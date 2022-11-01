AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org High School Football Who will win the State? Alamogordo Tigers Make State Playoffs

Alamogordo Tiger make it to state Football Playoffs…

High School football fans from across Alamogordo, Otero County and the state will have a chance to cheer on the local teams over the course of the next several weeks with the start of the New Mexico Activities Association's state championship tournament.

Locally round 1 is about to begin with…

No. 11 Alamogordo at No. 6 Rio Rancho will be Friday, November 4th at 7 PM. (6A State First Round).

No. 7 Tularosa at No. 2 Texico will be Friday November 4th at 7 PM. (2A State Quarterfinals)

Reminder the game tickets will be sold online at gofan.co - No walk up tickets will be sold day of games.

The Class 6A playoff bracket has three distinct alphas — Cleveland, Centennial and La Cueva — who all believed they could have, or should have, been placed on the top line.

According to the Albuquerque Journals James Yodice:

“The 6A bracket had what I would describe as four cliques. The top three, then the next group, which was the easiest to predict, with Hobbs, Volcano Vista and Rio Rancho.

The third clique was complicated to unscramble, since Cibola, Farmington, Los Lunas and Carlsbad were extraordinarily close in criteria. We ended up with Farmington at 7, then Cibola, Los Lunas and Carlsbad.



Alamogordo and Atrisco Heritage were the last teams into the field, and two-thirds of the final clique along with West Mesa.

On that note, a final word on West Mesa, which was the first 6A team left out. I already was on record as saying I hoped the Mustangs would get into the field and that they were deserving of a slot. Plenty of 12 seeds in other years were far less accomplished and talented than this West Mesa group.

Some seasons, it can be a stretch to find 12 legitimate playoff teams. That was not the case in 2022.”

The 2022 New Mexico Football State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below.

6A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A

5A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A

4A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A

3A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 3A

2A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 2A

8-Man

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 8-Man

6-Man

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6-Man

