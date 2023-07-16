Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Legion FC Ends Tampa Bay Rowdies' Unbeaten Streak with 1-0 Victory at Home

Alabama Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIewQ_0nSKNEQ100

Birmingham Legion FC defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies with a 1-0 scoreline, ending Tampa's 11-game unbeaten run. The match took place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The last time these two teams met, Birmingham won 2-0. The first half saw only one shot on target, created by Matthew Corcoran for Birmingham. Tampa engaged in a high press, but Birmingham managed to deal with it effectively. Head Coach Tommy Soehn praised his team for containing Tampa's press and defended well.

At halftime, Soehn made some tactical changes, and four minutes into the second half, Enzo Martinez scored the only goal of the match. Martinez's goal was the result of a well-executed build-up play involving goalkeeper Matt VanOekel and Prosper Kasim. Kasim's assist tied him with Martinez for the most in the Championship. The goal was also a result of Soehn's preparation for the game.

