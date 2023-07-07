Sun Kings Headline Fourth of July Family Festival

First of four summer concerts at South Shore to benefit AEF

South Shore Center and the Alameda Education Foundation are collaborating on a series of summer concerts this month at the center court in front of Trabocco .

The first concert—today from 3 to 5 p.m.—features the popular Beatles tribute band The Sun Kings . The concert is part of South Shore’s Fourth of July Family Festival , which includes all kinds of family-friendly activities, from face painting and glitter tattoos to a stilts performer and free patriotic sunglasses for kids.

Alameda Education Foundation will be selling beer and wine to support their annual school supply drive for Alameda’s low-income students. The goal is to support 900 students with quality new school supplies and backpacks this year

July concerts:

July 4, 3 to 5 p.m., The Sun Kings , Beatles tribute.

, Beatles tribute. July 15, 2 to 4 p.m., East Bay Mudd , powerhouse classic soul and R&B.

, powerhouse classic soul and R&B. July 22, 2 to 4 p.m., The Best Intentions , ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s Motown.

, ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s Motown. July 29, 2 to 4 p.m., Pure Ecstasy , Motown, R&B, Soul, and Top 40.

Put on your dancing shoes, enjoy some great music, and support a good cause! More information is available on the Alameda Education Foundation website .

