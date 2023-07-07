Birmingham Zoo Introduces Thrilling Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower

The Birmingham Zoo is excited to announce the opening of the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower on July 5, 2023.

The tower, standing at approximately 24 feet tall, offers two attractions: an internal climbing feature with a spiral slide and a rock-climbing wall.

This new addition provides a thrilling experience for visitors of all ages. Participants can choose to climb the rock wall or navigate the wild webbing before sliding down the twisty slide.

The Adventure Tower requires guests to be at least 42 inches tall and weigh between 40 and 250 lbs.

The tower will be located in the space previously occupied by the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Wild Slide.

The Birmingham Zoo and Full Moon Bar-B-Que have been long-time partners, and Full Moon is proud to support the zoo and bring joy to children.

Guests can enjoy the new attraction for an additional fee starting on July 5, 2023.

The Birmingham Zoo is a non-profit organization that houses approximately 500 animals from 172 species.

It is the only AZA-accredited zoo in Alabama and is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has been in operation since 1986 and offers a variety of barbeque options along with other dishes.