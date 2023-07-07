Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Zoo Introduces Thrilling Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower

Alabama Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWcmF_0nIgEEog00

The Birmingham Zoo is excited to announce the opening of the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower on July 5, 2023.

The tower, standing at approximately 24 feet tall, offers two attractions: an internal climbing feature with a spiral slide and a rock-climbing wall.

This new addition provides a thrilling experience for visitors of all ages. Participants can choose to climb the rock wall or navigate the wild webbing before sliding down the twisty slide.

The Adventure Tower requires guests to be at least 42 inches tall and weigh between 40 and 250 lbs.

The tower will be located in the space previously occupied by the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Wild Slide.

The Birmingham Zoo and Full Moon Bar-B-Que have been long-time partners, and Full Moon is proud to support the zoo and bring joy to children.

Guests can enjoy the new attraction for an additional fee starting on July 5, 2023.

The Birmingham Zoo is a non-profit organization that houses approximately 500 animals from 172 species.

It is the only AZA-accredited zoo in Alabama and is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has been in operation since 1986 and offers a variety of barbeque options along with other dishes.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Alabama

1K followers

More from Alabama Updates

Alabama State

Increased Monthly Sales Tax Threshold Provides Relief for Small Businesses

Starting from October 1, 2023, the minimum monthly tax liability for taxpayers to make state sales tax estimated payments will increase from $5,000 to $20,000. This change aims to provide relief to small businesses. Taxpayers' state sales tax returns for 2022 will be assessed to determine if they are affected by the threshold change.

Read full story
Alabama State

Memo 2023-003: Updates to License Plate Designs and Ordering Process

A memo has been issued to license plate issuing officials regarding the redesigned and retained designs of license plates. Beginning August 1, 2023, license plates for Samford University, University of Montevallo, University of North Alabama, and University of West Alabama will be available.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Launches BOLD Funding Program for Economic Development

The City of Birmingham is seeking proposals for its Building Opportunities for Lasting Development (BOLD) funding program for the years 2023-2024. BOLD was established in 2018 to provide funding to organizations dedicated to economic development in the city.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Support Huntsville's Bid for a New Patent Office in the Southeast Regional Office (SERO)

Huntsville is proud to be known as ASmartPlace® and is focused on protecting its intellectual property through patents. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office plans to establish a Southeast Regional Office and Huntsville believes it would be a perfect fit. They are asking for public input on potential locations and encourage people to submit comments using the provided link.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Zoo Surpasses Fundraising Goal to Build Cougar Crossing Habitat in Alabama Wilds

The Birmingham Zoo has successfully raised funds to build the Cougar Crossing habitat in the Alabama Wilds area. Philanthropists Phyllis and Larry Wojciechowski started the fundraising effort with a $1 million contribution.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Homicide Investigation Underway in Birmingham's East Lake Park: Media Release 146

The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation, which took place on Friday, July 7, 2023. The victim's identity will be disclosed once their next of kin has been notified.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Arrest Made in Connection to Birmingham Murder Investigation on 13th Avenue North

The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Bryan Keith Williams. The suspect, Larry Dewayne Kimble Jr., turned himself into the Jefferson County jail without incident. Kimble Jr. has been booked under a No Bond warrant for Capital Murder.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Justifiable Death Ruling in Birmingham Homicide Investigation - 18th Pl. North

The Birmingham Police Department has received a ruling regarding the homicide investigation of Demetrius Duante Harris, which took place on June 8, 2023. The investigation was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office, which ruled the actions justifiable. As a result, the investigation has been reclassified as a Justified Death Investigation #6. It is important to note that the Birmingham Police Department has had a total of 60 murders in 2023 so far. The department follows FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines, which do not require justifiable death investigations to be included in the total homicide investigations counts. The investigation is still ongoing and subject to change as more evidence is collected and analyzed.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Investigation Underway After 4-Year-Old Child Suffers Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old child in the Smithfield Community. The incident occurred on July 6, 2023, when officers were approached by someone who said an infant had been shot.

Read full story
3 comments
Birmingham, AL

Rain or Shine: Birmingham Stallions Fans Celebrate Back-to-Back USFL Championships

Despite a downpour, Birmingham Stallions fans showed their dedication by attending a victory parade in downtown Birmingham to honor the USFL back-to-back champions. The parade ended in front of City Hall, where Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, Coach Skip Holtz, and MVP Alex McGough greeted the team.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

GO Rocket City: Connecting Interns and Cultivating Future Opportunities in Huntsville, Alabama

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is organizing events for local interns to experience Huntsville, Alabama. The GO Rocket City! Get Onboard programming, in partnership with FuelAL and Innovate Alabama, aims to connect interns and introduce them to career opportunities in the community.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Stay Cool and Have Fun in Huntsville This Summer: 4 Ways to Beat the Heat

As summer arrives and temperatures rise, it's important to find ways to beat the heat. Huntsville offers several options for staying cool and having fun. One option is to take a dip in the indoor pools at the Huntsville Aquatics Center or Dr. Richard Showers Sr., Recreation Center. They offer water aerobics, lap swimming, lessons, and water polo. General admission is $4, but extended swim passes are available.

Read full story
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox Launches Town Hall Series for Community Engagement

Mayor Walt Maddox will be hosting a series of Town Hall meetings in Tuscaloosa throughout the summer. These meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to discuss their plans, ideas, and concerns with City leadership.

Read full story
Fairhope, AL

Cooperation Urged to Avoid Mandatory Water Conservation Measures

Fairhope has received over half an inch of rain recently, prompting a request to turn off irrigation and let water tanks refill. If necessary to water lawns, do so between midnight and 4 a.m. without causing puddles or runoff.

Read full story
1 comments
Opelika, AL

Help Identify Suspect Involved in Identity Theft and Theft of Property at Best Buy

The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft and theft of property incident at Best Buy on Tiger Town Parkway.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Police Department Hosts Back to School Supply Drive to Support the Community

The Birmingham Police Department's Community Outreach and Public Education Division is organizing a back to school supply drive from July 1st to July 31st. They are accepting donations of various school supplies at different locations, including the Police Headquarters, North Precinct, South Precinct, East Precinct, West Precinct, and City Jail. For more details, contact the COPE Division at (205) 933-4175.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Alabama State

Tips for a Happy and Healthy Summer in Alabama

The month of July provides many opportunities for outdoor activities and family time, but the hot weather in Alabama can pose challenges. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers general tips for a healthy summer. Firstly, they recommend getting at least 150 minutes of aerobic physical activity every week, as it has immediate benefits such as better sleep and reduced anxiety.

Read full story
Orange Beach, AL

Dream On: A Tribute to Classic Rock" Showcases Exceptional Talent from Expect Excellence Music Department

The Expect Excellence Music Department will be showcasing rock music from the '70s and '80s in their upcoming performance, "Dream On: A Tribute to Classic Rock." The show will take place at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center from July 27-29.

Read full story
Lowndes County, AL

Assessing Barriers to Wastewater Disposal in Lowndes County: Update for Residents

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is partnering with the University of Alabama to address wastewater disposal issues in Lowndes County. They will be visiting homes to identify those without working septic systems and inquire about any obstacles preventing installation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy