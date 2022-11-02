AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo Area High School Sports Update

Volleyball

Las Cruces defeated Alamogordo in straight sets (25-7, 25-9, 25-12).

Lady Tigers drop to 3-19, 0-9 in district and they finish the regular season Saturday vs. Gadsden.

Cloudcroft defeated Mescalero Apache in 4 sets (23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16).

Lady Bears improve to 15-7, 5-2 in district, finish regular season Saturday at Tularosa.

Lady Chiefs drop to 5-16, 0-7 in district they finish regular season Thursday vs. Capitan.

Volleyball - FINAL - Tularosa defeated Mescalero Apache in 5 sets.

Lady Cats improve to 14-7, 4-2 in district - next play at Lordsburg on Thursday.

Lady Chiefs drop to 5-15, 0-6 in district.

Cloudcroft defeated Lordsburg in 4 sets.

In the USA Today Sports writers national High School Volleyball rankings out of New Mexico only La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.) with a Record: 19-0 ranks in the Region 8 rankings.

The competition up north as the state tournament draws ever nearer. La Cueva may have the target on its back, but its not the only target in Class 5A volleyball.

The defending state champion Bears certainly expect to be in the mix as they attempt to go back to back, but there are any number of challengers poised to contend, including – among others – Centennial, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces and Cleveland.

In 4-A it’s becoming more likely that the team everyone will be targeting is Hope Christian.

Class 4A’s top-ranked side essentially locked up the District 6-4A championship Thursday night, taking down defending state champion Albuquerque Academy in four sets. The strongest schools this year are from this district.

The scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16.

The Huskies (18-2 overall) remained perfect against 4A competition this season, and stretched their lead to two games in the district over the Chargers (9-10, 3-2). And Hope swept Academy in both district matches. Each school has just three regular-season matches remaining.

After Academy squared the match by taking the second set, the Huskies – whose only losses came to 3A Robertson and 5A Los Lunas – played two excellent and largely clean sets to close out the Chargers.

State rankings to date:

