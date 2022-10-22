AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Saturday 10-22-22 Volunteer at the Dudley School & Dudley School History 8 am to 11 am.

Converting the Dudley School — one of the oldest structures in Alamogordo, New Mexico — into a community center is a task the community is taking on under the leadership of the Tularosa Basin Historic Society and the city of Alamogordo.

The Dudley School rehabilitation is the first major historic preservation event in the historically Hispanic and African American “old town” portion of Alamogordo on the Chihuahuita side of 10th Street.

Chihuahuita was/is the barrio of Alamogordo, NM where many houses continue to age and deteriorate without much effort to revitalize, thus this effort is not only of historic importance, but also culturally important to the history of Alamogordo and the preservation of that history.

The Dudley School, originally known as the Kansas School was a 4-room facility that segregated non-English speaking students from the general population and also hosted African American children until integration began in Alamogordo in the late 40s through 1951.

The school once it reopens will be a community center, with story boards telling the history and stories of students and teachers and will host a new playground. This is a vitally important project that is being archived by the Film Students of Alamogordo High School and in a photo journal.

If you would like to learn more or volunteer or contribute visit Debra or Joe at the Tularosa Basin Museum at the corner of 10th Street and White Sands Blvd or drop by Roadrunner Emporium to get more details from Tularosa Basin Historic Society board member Rene Sepulveda.

The Tularosa Basin Historic Society is one of the most robust and active historic preservation organizations in New Mexico and punches well above its weight and size in its abilities to bring community collaborations to life in preservation.

The Dudley School project is just one of several that is or has been under the leadership of the Tularosa Basin Historic Society but with the get your hand dirty on the ground leadership of Joe and Deb Lewandowski.

A bit about Deb and Joe:

Joe and Deb Lewandowski were Alamogordo Mid-High School sweethearts. After graduating in 1974 and 1975, Joe joined the U.S. Army starting their adventure of moving around the world. This opportunity allowed for them to visit historical locations in the areas they served. After 6 1/2 years, they returned to Alamogordo, starting their first business in the solid waste collection business in 1981.

Over the years, they started other businesses and continuing their involvement in solid waste consulting and management. Both have always had a love and curiosity of the true history story not the way it may have been portrayed. As Joe says, "Hollywood History".

In 2012, they started their involvement with the Tularosa Basin Historical Society. Working with great volunteers, they have been honored to be involved with the renovation of the "Plaza" and the La Luz Pottery Factory, two significant projects that put the Tula Basin Historic Society on the map, preserving two iconic buildings that otherwise could be derelict.

The two are aggressively working on two more very visible projects in partnership with the Tularosa Basin Historic Society, the city of Alamogordo and the business community of the New York Avenue Business District.

The first project is evolving, as previously reported on the corner of 10th Street and White Sands Blvd, as the Alamogordo Railroad History Park. The evolving park that will have artifacts and photographs from the early days of Alamogordo as a railroad town dating to the early 1900's. The planning for the city and its roots date to 1898.

Background on the importance of the railroad to Alamogordo, thus the park.

In 1912, incorporated Alamogordo, was founded as a company town, to support the building of the El Paso and Northeastern Railroad, a part of the transcontinental railway that was being constructed in the late 19th century.

Initially its main industry was timbering for railroad ties. The railroad founders were also eager to find a major town that would persist after the railroad was completed; they formed the Alamogordo Improvement Company to develop the area, making Alamogordo an early example of a planned community. The Alamogordo Improvement Company owned all the land, platted the streets, built the first houses and commercial buildings, donated land for a college. The early days of Alamogordo was driven by commerce around the railroad.

A modern park evolves under a partnered approach.

This walking park will showcase the influence of the railroad, across from the Tularosa Basin Museum and Walgreens. The park upgrades and preservation work are a joint historical preservation project between Alamogordo MainStreet (which secured a $20,000 grant from Union Pacific), the city of Alamogordo, and the design, implementation and oversite of the building project is being done by Joe and Debra under the umbrella of the Tularosa Basin Historic Society, and Operational Consultants.

Debra is tasked with creating the photo essay on the walking path that will tell the story of Alamogordo as the railroad town it once was. Joe is tasked with managing the buildout. Together the new park is evolving, and they are "getting it done via community partnerships."

Dudley School Preservation Project:

The next project, the duo of Debra and Joe, recently kicked off, was a well-attended public meeting seeking volunteers is the Dudley School Preservation Project. Since kickoff there have been two volunteer days where a large amount of cleanout has begun. The work is ongoing and will need volunteers again in the upcoming weeks.

Alamogordo's Hispanic History, A Story Getting Representation Through Preservation:

Dudley School was the historically Hispanic School. Dudley School was built in 1914 and had four classrooms. Dudley School was set up as part of a segregation plan at the time and specialized in children that did not speak English being educated in a separate school facility. Hispanics could not go north of 10th Street or into the "plaza" at the time. The city of Alamogordo, New Mexico with its proximity to Texas was a racially divided city until the 1950's. The Dudley School project is important in that it is a historic structure from the early 1900's, and it was one of the two schools that served students of color during the years of segregation. The project will bring the building back to its origins of 4 rooms and will be a community center as well as a museum telling firsthand family stories of students that attended the Dudley School. The revitalized school will also have playground equipment and will be available to the public for rentals. This is another community partnership effort led by the duo in working the process of partnerships between the city, the Tularosa Basin Historic Society and the public in volunteering to assist in the grunt work of preservation.

According to Joe and Debra, "helping with the setup and planning of these projects, supporting the history, gathering and educating public on the stories of the Basin has been and continues to be very rewarding."

Both have served at different times on the TBHS Board of Directors. Debra serves as the TBHS Manager which oversees the daily operations of the museum on White Sands and 10th Street, schedules with Joe the tours and preservation of the Pottery Factory and of course these other multiple projects.

Passion, Commitment, Heart:

As one drives around the city of Alamogordo and Otero County from the La Luz Pottery Factory to the Plaza, the Dudley School and beyond; the commitment, passion and hard work ethic of Debra & Joe Lewandowski can be felt. Steve Jobs the founder of Apple said, "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do."

It is apparent, in each interaction with Debra & Joe Lewandowski, they are creating a legacy of historic preservation. Each puts the elbow grease and hard work into the projects, and they have found the work "they love."

We as a community in Alamogordo, and Otero County are fortunate to have them as leaders in our community. From our hearts on New York Avenue, Alamogordo, Otero County and beyond, Thank you!