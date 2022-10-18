Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Conservative News Border Patrol Weekend Update

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lrOf_0idIuIoQ00
Alamogordo Border Patrol Update2nd Life Media

Smuggling Schemes Continue across the border entrances according to US Border Patrol.

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents encountered a daily average of 2,100+ migrants while still disrupting multiple organized smuggling schemes throughout the entire sector.

These thwarted schemes led to the interception of 53 smuggled migrants, 15 smugglers and one felony sex offender.

As the migrant surge continues, agents remain focused and vigilant. Thank you agents for your hard work and sacrifice.

Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to exploit local motels and utilize the rooms as stash houses. The Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit discovered 17 smuggled migrants crammed inside a small local motel room. The smugglers were processed accordingly and will face charges for the smuggling scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUxES_0idIuIoQ00
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector provided information and photoUS Border Patrol El Paso Sector provided information and photo

An additional release of information via the Facebook page press release from the US Border Patrol El Paso Sector releases information on a drug seizure:

CHECKPOINT SEIZURE! Alamogordo Border Patrol Agents seized 266 lbs. of marijuana at the HWY 54 USBP Checkpoint. The 245 bundles were located inside a hidden floor compartment of the vehicle. The Mexican National driver and passenger were processed accordingly and consequently had their valid Border Crossing Cards revoked.

The Alamogordo Station was established in 1926 with a complement of two Patrol Inspectors. They conducted station business out of their homes until 1938. The primary duty of the inspectors was to check trains for illegal aliens while the steam locomotives stopped for fuel and water.

The station was increased to 10 Patrol Inspectors by 1940. Their duties were expanded to include observing vehicle traffic. In 1959, the station area was divided with the eastern half going to the newly created station at Carlsbad, New Mexico. The remaining portion became the present station area which consists of 16,285 square miles.

The Alamogordo Station area is characterized by mountain ranges and a large valley all oriented in a south to north direction. The valley, called the Tularosa Basin, extends 100 miles north and is 30 to 40 miles in width. Two large military bases are located in the area, Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range.

The Ysleta Station area of responsibility includes 16.7 miles of International Boundary along the Rio Grande River.

The Ysleta Border Patrol Station was established on July 23, 1929 with the assigning of two officers to patrol the border. The area east of El Paso and east of Juarez, Mexico was growing in population and within a few months it became necessary to increase the manpower to three officers. The station was located in the back room of the Ysleta Port of Entry. Due to the growth of El Paso in the direction of Ysleta, increased smuggling operations were seen in the large agricultural areas and entry of illegal aliens was also apparent.

During the 1930's, the manpower was increased to eight officers. In 1955, the station size increased to ten officers and remained at or near this level until July of 1964.

In July of 1964 the Ysleta Station became a part of the El Paso Station and a special unit was formed known as the El Paso Unit One. This unit, under the supervision of the El Paso Station Patrol Agent in Charge had one Senior Patrol Inspector (Supervisor) and eight to twelve officers. In September of 1973, the Ysleta Station was reopened and located at the Ysleta Port of Entry with a Patrol Agent in Charge and seven men assigned. Due to a steady growth in manpower, the station office was moved to a permanent facility in 1975. The responsibilities of the Ysleta Station increased as the manpower increased. In May of 1985 a traffic checkpoint, located on Highway 62/180 was added. In November of 1991, the Ysleta Station was moved into a new 14,000 square foot station to accommodate the increases in manpower and equipment.

In July of 1992 the new Ysleta Port of Entry was officially opened which included a 2,200 square foot alien processing room for the Ysleta Station. Due to the new construction of residential housing on the north side of the station, a security chain link fence topped with razor wire was installed along the entire length of the northern rock wall in October of 1999.

In July 2000, the construction of a new building was completed at the Ysleta Station.

Information provided by the US Border Patrol El Paso Sector and the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Border patrol update Alamogord# Illegal Immigrants# Alamogordo Border Patrol# Public safety# Border crises

Comments / 2

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
46 followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Saturday 10-22-22 Volunteer at the Dudley School & Dudley School History 8 am to 11 am.

Converting the Dudley School — one of the oldest structures in Alamogordo, New Mexico — into a community center is a task the community is taking on under the leadership of the Tularosa Basin Historic Society and the city of Alamogordo.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso Sector

Border Patrol officials said that in addition to handling the recent migrant influx, agents have sustained the border security and dismantled dangerous human smuggling attempts.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Sports Roundup Tiger Sports Football History

Tiger Volleyball Alamogordo HighCourtesy 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Centennial defeated Alamogordo in straight sets (25-12, 25-3, 25-6). The Lady Tigers now 3-16, 0-6 in district, next play at Organ Mountain on Tuesday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo 1266 Votes Cast so Far! Alamogordo Historical Voter Turnout and Mid-Term Trends

In Alamogordo, Otero County, New Mexico what to expect as far as voting numbers in this years election with early voting that has begun is anyones guess?. Historic trends of mid-terms from 2018 showed New Mexico with the 5th worst voter turnout in the nation. However voter turnout out in the 2020 general election was at an historic high.

Read full story
14 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo News from the STEM Learning Center

Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs, like those at our STEM Learning Center, Alamogordo, prepare youth for STEM careers and build not only technical skills but the problem-solving, collaboration, and innovation experience they need to be successful in life and even create a better world for all of us.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Weekend Sports Review & History of Alamogordo Sports

Hobbs defeated Alamogordo 47-3. The Tigers fall to 4-4, 1-2 in district - play at Centennial next Saturday. Estancia defeated Mescalero Apache 46-0. Chiefs drop to 2-6, next play at Capitan on Friday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and Alamogordo

Certain city and government leaders have long-realized positive impacts art and other forms of creative expression can have on communities. In Atlanta or more local in Albuquerque and Las Cruces filmmakers are provided with lucrative tax incentives to work there—a perk that regularly attracts talent, projects, and investments to the area. Meanwhile, non-profit organizations around the country dedicated to art regularly provide creative solutions and funding and embrace innovative thinkers with programs that intersect with a sense of community, advocacy, and social change.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy