Money XP good - Alamogordo and Rio Rancho tied 7-7, :03 to go 1Q

JJ Arellano 7 yd TD run, Rio Rancho led Alamogordo 14-7, 8:54 to go 2Q

Halftime - Rio Rancho leads Alamogordo 14-7

Alamogordo held its own 3rd quarter but no gain ending the 3rd - Rio Rancho led Alamogordo 14-7

Noah Nelson 1 yd TD run, Rio Rancho led Alamogordo 21-7, 1:16 to go 4Q

 FINAL - No. 6 Rio Rancho defeats No. 11 Alamogordo 21-7 in the 6A 1st Round Playoffs” 

The Rams are 6-7 all time at the Field of Dreams, where they’ll face the Hawks Friday at 7.

Centennial is 2-1 vs. the Rams, although the Rams’ win was in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, a 24-7 victory at RRHS.

The Tigers finished their season at 5-6. Congratulations to the Tigers on an amazing season and excellent sportsmanship throughout the season. 

In other action:

Football 

No. 2 Texico defeated No. 7 Tularosa 62-12 in the 2A Quarterfinals.

 The Wildcats finish their season at 4-7. Congrats to the Wildcats on a great season!

Volleyball 

 Tularosa defeated Lordsburg in 4 sets (27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14). The Lady Cats improve their record to 15-7, 5-2 in district. They finish regular season Saturday vs. Cloudcroft.

Capitan defeated Mescalero Apache in 4 sets (25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15).
The Lady Chiefs finished regular season 5-17, 0-8 in district.

