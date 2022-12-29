Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea deal

Photo by Alachua County Jail

BY JENNIFER CABRERA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tiara Lanae Luckie, 30, has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and residential mental health treatment after pleading nolo contendere to a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the July 19, 2022, home invasion robbery that resulted in the shooting death of D’halani Armstrong.

Luckie, who was represented by Huntley Johnson, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony, a first-degree felony, but the final charge in the plea agreement was accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, a second-degree felony.

Luckie entered a plea of nolo contendere to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, in exchange for 15 years of probation with a special condition that she provide truthful testimony consistent with her prior testimony to the State Attorney’s office in the case. She also entered a 6-month inpatient residential treatment and must follow any recommended aftercare. Adjudication of guilt was withheld. Judge William E. Davis signed off on the plea agreement.

Luckie was on probation for drug possession at the time of her arrest and stayed in jail for 157 days while awaiting trial.

On July 19, Luckie drove Alderious White and Jason Ward to a home where Ward allegedly kicked in the door of the house and held two residents at gunpoint. White allegedly shot Armstrong; a release from Gainesville Police Department stated that the incident was believed to be drug-related.

According to the arrest report, Luckie drove White and Ward past the house at about 6:30 a.m. but did not stop. At about 6:40 a.m., she reportedly drove past the house again and stopped to let Ward out of the car. He reportedly knocked on the door of the house, but there was no answer. He came back to the car, and they reportedly drove to the house a third time at about 6:50 a.m. and parked. Both Ward and White reportedly got out of the vehicle and then allegedly broke down the door and entered the house.

After Ward was shot while wrestling a resident of the home for a gun, surveillance video reportedly shows him running out of the house from a side door, holding his torso; he then got into Luckie’s car, and she reportedly drove him, at his request, to the house of his cousin, where she knocked on the door and told the cousin that Ward had been shot. Ward got into his cousin’s car, and she drove him to the hospital, where the emergency room contacted law enforcement to report a gunshot wound victim.

Ward and White remain in custody, awaiting the resolution of their cases.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.