Alamogordo, NM

Halloween "Alamogordo Style" Using Vintage Items for Halloween Decorating

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Halloween window displays and home decorating accents are an act of love and celebration of creativity. Those made with vintage items incorporated into the display elements provide a feeling of authenticity with a nod toward recycling and a second life for old or vintage items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHj7q_0inABhDe00
Halloween Decorating from Thrift Store Treasures Easy EconomicalRoadrunner Emporium

Antique, thrift and home decor stores found in most cities or towns such as Good News Thrift Store, Mia's Collectibles, Roadrunner Emporium or the Local Bodega on New York Avenue, Alamogordo, New Mexico are an excellent option for Halloween accents and decor by giving items a second life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRylh_0inABhDe00
Decor by Rusty Easton Roadrunner Emporium2nd Life Media

Halloween places pressure to decorate the home but do we really want paper spiders and cobwebs around the home? Probably not so the color black is our friend. Go to a local thrift store or a vintage décor store on New York Avenue and pick up a flower arrangement and paint it black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShfU7_0inABhDe00
Painted Black Flowers2nd Life Media Inc

At Roadrunner Emporium local artists have created some unique accent pieces that compliment any décor without being gaudy. Accent with themed lamps such as those made by Toni Gentlewing made to look spooky and the perfect accent for the holiday. The shade is interchangeable and for Christmas can be themed as well with Mrs. Gentlewing’s accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hc3ST_0inABhDe00
Halloween Decorative Lamps by Toni Gentlewing2nd Life Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8MtI_0inABhDe00
Pumpkin Decor by Rusty Easton Roadrunner Emporium2nd Life Media

Using vintage items during the holiday, you create a unique display that will stand out from traditional seasonal décor from used or recycled items. It will provide an eerie refresh to a period piece and most definitely draw attention.

Old Glass Bottles or Apothecary Bottles

Beginning in the 16th century, apothecary bottles were used to dispense medications, tonics, and ointments. Made of handblown glass and identified with decorative labels, pharmacists and others used them for display purposes. Early bottles often contained Latin inscriptions of their contents. Some had a recessed section where the label was applied; then it was covered with a thin piece of glass to protect the label from being damaged by the bottle’s contents. Most vintage apothecary bottles’ paper labels were not covered with glass and wore off over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcIsp_0inABhDe00
Old Bottles found at thrift stores everywhere make great decorMia’s Collectibles Alamogordo

Some vintage apothecary bottles contain labels describing their original contents. Bottles with labels identifying scary contents or Halloween-related terms—like this early witch hazel bottle—work perfectly as Halloween décor.

Fortunately, aged glass bottles and early apothecary bottles either with worn labels have a creepy look to them. If they contain original labels identifying scary contents like poison, tonic, or blood and liver pills, that’s a bonus. You can line them on a shelf or corral them together under a cloche or on a pedestal for a fun Halloween display.

Silhouettes or Old Photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftkYs_0inABhDe00
Aged Silhouettes Make Perfect Holliday Decor2nd Life Media

From the 18th century, silhouettes are two-dimensional, featureless representations of a person, animal, object, or scene, filled in as a solid shape. They are typically framed and presented by one of these methods: cut out of black paper and pasted on a light background; hollow cut from light-colored paper and pasted on a dark background; or painted on ivory, plaster, paper, or in reverse on glass or old photos or images of men or women in haunting poses evoke tingling of one’s senses. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Q3T5_0inABhDe00
Old Photo Silhouettes Make Good Halloween DecorGood News Thrift Shop Alamogordo

These shadowy figures evoke a sense of ghostly eeriness that makes them perfect for displaying during Halloween.

Since silhouettes have a shadowy appearance, they could readily be displayed for Halloween. You might create a gallery wall of them for a monochromatic effect. Collect a few cat silhouettes for a “black-cat” theme. If you want to Halloween-ify it even more, you could cut a witches’ hat out of black paper and tape it to the head of a female bust portrait to represent a witch. Be sure to tape the hat directly on the glass and not on the actual silhouette so it doesn’t damage it when you remove the hat.

