Woman joins dating apps to get back at cheating husband, writes to trained counselor

Akhil Aravind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOObR_0kEKjgpa00
Photo byBen WhiteonUnsplash

A woman sought help from a trained counselor after she learned of her husband’s affair and got addicted to dating apps.

The unnamed woman wrote that finding out about her husband’s affair tore her apart, and she joined dating apps with the intention of hurting him back. But she has become addicted to the apps and the attention she gets from other men.

The 37-year-old woman explained that she had been married to her 42-year-old husband for over ten years and had happy matrimony. She felt he was the best husband she could have asked for and honestly used to feel like the luckiest woman alive.

That blissful feeling lasted until she discovered a message from another woman on her husband’s phone. From the chat, she understood that her husband and the woman had been getting intimate behind her back for months.

When she confronted her husband, he apologized, begged, insisted it meant nothing and promised it wouldn’t repeat. He convinced her to forgive and stay. But she struggled to move on and wanted him to feel what she felt. So in hopes of him discovering, she downloaded a few dating apps.

Although in the beginning, the hurt was driving her, the constant attention and compliments got her addicted. It soon became fun, and men started asking her out for drinks.

“Now I can’t seem to stop,” she said. She feels she should allow herself to explore someone other than her husband as he did. By doing so, she realizes that she could ruin her marriage and seeks help from the trained counselor.

The counselor reasons that ‘two wrongs don’t make a right.’ She reinforced that the writer is considering meeting other men out of spite and suggested she sit down with her partner to talk.

What do you think? Should the woman get back at her husband by meeting other men? Or should she work on her feelings and marriage?

Share your thoughts below. And if you like this story, share it with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only.

