New law: Now non-Muslims will also be able to marry according to their customs in Abu Dhabi

Akki John

A new court will be set up in Abu Dhabi to deal with non-Muslim family matters that will work in both English and Arabic.

The government has given good news for non-Muslim people living in the Muslim-majority nation of the United Arab Emirates, according to the new order, people of different religions than Muslims will be able to marry according to their customs. For this UAE is coming up with a law

According to local media reports, non-Muslims living in Abu Dhabi will now be allowed to marry, divorce, and adopt a child under the new civil law, which until now could only be married under Sharia law in the major Gulf country.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi issued a decree and explained that this new law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody, and proof of paternity and inheritance by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed of the UAE Federation of the Seven Emirates. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is also the President of the UAE Federation of the Seven Emirates...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJ1BF_0cppmXIQ00
pixabay

According to the report, the UAE has described the new civil law made for non-Muslim family interests as a new initiative before the world. Also, a new court will be set up in Abu Dhabi to deal with non-Muslim family matters, which will work in both English and Arabic.

The UAE last year made several legal changes at the federal level, including decriminalizing premarital sex and the consumption of alcohol, and repealing leniency provisions when dealing with so-called honor killings.

The UAE is exploring these reforms as well as measures such as the introduction of long-term visas for the Gulf state to make itself more attractive for foreign investment, tourism, and long-term residency.