Spooky Signs or Advertising Signs

Signs used to advertise a person, place, product, or service date back to ancient times. Advertising signs were and are still used today to sway people to take a particular action. Some early advertising signs contain words that evoke spooky vibes and are perfect for using as Halloween décor.

Vintage advertising signs that represent death work well as Halloween décor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUpkC_0inABhDe00
Old Signs a Haunting Message for Halloween2nd Life Media

Some examples include signs initially used to promote services like palm and tarot card reading, fortune telling, ghost hunting, and similar services. Additionally, signs related to death used at a funeral parlor, morgue, or cemetery work well as Halloween décor. Finally, vintage signs containing images such as black cats, bats, ghosts, witches, spiders, skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, scarecrows, and the like also put you in the Halloween mood. Simply hang the sign on a wall, set it on a shelf, or display it on your covered front porch to celebrate the holiday.

Candelabra’s and Chandeliers 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pbu80_0inABhDe00
Aged Chandeliers make great temporary decir2nd Life Media

A candelabra is a candlestick or holder with multiple arms for holding candles. Before the invention of electric light, candelabra provided light for nightly activities like reading and writing. Often made of silver, gold, brass, copper, iron, or crystal, candelabra usually contained ornate designs and were displayed prominently in homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGq2h_0inABhDe00
Candelabra and old lamps for Halloween Decor2nd Life Media

So, what makes them appropriate for Halloween? If you’re like me and watch any classic haunted mansion movies, you would likely see a ghostly figure lurking in the halls at night holding a lighted candelabra. Thus, they set an ominous tone for Halloween.

Lighted candelabra provide an eerie ambiance and lend well to a Halloween theme.

Place a candelabra on your dining table or buffet as a centerpiece. Add flickering flameless taper candles for a creepy effect. Spice up the spooky factor by stretching spider webbing or cotton batting across the branched arms of the candelabra.

Although these vintage items can be displayed all year long, featuring them during Halloween breathes new life into them to bring them back from the dead or into a new life. It’s a great way of reviving everyday vintage décor into seasonal décor and creating a distinctive look for the Halloween holiday.

Antique and home decor stores such as Good News Thrift Store, Roadrunner Emporium or the Local Bodega on New York Avenue are an excellent option for Holliday Accents and Decor.

After Halloween or the fall festivities, let’s remember, our wildlife loves REAL pumpkins that were used as décor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2DZS_0inABhDe00
Feed the wildlife old watermelons after Halloween2nd Life Media at Lincoln National Park Cloudcroft

Don’t throw away pumpkins after Halloween. Find woods or a field near you, smash them open and leave for the wildlife to eat. Pumpkin is safe for them and the seeds act as a natural dewormer. (Be sure to break them up so the deer don’t get their head stuck inside!) 2.5 billion pumpkins produced, only one fifth gets reused. The rest end up decaying in landfills creating methane gases that harm the environment. So, recycle those pumpkins to the wildlife (or even to a wildlife rehab if there’s one near you or ask a local farm if they want them for their cows or pigs) recycling plus a food source for hungry animals.

Let’s all be safe, decorate and have fun this Halloween and think of our wild 4 legged friends when the holiday ends. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Halloween Decor# Halloween in Alamogordo# Thrift Store Decorating# Decorating on a budget

Comments / 2

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
78 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

History, Lisa Vale to Ellary Battle, 2022-2023 Tigers Cross County Boys & Girls Win District Title

Alamogordo Boys & Girls both win the District 3-5A Meet - congrats to both teams on winning a district championship for the Alamogordo Tigers!. Alamogordo Tigers Boys & Girls Cross Country Win 2022-2023 District Titles.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Stephanie Dubois Sworn In Otero County Commission District 2

The Honorable Angie Schneider conducted the swearing in ceremony.2nd Life Media. Stephanie Dubois is the Democratic candidate for Otero County District 2 Commission. She is facing Republican Amy Barela in the November general election.

Read full story
7 comments
Otero County, NM

Interesting Alamogordo, Otero County, New Mexico Local Political Races: Will They Buck the Mid-Term Curse Dating to FDR?

New Mexico joined the Union in January 1912. It has participated in 28 presidential elections through 2020, alternating some extended periods of support for Democratic and Republican candidates. Democrats have now won 7 of the last 8 elections, including Joe Biden's 54% to 44% win over Donald Trump in 2020.

Read full story
7 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger & Regional Sports Highlights

The Alamogordo Tiger Varsity vs. Organ Mountain has been moved to Thursday (10/27) - game time still 7 PM. ﻿Centennial defeated Alamogordo 42-17 Saturday. The Tigers drop to 4-5, 1-3 in district - host Organ Mountain on a revised schedule of Thursday in regular season finale.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeNews.org Alamogordo Veterans Day Parade Registration and The History of Veterans Day

Annual Alamogordo Veterans Day Observances Parade 2022. Let's show our Veterans the support they deserve and line 10th Street down to New York Avenue turning left at Roadrunner Emporium, 10th and New York with RED, WHITE, and BLUE.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

NMEDD Awards $1.9M in Capital Outlay to Alamogordo MainStreet - New York Avenue

New Mexico Economic Development Department announces $1.9 Million grant to Alamogordo's New York Avenue... Alamogordo MainStreet, in partnership with the City of Alamogordo and New Mexico MainStreet, was recently awarded $1.9 million in Capital Outlay funds from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and New Mexico Main Street to improve the street scape of the 800 and 900 blocks of New York Avenue in Alamogordo's downtown district.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Saturday 10-22-22 Volunteer at the Dudley School & Dudley School History 8 am to 11 am.

Converting the Dudley School — one of the oldest structures in Alamogordo, New Mexico — into a community center is a task the community is taking on under the leadership of the Tularosa Basin Historic Society and the city of Alamogordo.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso Sector

Border Patrol officials said that in addition to handling the recent migrant influx, agents have sustained the border security and dismantled dangerous human smuggling attempts.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Sports Roundup Tiger Sports Football History

Tiger Volleyball Alamogordo HighCourtesy 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Centennial defeated Alamogordo in straight sets (25-12, 25-3, 25-6). The Lady Tigers now 3-16, 0-6 in district, next play at Organ Mountain on Tuesday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo 1266 Votes Cast so Far! Alamogordo Historical Voter Turnout and Mid-Term Trends

In Alamogordo, Otero County, New Mexico what to expect as far as voting numbers in this years election with early voting that has begun is anyones guess?. Historic trends of mid-terms from 2018 showed New Mexico with the 5th worst voter turnout in the nation. However voter turnout out in the 2020 general election was at an historic high.

Read full story
13 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo News from the STEM Learning Center

Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs, like those at our STEM Learning Center, Alamogordo, prepare youth for STEM careers and build not only technical skills but the problem-solving, collaboration, and innovation experience they need to be successful in life and even create a better world for all of us.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Weekend Sports Review & History of Alamogordo Sports

Hobbs defeated Alamogordo 47-3. The Tigers fall to 4-4, 1-2 in district - play at Centennial next Saturday. Estancia defeated Mescalero Apache 46-0. Chiefs drop to 2-6, next play at Capitan on Friday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Conservative News Border Patrol Weekend Update

Smuggling Schemes Continue across the border entrances according to US Border Patrol. El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents encountered a daily average of 2,100+ migrants while still disrupting multiple organized smuggling schemes throughout the entire sector.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and Alamogordo

Certain city and government leaders have long-realized positive impacts art and other forms of creative expression can have on communities. In Atlanta or more local in Albuquerque and Las Cruces filmmakers are provided with lucrative tax incentives to work there—a perk that regularly attracts talent, projects, and investments to the area. Meanwhile, non-profit organizations around the country dedicated to art regularly provide creative solutions and funding and embrace innovative thinkers with programs that intersect with a sense of community, advocacy, and social change.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy