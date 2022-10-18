Alamogordo Conservative News Border Patrol Weekend Update

Alamogordo Border Patrol Update 2nd Life Media

Smuggling Schemes Continue across the border entrances according to US Border Patrol.

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents encountered a daily average of 2,100+ migrants while still disrupting multiple organized smuggling schemes throughout the entire sector.

These thwarted schemes led to the interception of 53 smuggled migrants, 15 smugglers and one felony sex offender.

As the migrant surge continues, agents remain focused and vigilant. Thank you agents for your hard work and sacrifice.

Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to exploit local motels and utilize the rooms as stash houses. The Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit discovered 17 smuggled migrants crammed inside a small local motel room. The smugglers were processed accordingly and will face charges for the smuggling scheme.

An additional release of information via the Facebook page press release from the US Border Patrol El Paso Sector releases information on a drug seizure:

CHECKPOINT SEIZURE! Alamogordo Border Patrol Agents seized 266 lbs. of marijuana at the HWY 54 USBP Checkpoint. The 245 bundles were located inside a hidden floor compartment of the vehicle. The Mexican National driver and passenger were processed accordingly and consequently had their valid Border Crossing Cards revoked.

The Alamogordo Station was established in 1926 with a complement of two Patrol Inspectors. They conducted station business out of their homes until 1938. The primary duty of the inspectors was to check trains for illegal aliens while the steam locomotives stopped for fuel and water.

The station was increased to 10 Patrol Inspectors by 1940. Their duties were expanded to include observing vehicle traffic. In 1959, the station area was divided with the eastern half going to the newly created station at Carlsbad, New Mexico. The remaining portion became the present station area which consists of 16,285 square miles.

The Alamogordo Station area is characterized by mountain ranges and a large valley all oriented in a south to north direction. The valley, called the Tularosa Basin, extends 100 miles north and is 30 to 40 miles in width. Two large military bases are located in the area, Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range.

The Ysleta Station area of responsibility includes 16.7 miles of International Boundary along the Rio Grande River.

The Ysleta Border Patrol Station was established on July 23, 1929 with the assigning of two officers to patrol the border. The area east of El Paso and east of Juarez, Mexico was growing in population and within a few months it became necessary to increase the manpower to three officers. The station was located in the back room of the Ysleta Port of Entry. Due to the growth of El Paso in the direction of Ysleta, increased smuggling operations were seen in the large agricultural areas and entry of illegal aliens was also apparent.

During the 1930's, the manpower was increased to eight officers. In 1955, the station size increased to ten officers and remained at or near this level until July of 1964.

In July of 1964 the Ysleta Station became a part of the El Paso Station and a special unit was formed known as the El Paso Unit One. This unit, under the supervision of the El Paso Station Patrol Agent in Charge had one Senior Patrol Inspector (Supervisor) and eight to twelve officers. In September of 1973, the Ysleta Station was reopened and located at the Ysleta Port of Entry with a Patrol Agent in Charge and seven men assigned. Due to a steady growth in manpower, the station office was moved to a permanent facility in 1975. The responsibilities of the Ysleta Station increased as the manpower increased. In May of 1985 a traffic checkpoint, located on Highway 62/180 was added. In November of 1991, the Ysleta Station was moved into a new 14,000 square foot station to accommodate the increases in manpower and equipment.

In July of 1992 the new Ysleta Port of Entry was officially opened which included a 2,200 square foot alien processing room for the Ysleta Station. Due to the new construction of residential housing on the north side of the station, a security chain link fence topped with razor wire was installed along the entire length of the northern rock wall in October of 1999.

In July 2000, the construction of a new building was completed at the Ysleta Station.

Information provided by the US Border Patrol El Paso Sector and the Ysleta Port of Entry.