Alameda’s WPBA team leads standings, 5-0

The Alameda Wolves remain undefeated in the Women’s Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) 2023 season. The Wolves defeated the Bay Area Phoenix 77-74 on June 24 in Round 4 at the College of Alameda Gymnasium, and then defeated the Hayward Reign 88-58 in Round 5 on July 1 at the Alameda Point Gymnasium.

In Round 4, Alameda had a balanced attack all night, and Hannah Langhi found her groove, contributing 23 points and 8 rebounds. In the last seconds of the game, it looked like the Phoenix might pull off a Hail Mary and make the game go into overtime, but the Wolves stopped them by keeping the ball away from their top scorer, Aquira Decosta, who finished with 26 points.

Langhi was named Player of the Game. Afterwards, she talked about how much her teammates have helped her improve.

“The past couple of games I feel like I haven’t really done that much to support my team, but they were all super-supportive of me just telling me that my shots were going to fall and that I got it,” Langhi said. “I’m a young player compared to the rest of my team. They give me amazing advice and are extremely patient with me, which helps me to grow.”

In Round 5 against Hayward, Alameda’s Rebecca Harris scored 20 points, just a point ahead of teammates Ethel Gonzalez and Faatimah A, who each scored 19. Hayward’s Kim Hanlon finished the game with 24 points in her team’s loss.

All WPBA games, including Alameda Wolves games, are listed in the Alameda Post Events Calendar . This Saturday’s games will be played at the Alameda Point Gymnasium. Schedules and team information are listed on the WPBA Schedule & Results web page.

