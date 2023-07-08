Alameda, CA

Another Wonderful 4th of July Parade

Alameda Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRENY_0nHyodBy00

Awesome entries outweigh late scratches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJyW9_0nHyodBy00
Donut Petit’s car previewed their upcoming Donut Fun Run 5k race and Donut Festival. Photo C. J. Hirschfield.

Alameda’s 4th of July Parade , heralded as the longest in the nation, made another triumphant trip around the island to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday. After the OutFront Endurance 5K run/walk at 9 a.m., while it was still overcast and foggy, the entries lined up along Lincoln Avenue to begin moving along the Parade route.

Approximately 150 entries took part in the sunny procession, which made its way along Park Street from Lincoln Avenue to Otis Drive, then proceeded along Grand Street, turned on to Central Avenue, and proceeded onto Webster Street to the finish line at Lincoln Avenue. The crowd lining the route was estimated to be in the range of 60,000, with about 2,500 Parade participants. There was one change to the usual route—because of the resurfacing project on Encinal Avenue, the Parade proceeded up Central Avenue instead.

View our gallery of 4th of July Parade 2023 photos by Maurice Ramirez.

What was the outcome of the Parade 5K Run/Walk?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKfUG_0nHyodBy00
Starting line of the July 4 5k Fun Run/Walk. Photo Ed Jay Photography .

Congratulations to all the 5k walkers and runners that made this year’s race a success! This year’s overall top five runners for all female age groups are:

  • 1st Place: Claire Callon, age 20, with a clock time of 18:41.9
  • 2nd Place: Katie Klymko, age 34, with a clock time of 18:46.9
  • 3rd Place: Karen Eckberg, age 38, with a clock time of 19:30.1
  • 4th Place: Anh Bui, age 31, with a clock time of 20:09.0
  • 5th Place: Katherine Congleton, age 30, with a clock time of 20:34.1

This year’s overall top five runners for all male age groups are:

  • 1st Place: Alexander Hancock, age 34, with a clock time of 17:06.0
  • 2nd Place: Kellan Murakami, age 18, with a clock time of 17:41.9
  • 3rd Place: Emilio Cazares, age 19, with a clock time of 17:43.9
  • 4th Place: Andrew Riley, age 40, with a clock time of 17:50.1
  • 5th Place: Sam Robinson, age 38, with a clock time of 17:51.8

Complete race results can be found online .

Who was at this year’s Parade?

As always, the Parade was led by the Coast Guard Base Alameda Color Guard, followed by this year’s Grand Marshals—Cindy Houts, Executive Director of the Alameda Food Bank, and Christ Episcopal Church’s Co-Chair for Social Justice, Alisa Rasera. They were followed by the Mayor, all four Councilmembers, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta and State Assemblymember Mia Bonta. Other local officials, major sponsors, and military outfits came next, all in a variety of vehicles from vintage convertibles and pedicabs to the cockpit of a jet on a trailer from the USS Hornet Museum.

Public entries featured many favorites from previous Parades as well as a variety of new entries that drew appreciation, cheers, and waves from the crowd as they passed. Live music was provided by the Academy of Alameda Parade Band and the Jason Cropper band, along with recorded music from other entries, including Alameda Pride, the Freak Truck of Love, and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jkvx_0nHyodBy00
Whisk Cake Creations sported a large stick of butter and giant whisk on their float. Photo C. J. Hirschfield.

Many popular Alameda institutions were represented in the Parade, including traveling performances by the Foodbank Players; a huge flatbed trailer for Temple Israel; local schools and youth sports such as the Alameda Islanders, My Escuela, ABC Preschool, Alameda Lacrosse Club, and Vipers Basketball. Participating cultural associations included the Alameda Sister City Association and the Toishan Benevolent Association, while nonprofits such as Pacific Pinball Museum and Meals on Wheels joined other popular favorites, including Alameda Pride, the Alameda Theatre & Cinema Grill, and the Cargo Bike Brigade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhVXH_0nHyodBy00
(L to R) Alameda Post staff: Brice, Liz, Adam, Dennis, Scott. Ken, and Christopher prepare the 1968 Mustang convertible for the parade. Photo Dawna Dowdell-Dos Santos.

Newcomers to the Parade included new local businesses Island Savoy Market, Doodlecakes Bakery, and our entry #52 for the Alameda Post . We were proud to be one of the sponsors of this fantastic Parade and we also designed and produced the program for the event . We borrowed a beautiful ’68 Mustang convertible from a friend for the day, and it served us well… for half the route. The battery died just a block before the judging stand on Otis Drive and we had to push it off the street, park it, and grab our handouts and water bottles to keep up with the Parade on foot. Nevertheless, we had a great time and we truly appreciated all the recognition and support along the route.

Who wasn’t at this year’s Parade?

Most of the livestock and equestrian entries that have taken part in previous Parades were not in attendance this year. The only equestrian entry was from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Other equestrian entries that had planned to participate this year attended the planning meeting on the Friday before the Parade. One of those intended entrants asked why the City instituted a new policy that bans stallions from participating. Between that time and the Parade, all of them withdrew.

We contacted the City Manager’s office to inquire about this new policy. Assistant City Manager Amy Wooldridge responded: “Prior to this year’s Parade, ARPD consulted with several equestrian experts and created a clearer equestrian policy based on the California Horsemen’s Association Parade rules and ethics. This was done to ensure humane treatment of all horses in the Alameda Fourth of July Parade as well as safety for Parade viewers. All equestrian groups that previously participated in the Parade were contacted and provided the updated rules well in advance of the Parade. Some groups chose not to participate in the Parade.”

As an example of implementing clear rules for the safety of Parade viewers, Wooldridge noted, “…rearing of horses—which occurred frequently in previous years—is considered a safety risk for viewers and ARPD received a report last year that there was a near miss with a viewer and a rearing horse.  [It is] correct that stallions are no longer allowed in the Parade with the new rules.”

When we followed up with others in the City to ask about this policy change, we were told that the equestrian policy continues to be reviewed and may be revised in the future. We also inquired about other late scratches from the Parade, including the Encinal Marching Band and the Sikh Riders, and were informed that many of the last-minute withdrawals were caused by fatigue and/or health issues such as COVID. There is much optimism that many, if not all, the missing contingents will be back next year.

Parade photos courtesy Maurice Ramirez and the City of Alameda.

What happened after the Parade?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCto4_0nHyodBy00
Post staff stop for homemade and home-grown lemonade from Lucas and his dad Jonathan after the Parade. Photo Adam Gillitt.

After the Post completed the Parade route, some of our staff came across an enterprising young man named Lucas who, along with his father’s help, had set up a lemonade stand in his front yard. The lemonade was made from freshly squeezed lemons grown on trees right there in their own yard. After a fun walk in the sun, the ice-cold lemonade was refreshing and delicious, and our crew sure appreciated it!

The scores from the judges who made their determinations from the Judging Stand located on Otis Drive next to the former Lum School are still being tallied. ARPD and the City will hand out awards in a variety of categories on July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Jean Sweeney Park.

Adam Gillitt is the Publisher of the Alameda Post . Reach him at publisher@alamedapost.com . His writing is collected at AlamedaPost.com/Adam-Gillitt .

The post Another Wonderful 4th of July Parade appeared first on Alameda Post .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

We are Alameda's nonprofit, independent online news and information source — community-produced and community-focused. We ❤️ all of #Alameda and #BayFarm

Alameda, CA
441 followers

More from Alameda Post

Alameda, CA

OKAPI Reusables Sweetens the Deal to Ditch Single-Use Plastic

Every week, coffee, tea, and boba cafes in Alameda use thousands of disposable, single-use cups. Even paper cups are sometimes lined in plastic and are compostable. However, a number of local Alameda cafes are committed to reducing plastic by offering special discounts to customers who make a plan to go plastic-free by bringing their own cup or borrowing an OKAPI Reusables cup for to-go drinks for the Reusables Preferred campaign this month.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Find Furry Forever Friends From FAAS

Have you been thinking about giving a shelter animal a place in your heart and home? This Friday and Saturday, Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) is going to make it extra easy, inexpensive, and fun to do!

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Bugs, Birds, and Blossoms at Alameda Point Collaborative Farm

Tilling the land to grow food for people at the Alameda Point Collaborative Farm also provides food opportunities for birds and butterflies. Not all of the insects attracted to the farm, like the cabbage white butterfly, are welcomed by Farm2Market manager Johnny Bootlace. This butterfly species lays eggs on leafy vegetable plants, such as cabbage and broccoli. Those eggs turn into caterpillars that immediately start munching on the leaves. That harms the plants because the leaves provide the photosynthesis that fuels the growth of the edible flowering part of the plant, and holes in the leaves reduce that growth process, according to Bootlace.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

1903 Locomotive Explosion Breaks Morning Silence

Famous pugilist Jim Corbett lay asleep in his bed when the sound of an explosion awakened him at 7 a.m. on January 15, 1903. He was in town with his brother Harry, training with J. C. Croll. Jim was staying in a house on Railroad Avenue—today’s Lincoln Avenue—near Sixth Street. He thought little of the noise, rolled over and went back to sleep.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Library Celebrates Chisaki’s 39 years

Alameda Free Library Director Jane Chisaki retires. Alameda Free Library Director Jane Chisaki retired on June 30 after 39 years of service to our community. She started as the Children’s Librarian in 1984 and after serving in several positions, was chosen to be Director in 2006, when the new main library on Oak Street was opened.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Windermere Volunteers Chip Away at Food Insecurity in Alameda

V olunteers from Windermere Bay Area Properties work at Food Bank to help Alamedans in need. This past month, eleven Windermere Bay Area Properties volunteers lent their time and support stocking shelves, replenishing vegetables, checking carts both in and out, and breaking down boxes to help the Alameda Food Bank distribute food and supplies to those in need.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Wolves Remain Undefeated

The Alameda Wolves remain undefeated in the Women’s Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) 2023 season. The Wolves defeated the Bay Area Phoenix 77-74 on June 24 in Round 4 at the College of Alameda Gymnasium, and then defeated the Hayward Reign 88-58 in Round 5 on July 1 at the Alameda Point Gymnasium.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Two Birds From Alameda

Catch up and keep in touch with Brice on Instagram or at brice@alamedapost.com . Join at twobirdsfromalameda.com for early access and more. The post Two Birds From Alameda appeared first on Alameda Post .

Read full story

Frolic, not Fireworks, on the Geezerville Fourth of July

Here in that blissful, imaginary, meditative level of awareness called “Geezerville,” the Fourth of July is not a celebration of winning a war for independence. A Geezerville Fourth has no “rockets red glare” and “bombs bursting in air,” nor does it salute military victory, freedom, bravery, patriotism, capitalism, or any other “ism.” Here, there is no government, religion, illiteracy, indolence, crime, avarice, or any act that violates the Golden Rule—hence the major triggers for human conflict are rendered null.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Sun Kings Headline Fourth of July Family Festival

First of four summer concerts at South Shore to benefit AEF. South Shore Center and the Alameda Education Foundation are collaborating on a series of summer concerts this month at the center court in front of Trabocco .

Read full story
Alameda, CA

FAAS Promotes Healthy Pets, Healthy People

Just about everybody in Alameda loves FAAS—Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter—we don’t know anyone who doesn’t. But not that many realize all the programs it offers aside from caring for stray animals and finding loving homes for them.

Read full story
2 comments

Buddy’s Tale: One Fortunate Feline

How a 7-year-old tomcat with bladder stones and bad teeth was saved by angels. My name is Buddy. I’m a handsome tabby cat with a fluffy tail, irresistible big eyes, and a couple of nasty health problems. I was rescued as a feral kitten about seven or eight people-years ago by Island Cat Resources and Adoption (ICRA). I moved in with a nice foster lady who had a bunch of other cats.

Read full story
8 comments

Plugged In: Auto Makers Scramble to Expand EV Charging Options

In an apparent vote of no confidence in Electrify America’s charging network, Ford and General Motors (GM) have entered into an agreement with Tesla. Beginning in 2025, new Ford and GM electric vehicles (EVs) will be equipped with Tesla’s proprietary charging plug. The deal will allow GM and Ford EV owners to charge their vehicles at any one of Tesla’s Supercharger locations.

Read full story

Today’s California Treasure – Yosemite National Park in Spring

As we walked the trail towards the base of Lower Yosemite Falls, the temperature was starting to drop. It was a warm day in the Yosemite Valley as my wife Edie and I enjoyed our fourth day in the park, but an arctic blast was approaching. Why was it starting to get so cold on a sunny June day?

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda Welcomes Senti Bio Manufacturing

Biomedical company plans to manufacture innovative cancer treatment on Bay Farm Island. Senti Bio, a cutting-edge medical technology company with a research facility and offices in South San Francisco, celebrated the opening of its new manufacturing plant on Bay Farm Island on Wednesday morning, June 28. The company’s mission is “to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches.”

Read full story

Happy Healthy Fourth of July

On this Independence Day, when we are seeing friends and family again and can comfortably gather once more, I’d like to share some tips for a healthy Fourth of July. No, I’m not saying everyone needs to mask up, but I do want to remind you to be kind to those who do. If they are still masking, they were likely second-guessing attending the event, so know that even in jest, words can be hurtful.

Read full story

Summertime Fun in the East Bay Regional Parks

Have fun and stay safe on the Fourth of July and all summer long. The Fourth of July holiday is typically one of the busiest days of the year for East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD). Some of the more popular parks and swim areas are expected to reach capacity early in the day. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and arrive early. Parking lots may become full, though there are many Regional Park options to consider.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Encinal Avenue 2.0 Part 2

This week, I continued to take my walks along Encinal Avenue , so I could focus on how the crew would deal with the Broadway and Park Street intersections. After all, none of us wants to be inconvenienced by a pesky repaving project, right?

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Stand up for Pride

AUSD School Board Member Ryan LaLonde shares the importance of Pride and concerns about anti-gay legislation. As we close out LGBTQ+ Pride Month, this Pride is different. It is normally a celebration of progress but at this moment in history, it feels like progress is waning, if not regressing.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy