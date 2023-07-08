Windermere Volunteers Chip Away at Food Insecurity in Alameda

V olunteers from Windermere Bay Area Properties work at Food Bank to help Alamedans in need.

This past month, eleven Windermere Bay Area Properties volunteers lent their time and support stocking shelves, replenishing vegetables, checking carts both in and out, and breaking down boxes to help the Alameda Food Bank distribute food and supplies to those in need.

Once a year, Windermere agents and staff dedicate a work day to volunteering with community-based organizations ranging from senior centers to food banks. With more than a million hours of community service to date, Windermere agents across 10 states continue this tradition of giving back to their communities. Windermere’s Alameda office has been organizing a local day of service for the past three years.

In order to fulfill its mission as a socially responsible organization, Windermere gives back to its communities through hands-on community service and the Windermere Foundation , which has been serving low-income and homeless families since 1989.

“We’re so happy to have helped make the Alameda Food Bank’s job a little easier.” said Windermere community representative Catherine Bierwith. “…We felt that the Alameda Food Bank is the best place we can use our time to help feed as many people as possible. The food bank’s dedication and constancy in our community means many people will not have to choose between either paying a bill or having a meal tonight.”

Windermere Bay Area Properties encourages others to join in the fight against hunger by volunteering or donating to the Alameda Food Bank or other charitable organizations in the area.

Alameda Food Bank is a non-profit organization that has been serving the Alameda community for 46 years, providing food and other resources to families and individuals in need with compassion and respect. Through the support of dedicated volunteers and local partners, it operates a food distribution center that allows individuals in need to obtain the food they need to feed themselves and their families. Preventing homelessness by addressing food needs is one way Alameda Food Bank helps keep families from having to make a terrible choice: Pay the rent or feed their families.

Windermere is one of the largest real estate firms in the country, with more than 300 offices and 7,000 agents throughout the Western U.S. and Mexico. Their Alameda office has been serving the community since 2019.

The post Windermere Volunteers Chip Away at Food Insecurity in Alameda appeared first on Alameda Post .