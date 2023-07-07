FAAS Promotes Healthy Pets, Healthy People

Low-cost resources for every pet and person

Just about everybody in Alameda loves FAAS—Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter—we don’t know anyone who doesn’t. But not that many realize all the programs it offers aside from caring for stray animals and finding loving homes for them.

FAAS is dedicated to keeping families and their pets together, and is prepared to help in many ways, from providing free pet food, free vaccinations, low cost veterinary care (Vets in Vans), and emergency pet boarding, to offering financial assistance for vet bills, and a free pet loss support group.

Here are some of the services FAAS provides:

Lost and Found : Especially during the July 4 holiday with all the fireworks being set off, contact FAAS to file a report of a lost or found animal to get them back home as fast as possible.

: Especially during the July 4 holiday with all the fireworks being set off, contact FAAS to file a report of a lost or found animal to get them back home as fast as possible. Private adoptions : FAAS offers an alternative to surrendering your pet to a shelter. Instead, you can work directly with potential adopters and choose the best new home for your pet.

: FAAS offers an alternative to surrendering your pet to a shelter. Instead, you can work directly with potential adopters and choose the best new home for your pet. Free mobile vaccination clinic : FAAS’s monthly mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for dogs and cats, flea prevention, pet food, and other services. Visit the clinic on the second Sunday of every month. Call FAAS for details at 510-337-8565.

: FAAS’s monthly mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for dogs and cats, flea prevention, pet food, and other services. Visit the clinic on the second Sunday of every month. Call FAAS for details at 510-337-8565. Skyla Fund : Thanks to generous donors, the Skyla Fund can provide financial help toward costly veterinary bills for low-income Alameda residents. For more information and a link to apply online, email FAAS Community Services Manager Rita Ortiz at rortiz@alamedaanimalshelter.org .

: Thanks to generous donors, the Skyla Fund can provide financial help toward costly veterinary bills for low-income Alameda residents. For more information and a link to apply online, email FAAS Community Services Manager Rita Ortiz at rortiz@alamedaanimalshelter.org . Pet food pantry : If you are in need, you may pick up one month’s supply of free food and supplies for up to three cats and three dogs at the FAAS Pet Food Pantry, which is supported by the Humane Society of Alameda and private donations. The pantry is open every second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, in the shelter parking lot at 1590 Fortmann Way. If you can’t get to the pantry, call 510-337-8565 and FAAS will make arrangements to ensure your pets have food.

: If you are in need, you may pick up one month’s supply of free food and supplies for up to three cats and three dogs at the FAAS Pet Food Pantry, which is supported by the Humane Society of Alameda and private donations. The pantry is open every second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, in the shelter parking lot at 1590 Fortmann Way. If you can’t get to the pantry, call 510-337-8565 and FAAS will make arrangements to ensure your pets have food. Microchips : FAAS will microchip your pet to make sure they can be identified and returned to you if they get lost. The fee is just $22, and financial support is available if needed.

: FAAS will microchip your pet to make sure they can be identified and returned to you if they get lost. The fee is just $22, and financial support is available if needed. Pet loss support group : For those who have lost a pet, FAAS offers a free support group facilitated by a licensed therapist on Zoom, on the third Monday of every month. For information or to get the Zoom link, email Suzanne Hayes at therapy@gmail.com .

Read Buddy’s Tale: One Fortunate Feline .

Other low-cost veterinary care options

Veterinary costs can be very high, but we know our pets need regular care. Here are some lower cost options in our area. Some offer free or pay-what-you-can services.

East Bay SPCA : The SPCA offers a wide range of services, from full-service veterinary clinics to vaccine clinics, spay and neuter clinics, and an online pharmacy. The full service clinic at 8323 Baldwin St. in Oakland is available by appointment only; call 510-569-1606 or email clinic@eastbayspca . The Oakland Spay/Neuter Surgery Center at 410 Hegenberger Rd. offers reduced rates. Call 510-639-7387 or email spay@eastbayspca.org .

: The SPCA offers a wide range of services, from full-service veterinary clinics to vaccine clinics, spay and neuter clinics, and an online pharmacy. The full service clinic at 8323 Baldwin St. in Oakland is available by appointment only; call 510-569-1606 or email clinic@eastbayspca . The Oakland Spay/Neuter Surgery Center at 410 Hegenberger Rd. offers reduced rates. Call 510-639-7387 or email spay@eastbayspca.org . Pet Food Express : Alameda’s Pet Food Express Wellness Center at 2661 Blanding Ave., Suite F, offers affordable veterinary care inside the store Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary. Call the store at 510-864-2222.

: Alameda’s Pet Food Express Wellness Center at 2661 Blanding Ave., Suite F, offers affordable veterinary care inside the store Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary. Call the store at 510-864-2222. Petco : Petco at South Shore offers vaccine clinics on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Petco Unleashed at Alameda Landing offers vaccine clinics on Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Book appointments online or call 510-864-1844.

: Petco at South Shore offers vaccine clinics on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Petco Unleashed at Alameda Landing offers vaccine clinics on Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Book appointments online or call 510-864-1844. PetVet : PetVet offers low-cost vaccinations and walk-in veterinary/wellness clinics on Sundays and Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 4820 Broadway in Oakland. Call 510-652-9822 for information. Come early and be prepared to wait in line on the sidewalk out front.

: PetVet offers low-cost vaccinations and walk-in veterinary/wellness clinics on Sundays and Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 4820 Broadway in Oakland. Call 510-652-9822 for information. Come early and be prepared to wait in line on the sidewalk out front. Vets in Vans : Vets in Vans provides full-service low-cost veterinary care and surgery clinics in the FAAS parking lot, at East Bay SPCA, and other Bay Area locations—by appointment only. Request an appointment at Vets in Vans .

Liz Barrett is the Copy Editor of the Alameda Post and writes about our community. Contact her via liz@alamedapost.com . Her writing is collected at AlamedaPost.com/Liz-Barrett .

The post FAAS Promotes Healthy Pets, Healthy People appeared first on Alameda Post .