AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands

The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!

The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.

The New Mexico State University Tournament of Bands (TOB) is the largest marching band competition in New Mexico and the surrounding southern region. The first tournament was held in 1977, originally the Parade of Bands, and is now a long-standing annual tradition for area high schools. The competition was changed to Tournament of Bands in the 90’s and has been a long-standing tradition.

Tournament of Bands is held in late October/early November annually on the beautiful New Mexico State University campus at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Bands compete in an adjudicated process to determine the top ten bands who then perform in Finals competition once again to determine the Grand Champion of the annual tournament.

Bands are placed in class sizes based on their school size. These range from Class C (smallest school size) to Class AA (largest number of band members). Their performance is judged based on their overall performance, musicality, visual, and general effects. Our esteemed adjudicators are selected each year and are considered esteemed in their fields. Judges include Director of Bands at higher education institutions, DCI directors and staff, and so many more!

Guests are invited each year to join at Aggie Memorial Stadium and cheer on their favorite high school performance, as well as enjoy a performance by The Pride of New Mexico!

Random photos from the Alamogordo Tigers Band Tournament of the Bands 2022…

